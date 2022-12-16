ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anguilla, MS

Volunteers help Anguilla recover from storms ahead of the holidays

By Morgan Gill
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wYBmd_0jlSfgEg00

SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A number of volunteers and organizations are doing what they can to help the Town of Anguilla recover from storms that pounded the area this week.

During the storm, homes were torn apart and personal belongings were strewn about. The town’s neighbors said they’re doing the best they can before the holidays, but they need your help.

“Get on your knees and pray. We need to come together and do something for Anguilla. Do the right thing. It was terrible,” said Brico Full, resident affected by storm.

75 homes damaged from severe weather in Mississippi

Due to families losing their items right before Christmas, Mayor Jan Pearson said any donations would be appreciated. Anyone who would like to donate can contact the Town Hall at (662) 873-4978.

Diaper Bank of the Delta is among the organizations helping provide items parents need for their toddlers.

“This small town that we have, we need to stick together. Look how people are out giving and helping now. We are blessed more. When you lose, you gain more. So, I told them, if someone needs somewhere to stay for a couple of days, I invite them to my place to live,” said resident Rosie Johnson.

Volunteers from nearby towns and the Red Cross have been assisting in the area since the storm passed.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily Weather Forecast

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 2

Related
WJTV 12

How Mississippians can prepare for cold weather snap

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Winter is here, bringing cold temperatures across Mississippi just in time for Christmas. Here are some ways that you can prepare for the winter weather later this week. Prepare for Winter Weather Keep heating costs in check this season by improving energy efficiency: Leaders with Atmos said the following tips conserve […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Home for the Holidays: 7 children adopted during Jackson ceremony

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This holiday season became extra special after four families and seven children finalized their adoptions in Hinds County Chancery Court on Monday. The mass adoption ceremony in Jackson follows two similar ceremonies in recent weeks in Meridian and Gulfport. Jackson County Chancery Court in Pascagoula will hold an adoption ceremony on […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson water system ‘vulnerable’ ahead of cold weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As frigid temperatures are set to reach Jackson by the end of this week, Jackson’s water system may be in danger again. Temperatures are expected to stay in the low teens from Thursday night through Sunday afternoon as Jackson officials are hoping for the best while preparing for the worst. Freezing […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Six Jackson students receive guitars for Christmas

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some students in the Jackson-metro area received free guitars and lessons thanks to a local studio. Six lucky students from Casey Elementary School were gifted brand new acoustic guitars with the inaugural give a guitar for Christmas. “As a music and arts academy, we believe that music and arts is for […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Beechwood Elementary hosts Christmas sing-along show

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Many in the community came out to Beechwood Elementary’s annual Christmas program. Students at Beechwood Elementary are spreading holiday cheer through this year’s Christmas program, a sing-along performance. The annual event is extra special this year to be able to gather in person again. The pandemic last year placed restrictions, and […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors express concerns about Capitol police during forum

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During a community forum Monday night, Jackson city leaders and community members sat down to discuss their biggest complaints and concerns about the Capitol Police Department. The forum was held at New Jerusalem Church with one main topics of discussion, Capitol police. “We are not against the Capitol police. We are […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Better Men Society hosts Christmas feast for community

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Better Men Society celebrated the holidays by hosting a Christmas feast for the Virden Addition community. The organization gave out free meals and toys to community members in need. They say it’s important to give back. “I was one of the ones that was less fortunate and lived in the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Three arrested for shooting at Jackson Kroger

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at a Kroger in Jackson. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones announced the charged and the identification of the suspects will be released shortly. The shooting left two people injured in the parking lot of the Kroger on Interstate 55 […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 16-18

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 16-18) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Bourbon Bonanza 2022 – Saturday – Jackson Photos with Santa Paws – Saturday – Jackson Holiday Magic Show – Saturday […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
livability.com

The City with Soul: Jackson, MS

Enjoy Jackson’s rich heritage and culture as it marks its bicentennial. Whether reliving special childhood memories, returning to a beloved alma mater or visiting for the very first time, everyone is invited to a homecoming 200 years in the making. Since its founding, Jackson has showcased a triumphant spirit...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

How gas prices have changed in Jackson in the last week

Gas prices have continued their descent in cities around the country, inching closer to $3 per gallon on average. A gallon of gas was $3.14 on average Monday, December 19, according to AAA. Gas prices have been falling consistently over the last six or more months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine initiated a global […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Shooting in Kroger parking lot leaves two injured

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in the parking lot of a Kroger store on Sunday, December 18. Sheriff Tyree Jones tweeted about the shooting just before 8:00 p.m. He said it happened in the parking lot of the Kroger store off Interstate 55. […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Miss Teen Vicksburg Hart is hosting a fundraiser at Palmers

Miss Teen Vicksburg Lexi Hart is hosting a fundraiser at Palmers restaurant. “We’re trying to raise money for Jennifer and Robert Tapp who recently lost their house in a fire so I’m asking people to come out and donate while their kids can wear crowns and take photos with me and they can also get some amazing food at Palmers,” Hart said.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Ridgeland man pleads guilty to making threats against CDC director

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A Ridgeland man pled guilty to making threats against Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky. Prosecutors said Robert Wiser Bates, 39, pled guilty to making threats in interstate commerce. According to court documents, Bates placed phone calls to the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia, in July 2021, and […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

MDOT working with Capitol police to prevent copper thefts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has been dealing with the theft of copper wiring in their interchanges yet again. On the Pearl Street exit on I-55, thousands of feet of copper wiring was stolen that will cost tens of thousands of dollars to replace. According to MDOT Executive Director Brad […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Storm damages Madison County mobile home community

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A mobile home community in Madison County was hit hard by Wednesday’s severe weather. One of the homes at the Red Rock Recreational Center was almost gone after the storm. There’s no word on any injuries at this time. Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Damage from possible tornadoes in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. Pictures showed the damage from the possible tornadoes across Mississippi. If you have damage from the severe weather, you can report it by using the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s self-report tool. Click here to keep […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy