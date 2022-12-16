FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Newborns at The Birth Place are getting dressed as Christmas stars. Jaivonni Roberts is the newest child born yesterday at UPMC Horizon-Womens Hospital. He was being held by his older brother Malik today while wearing the special onesie, which says “The Best Gift Under the Tree” this year. It comes with a special homemade holiday hat in green and gold. The outfits are provided to every child born during the week of Christmas.

FARRELL, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO