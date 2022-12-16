Read full article on original website
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Three Michigan Men Sentenced After Conspiring to Kidnap The GovernorOlive BarkerMichigan State
Missing Woman Dee Ann Warner's Husband Faces an Added Criminal Contempt of Court ProceedingTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Thousands of toys bring holiday cheer to patients at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital
ANN ARBOR, MI - Hayes Huffman’s jaw practically hit the floor when he saw a sack of presents delivered to his Ann Arbor hospital room. The 6-year-old from Imlay City, fresh off a heart operation at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, got a Lego set of dinosaurs, paintable rocks, a Santa cookie with the head unfortunately broken off and much more to fill his love of arts and crafts on Tuesday.
Firefighters give away more than 100 winter coats to help keep Jackson kids warm
JACKSON, MI -- An annual winter clothing donation drive is aiming to provide at least 100 coats to Jackson kids in need this winter. Firefighters from the Jackson and Summit Township fire departments visited Hunt Elementary School on Tuesday, Dec. 20, to donate coats to local kids. Fire crews also plan to donate coats at Townsend Elementary School in Vandercook Lake at a later date, said Jackson city spokesman Aaron Dimick.
Arbor Hospice without inpatient facility for first time in 24 years after Saline closure
SALINE, MI -- An Ann Arbor hospice care organization is without an in-patient facility for the first time in 24 years after it closed its hospice wing in a Saline senior center. Arbor Hospice, affiliated with Hospice of Michigan, closed its in-patient hospice care facility on Friday, Dec. 9. The...
Family reunited with dog that disappeared 6 months ago & found 60 miles away
A Michigan family has been reunited with their dog six months after it went missing. The pup went missing in Ingham County and was finally recovered in Livonia, 60 miles away.
Springport police officer given Medal of Valor for ending dangerous multi-county car chase
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- In a surprise ceremony, the Springport Township Medal of Valor was awarded to a police officer who brought an end to a multi-county car chase and shootout. Jacob Williams, a second-year officer with the Springport Township Police Department, was honored Saturday, Dec. 17, for his role...
View a slice of history in this 152-year-old Jackson mansion
JACKSON, MI – For just $470,000, you can own a piece of Jackson history with a Civil War-era connection. The home at 1912 Fourth Street was built in 1870 by the father of Ella Merriman Sharp, the namesake of nearby Ella Sharp Park. Sharp’s father Dwight Merriman owned a successful farm that covered much of the Jackson countryside, and built the home for returning Union Col. Robert Horatio George Minty.
Furniture, Dishes, and More Left Behind: Abandoned Farmhouse Near Tecumseh, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Here we go...an old abandoned farmhouse somewhere along M-50 near Tecumseh. Looking at the photos, the house seems to have been overtaken by nature...all the weeds, bushes,...
Residents Of This Michigan City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021, the day after she had planned to tell her husband she wanted a divorce. Almost a year later, in March 2022, Dee’s family was losing faith in the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. That’s when they asked Billy Little, Jr. for help, after seeing the nationally-recognized investigative attorney on the TV show, 48 Hours. Little agreed to help the family and work pro bono.
HometownLife.com
Livonia store owner seeks home for 40-foot-long schefflera plant named Baby
Brenda Scott is hoping for a holiday miracle, and she’s confident her miracle is coming. Scott, who owns The Product Shop Souvenirs and Gift Shop in Livonia, needs to find a home for Baby, a beloved and pampered 40-foot-long schefflera tree that has flourished in its current home, her store.
Elected official wants voters to elect Kalamazoo County road commissioners, too
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Citing democracy and giving citizens a voice, a Kalamazoo County commissioner is proposing a plan that would have citizens vote to elect county road commissioners. Kalamazoo County Commissioner Jen Strebs told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette she plans to start a conversation about the idea at the 4 p.m. Committee...
wlen.com
Car Chase Initiated in Lenawee County Results in Arrest of 34-Year-Old Woman
Lenawee County, MI – A woman was arrested after a car chase that was initiated in Lenawee County Friday evening. The Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police reports that a trooper was driving on M-50, near Downing Highway in a fully marked patrol car, when a 34-year-old female began tailgating the police vehicle.
Dexter loses a restaurateur, environmentalist and one of its ‘most influential leaders’
DEXTER, MI - When Paul Cousins approached professors at Michigan State University’s hospitality business school with an idea for a gourmet restaurant in a historic home in Dexter, they told him to forget about it. How could a high school biology instructor who baked cakes for the teachers’ lounge...
Sparrow report reveals death increase in Mid-Michigan
Data shows that death is on the rise in Ingham, Eaton, Ionia, Isabella, and Shiawassee counties.
Detroit News
Woman who tried to crash with state police in Lenawee County arrested
A woman who allegedly tried to cause a crash with a Michigan State Police trooper in Lenawee County last week by abruptly pulling in front of his patrol car and stepping on the brakes has been charged, officials said. The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Friday on west...
House destroyed, residents unharmed in Jackson fire
JACKSON, MI -- Heavy flames and heat damaged two Jackson homes Monday night, though nobody was reported injured. At about 6:37 p.m. Dec. 19, firefighters from the Jackson Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in 1700 block of First Street in Jackson. Crews arrived to find a house...
2 Lansing police officers given NARCAN after exposure to white substance
All of the cars involved were towed as a bio-hazard.
Suspect in shooting outside Jackson nightclub sentenced to prison
JACKSON, MI -- A man convicted of shooting and injuring three people in a crowded parking lot outside a Jackson nightclub faces at least 25 years in prison. Trashawn Johnson, 25, of Jackson, was sentenced Dec. 15 to spend at least 25 years in prison by Jackson County Circuit Judge Susan Jordan.
False rumor about active shooter at Ford Motor plant in Wayne came from outside U.S., police say
Police in Wayne are quelling rumors circulating on social media on Saturday after a false report about a shooting at Ford plant caused some panic Friday night.
Michigan man wins $2 million lottery prize on Thanksgiving morning
LANSING, MI -- Talk about being thankful... An Oakland County man’s Thanksgiving got off to an incredible start after he won a $2 million jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery’s Magnificent 7s instant game. “I bought a Magnificent 7s ticket while I was at the store Thanksgiving morning and...
MLive
