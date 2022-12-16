Like payphones, cassette tapes, floppy disks and other ancient technologies, the idea of a Daniel Jones Turnover Machine is outdated. In maybe the most drastic correction of a player’s weakness that the Giants have experienced since Tiki Barber fixed his fumbling issue, Jones has thrown the fewest interceptions (four) of any NFL quarterback with at least 10 starts. He and the injured Jimmy Garoppolo are tied for the fewest of any quarterback with at least 200 attempts: Jones has twice that many (406) and about 100 more than Garoppolo, who opened the season as a backup. All of a sudden a new...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO