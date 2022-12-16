ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

Mosinee man who assaulted teen gets jail, but no prison time

By Shereen Siewert
 4 days ago
A 53-year-old man who sexually assaulted a teenaged girl on multiple occasions will spend just one year in jail after being given a withheld sentence on multiple charges, court records show.

Benjamin Yant was charged in March 2019 with three felony counts and eight misdemeanors in connection with the assaults, which reportedly happened in his Marshfield home. At least one of the assaults happened when the girl was 17, according to police reports.

Yant faced charges of child enticement, second degree sexual assault with the use of force, sex with a child age 17 or older, intimidating a victim and other related charges.

During a plea hearing, in October Yant was convicted on all misdemeanor charges. A felony child enticement charge was dismissed. He was offered a deferred sentence on two felony charges including second-degree sexual assault with the use of force, court records show.

On the charges of intentionally contributing to the delinquency of a child and intimidating a victim, Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson ordered a jail term of six months apiece, to be served consecutively.

The agreement Judge Jacobson approved calls for a withheld sentence on six misdemeanor charges, which includes three years of probation and registration on the sex offender registry for 15 years. But on the two felony charges, the Court adopted a deferred entry of judgment for a matter of 10 years. If Yant complies with all terms and conditions of the agreement and obtains no new criminal charges, the felonies will be amended to fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.

Yant is currently serving his jail sentence in Marathon County but is on home monitoring. A review hearing will be held in October 2023.

WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Dec. 20

Keith and Bethey Seubert announce the birth of their son Coley Keith, born at 8:12 a.m. Dec. 12, 2022. Coley weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Spencer and Michelle Mohring announce the birth of their son Grayson Scott, born at 9:29 p.m. Dec. 12, 2022. Grayson weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

DOJ: Suspect armed with knife shot by police

Police say a suspect armed with a knife was shot Wednesday in the town of Chester by an Adams County Sheriff’s deputy and is hospitalized in stable condition. The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting, which happened just before 9 p.m. in the 400 block of Ember Avenue.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for Dec. 15, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries December 19, 2022

Duane L. Hafeman, 81, Tomahawk, former Wausau area resident passed away peacefully Saturday, December 17 at the Aspirus Tomahawk Hospital, Tomahawk, WI. Duane was born September 28, 1941, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Leonard and Gladys (Nelson) Hafeman. He married Sandra L. (Clairmore) in 1963 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau and she preceded him in death on August 14, 2010. Duane worked as a general laborer at MBX Packaging Specialists, Wausau for 46 years until his retirement in 2010.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Injuries reported in Hwy. 29 semi crash

UPDATED: At least one person is injured in a crash Tuesday involving a semi tractor trailer and another vehicle west of Wausau on Hwy. 29. The crash was reported at about 10:50 a.m. in the eastbound lane of the highway near Rib River Ballroom, 135737 Hwy. 29, in the town of Cassel. Multiple rescue units responded to the scene.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Your Words: An open letter to the Wausau School Board

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

3M Wausau air violations referred to Wisconsin DOJ

3M allegedly violated multiple air pollution regulations at its Wausau facilities and is at the center of an ongoing enforcement action referred to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice, according to public records. The company has had a history of past air pollution violations and has been the subject of statewide...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau squad car struck during crash response

An officer checking on a crash on Hwy. 51 near Stewart Avenue in Wausau reported his squad was struck by a passing vehicle that lost control on the ice. The crash, reported at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, did not result in any injuries. But police are reminding drivers to use caution when traveling during icy weather events.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Veterans “Wall of Honor”

The new photos are up on the “Wall of Honor” at Denny’s in Rothschild. The six 8×10 photos are changed every quarter to honor our Veteran members and to thank them for their service. The photos show the Veterans in a patriotic setting. Denny’s and our...
ROTHSCHILD, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau School Board members seek answers on impact of restructuring on families

Wausau School Board members this week scrutinized a range of aspects of the district’s proposed high school restructuring plan, narrowed from five options to two. This is the second week in a row that members quizzed district administration officials about the lack of specific answers to some of their questions. They were discussing the whittled down options during the Education/Operations Committee meeting of the board. One of the options is a single high school on the East campus and the other a junior high (grades 8-9) and senior high (10-12) on two campuses.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Could John Marshall School in Wausau be demolished or sold?

The Wausau School District could demolish John Marshall School and build a new school there, district officials said this week. “Maybe,” said Wausau School Superintendent Keith Hilts. “We know we have got some restrictions now or requirements may be the better word, so we have to work with the city (of Wausau) and the Plan Commission.”
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Photo gallery: UWSP graduation

On Saturday, Dec. 17, nearly 600 UW-Stevens Point students from campuses at Stevens Point, Marshfield and Wausau crossed the stage as part of the Winter 2022 commencement ceremony. Students from four colleges earned doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s and associate degrees. The Skyward Fieldhouse at the Stevens Point campus was full of...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Healthcare agency CEO pushes back on faith-based pregnancy center’s interest in Marathon County services

The CEO of Healthfirst Network is pushing back after the leader of a faith-based pregnancy center expressed interest in assuming a home visiting program for Marathon County. Jack Hoogendyk, in an email to county supervisors early this month, said Hope Life Center could save taxpayer dollars by offering the program at no cost. But Healthfirst’s Jessica Scharfenberg said Hoogendyk’s numbers don’t add up, and his non accredited organization has no experience in home visiting programs.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Sheriff: Don’t travel unless necessary

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is urging motorists to stay off the road Thursday morning unless absolutely necessary, as a winter storm continues to wreak havoc throughout the area. Wausau saw about 7 inches of snow since Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, with higher totals in communities...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Candidates announce run for Wausau School Board election 2023

Two incumbent members of the Wausau School Board of Education whose terms end next year and one new candidate have each announced they will run this spring. Lance Trollop, current board vice-president, will seek another term on the nine-member Wausau School Board in the spring election. Cory Sillars, who was appointed to the board this year, will seek a full term, while a new candidate, Jennifer Paoli, will also run.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Local author presents at The American Legion

WAUSAU- Michael O’Connor is the author of the new book called “Badger Aces: Wisconsin Fighter Aces”. He spoke about his book at the Wausau American Legion Post 10 November 15, 2022 meeting which was held at Bunkers Restaurant / Tribute Golf Course. The book profiles Wisconsin combat...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Winter weather prompts second virtual learning day for Wausau schools

The Wausau School District will have a second consecutive virtual learning day Thursday, as a winter storm warning continues for Marathon County. School officials say virtual learning days allow students to continue their studies while offering the opportunity to independently complete assignments. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the district is using virtual learning days during inclement weather, allowing for a more predictable school calendar.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

