Three-vehicle crash on Route 288 causes significant delays in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A three-vehicle crash on Route 288 North is causing significant delays for drivers in Chesterfield County.
The crash was first reported by VDOT at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, and is located 16 miles south of Interstate 64 near the Lucks Lane exit.
According to Virginia State Police, the crash was caused when a driver of a pickup truck traveling south on Route 288 had a medical emergency near the Lucks Lane exit. The truck reportedly ran off the roadway, crossed the median and hit two other northbound vehicles head-on.
All northbound travel lanes were closed shortly before 5:45 p.m., causing significant delays for drivers in the area.
The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police. Non-life-threatening injuries are involved and the closed lanes are expected to reopen soon, according to police.
This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.
