Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31
Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
Giants see more to unlock from Daniel Jones after critical turnover turnaround
Like payphones, cassette tapes, floppy disks and other ancient technologies, the idea of a Daniel Jones Turnover Machine is outdated. In maybe the most drastic correction of a player’s weakness that the Giants have experienced since Tiki Barber fixed his fumbling issue, Jones has thrown the fewest interceptions (four) of any NFL quarterback with at least 10 starts. He and the injured Jimmy Garoppolo are tied for the fewest of any quarterback with at least 200 attempts: Jones has twice that many (406) and about 100 more than Garoppolo, who opened the season as a backup. All of a sudden a new...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Steelers QB Pickett to return from concussion vs. Raiders
PITTSBURGH -- After being sidelined with his second concussion in eight weeks, Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is expected to start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night. As of Monday afternoon, Pickett remained in the concussion protocol. But Tomlin said if the team practiced Monday, Pickett would be a full participant.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Eagles, Raiders among top Twitter trolls in NFL Week 15
Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season separated the pretenders from the contenders with a handful of playoff clinching scenarios in play. Some teams won their division in rather memorable fashion, namely the Minnesota Vikingsclaiming the NFC North crown with a historic comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts. Though less dramatic, the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly avoided an upset by the Houston Texans and clinched their seventh consecutive AFC West title.
Report: NFL near deal with new company for ‘Sunday Ticket’ package
The NFL is near a deal with a new company for the “Sunday Ticket” package, according to a report. The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday evening that Google’s YouTube TV is near a deal for the package. WSJ is reporting that NFL is near a deal with Google's YouTube for Sunday Ticket rights. Story... The post Report: NFL near deal with new company for ‘Sunday Ticket’ package appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Ridiculous Patriots-Raiders ending shocks NFL Twitter
The New England Patriots don't normally lose games like this. On the road against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Patriots clawed back from a 17-3 deficit to take the lead 24-17. Though the Raiders came back to tie it, the Patriots had to be feeling good about themselves heading into overtime.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Touted QB prospect Dante Moore flips from Oregon to UCLA
Dante Moore, the No. 3 player in the Class of 2023, told ESPN that he's flipped his college commitment to UCLAfrom Oregon. Moore is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback from Detroit powerhouse Martin Luther King High School. He led King to a state title earlier this month, and in a four-year high school career as a starter threw for 135 total touchdowns and nearly 10,000 yards.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Raiders stun Pats: 'Have you ever seen an ending like that?'
LAS VEGAS -- Mark Davis traipsed across theLas Vegas Raiders' plush locker room in Allegiant Stadium late Sunday afternoon with a dazed look on his face after the latest chapter in the wild and woolly history of the franchise he owns had unfolded. "It's a new house of thrills," Davis...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Kent State QB Collin Schlee tweets he's transferring to UCLA
Kent Statequarterback Collin Schlee has announced that he's committed to transfer to UCLA. Schlee confirmed that commitment with a tweet Saturday night, as he posted an image of himself in UCLA gear with a "committed" graphic and a caption that reads, "UCLA football, class of 2023." Sources earlier told ESPN's...
Mississippi State's Mike Leach honored at memorial as 'anything but typical'
Former Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, who died on Dec. 12 at age 61, was honored Tuesday afternoon by friends, coaches and players who shared personal stories of his humanity, sense of humor and deep curiosity.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Anthony Davis to miss multiple weeks with foot injury, sources say
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis, who had been playing his most dominant basketball in years, is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks with a right foot injury, sources told ESPN on Sunday. Davis underwent an MRI on Saturday after leaving Friday night's victory over the visitingDenver Nuggets and...
