ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Thousands of toys bring holiday cheer to patients at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital

ANN ARBOR, MI - Hayes Huffman’s jaw practically hit the floor when he saw a sack of presents delivered to his Ann Arbor hospital room. The 6-year-old from Imlay City, fresh off a heart operation at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, got a Lego set of dinosaurs, paintable rocks, a Santa cookie with the head unfortunately broken off and much more to fill his love of arts and crafts on Tuesday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Firefighters give away more than 100 winter coats to help keep Jackson kids warm

JACKSON, MI -- An annual winter clothing donation drive is aiming to provide at least 100 coats to Jackson kids in need this winter. Firefighters from the Jackson and Summit Township fire departments visited Hunt Elementary School on Tuesday, Dec. 20, to donate coats to local kids. Fire crews also plan to donate coats at Townsend Elementary School in Vandercook Lake at a later date, said Jackson city spokesman Aaron Dimick.
JACKSON, MI
The Flint Journal

View a slice of history in this 152-year-old Jackson mansion

JACKSON, MI – For just $470,000, you can own a piece of Jackson history with a Civil War-era connection. The home at 1912 Fourth Street was built in 1870 by the father of Ella Merriman Sharp, the namesake of nearby Ella Sharp Park. Sharp’s father Dwight Merriman owned a successful farm that covered much of the Jackson countryside, and built the home for returning Union Col. Robert Horatio George Minty.
JACKSON, MI
Tracy Stengel

Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving Homicides

Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021, the day after she had planned to tell her husband she wanted a divorce. Almost a year later, in March 2022, Dee’s family was losing faith in the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. That’s when they asked Billy Little, Jr. for help, after seeing the nationally-recognized investigative attorney on the TV show, 48 Hours. Little agreed to help the family and work pro bono.
TECUMSEH, MI
MLive

MLive

57K+
Followers
58K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy