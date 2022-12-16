ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Three-vehicle crash on Route 288 causes significant delays in Chesterfield County

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A three-vehicle crash on Route 288 North is causing significant delays for drivers in Chesterfield County.

The crash was first reported by VDOT at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, and is located 16 miles south of Interstate 64 near the Lucks Lane exit.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash was caused when a driver of a pickup truck traveling south on Route 288 had a medical emergency near the Lucks Lane exit. The truck reportedly ran off the roadway, crossed the median and hit two other northbound vehicles head-on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H4uJx_0jlSfmX200
Credit: Paul Nevadomski

All northbound travel lanes were closed shortly before 5:45 p.m., causing significant delays for drivers in the area.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police. Non-life-threatening injuries are involved and the closed lanes are expected to reopen soon, according to police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LYZ5z_0jlSfmX200
Credit: Paul Nevadomski
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bUGiY_0jlSfmX200
Credit: Paul Nevadomski
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aGPqA_0jlSfmX200
(Photo courtesy of Virginia State Police)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rZjVO_0jlSfmX200
(Photo courtesy of Virginia State Police)

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.

Comments / 1

WRIC - ABC 8News

