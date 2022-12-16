ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Mostly clear Tuesday afternoon and evening

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Clouds will continue to thin out during the afternoon, giving way to mostly sunny skies by sunset. Temperatures climb into the lower 50s. TUESDAY NIGHT: Skies stay clear overnight, allowing temperatures to fall into the lower 30s by Wednesday morning. WEDNESDAY: Clouds gradually return to the area during...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Wind chill watches issued ahead of coldest December temperatures since 1989

Wind chill watches have been issued for many Arkansas counties in the northern half of the state for Thursday and Friday. These will be upgraded to wind chill warnings in advance of an arctic cold front. Some locations may see their coldest temperatures in the month of December since 1989. The arctic front will bring a sharply colder airmass during the day on Thursday with winds that could gust over 35 MPH and some wintry precipitation.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Expect to see wind chills and bitter cold in Arkansas this week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A chunk of Siberian air is coming to most of the Untied States as the official start of winter begins this week on Wednesday. Temperatures ahead of an arctic front will rise into the 40s and 50s Thursday morning. But don't be fooled, drastic changes will take place as the front slices through the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Late-week winter storm possible in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A strong arctic cold front is going to hit Northwest Arkansas on Thursday. This includes plunging temperatures and dangerous wind chills. The wind chill could get to 30 below zero. Precipitation is possible, and 40/29's weather team is going through the models carefully as we move...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTLO

Arctic front to blast through Twin Lakes Area by Thursday

The Twin Lakes Area is still expecting a major pattern shift this Thursday as an Arctic cold front blasts through the region creating concerns for travelers and shelters. Meteorologist Justin Condrey of the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock says it will begin with a storm system moving to the region during the early morning hours on Thursday.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Dangerous cold, some winter weather likely in Arkansas later this week

The threat for dangerous cold continues to increase for all of Arkansas later this week as an arctic cold front pushes into the state on Thursday. Some locations may record their coldest December temperatures since the arctic outbreak of 1989. Temperatures on Thursday may start out in the 40s, but by the afternoon hours, the air temperatures will be falling across the entire state.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Warming centers open in Arkansas ahead of winter storm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Temperatures are expected to plummet this week in Arkansas as a winter storm moves through our area. Quiet, seasonal weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s and 50s, but the Siberian air mass moves into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Thursday, Dec. 22.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
mysaline.com

Winter starts on time Dec 22nd; Temps in single digits & snow possible

Temperatures are set to drop like a rock behind an Arctic cold front on Thursday. 🥶 Get ready for some of the coldest air Arkansas has seen in a while. There will also be some chances for ❄️ snow, beginning on Thursday. This is all according to the National Weather Service in Little Rock. Scroll down to see the Extended Daily Forecast.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A few wet snowflakes are likely Monday

TONIGHT: Clouds will increase overnight. These clouds will act as a blanket and keep temperatures above freezing across most of Arkansas. I’m forecasting a low of 34° in Little Rock. The rain/snow mix should hold off until Monday Morning. MONDAY: Rain/snow will move in Monday morning. The precipitation...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Winter weather expected this week in Arkansas | How to stay safe if traveling for the holidays

ARKANSAS, USA — With a winter storm on the horizon, concerns are growing over holiday travel in Arkansas. This comes during some of the busiest travel days of the year. AAA expects about 112 million Americans to travel the week of Christmas, making for a very busy week on the roads and skies. Officials say the biggest piece of advice for travelers is when you see winter weather, stay home if you can.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Dangerous cold, some snow possible in Arkansas this week

An arctic cold front will impact Arkansas later this week bringing the state the coldest December temperatures since 1989. A chance for snow will accompany the strong cold front. Precipitation will likely be light, but there may be enough moisture along the front to get snow. The most likely area...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Winterizing your car before frigid temps hit Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Winter is right around the corner, and with frigid temperatures come car problems. Experts have suggested getting ahead of single-digit temperatures and winterizing your car ahead of time so it's in good shape. "Everything affects a car when it's this cold," said Dee Coleman, owner of...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Experts advise homeowners to check heaters before winter

ARKANSAS, USA — With outside temperatures set to reach dangerous lows, staying safe and warm inside will be on most of our minds in the coming weeks— but the folks who keep our heaters running will be busy working around the clock. “Just making sure that everything's running...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy