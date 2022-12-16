Read full article on original website
Boardman students compete for most festive door
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Most of us decorate our homes for the holidays, but some classrooms are the center of attention. The PTA at West Boulevard Elementary in Boardman organized a door decorating contest. First News weekend anchor Megan Lee helped judge. It all starts with each teacher thinking...
‘Shop With a Cop’: Christmas comes early for 7 local kids
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Christmas came early for a few local kids with help from a few Youngstown police officers. On Monday, seven kids and their families loaded into police cruisers. and headed to the Austintown Walmart to buy some toys. They loaded their carts with toys, TVs and...
Local congregation lights 1st candle for Hanukkah
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — In celebration of the first day of Hanukkah, the Congregation Ohev Beth Sholom lit the first candle of the Menorah Sunday night. At a special celebration afterward, the children from the religious school program performed songs. Five kindergarten-aged children were consecrated, which means they will soon begin religious school.
Autism Society passes out gifts to Valley families
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley passed out 24 gifts to families Sunday afternoon. These gifts go to children with who have autism. The gifts they receive are specially chosen to help the child with learning and any sensory sensitivities they might have. Children...
Couple graduates from YSU together
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University’s fall 2022 commencement ceremony took place Sunday at the Beeghly Center. Around 700 students received their diplomas. For two of those graduates, it’s been a long time coming. Marco and Anna Ramunno are husband and wife with two little girls.
Families gather for holiday fun at Wick Park
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The annual Community Christmas Party took place Saturday at Wick Park. This was the sixth Community Christmas. It was orchestrated by the nonprofit Organization Safe Zones. Youngstown families were invited inside the pavilion for holiday fun. All kinds of toys were given away to kids....
TCTC ending Air Force ROTC program
(WKBN) – Trumbull Career and Technical Center is eliminating its Air Force ROTC program. Director Paula Baco said they will not accept incoming 11th graders into the program for the 2023-2024 school year. Baco said a number of factors lead to the decision including the retirement of Lt. Col....
Local pet organization hosts bake sale for needy animals
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – All Paws Matter decided last minute to host a cookie walk and bake sale right before Christmas. But it isn’t just treats. There are raffle baskets and last-minute gifts to buy your furry friend. Another component added this year is similar to an angel...
Local barn renovation into wedding, banquet center near completion
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The sign on the roof reads “1880” though, given that some of the beams were held together by pegs, the Firestone barn in Columbiana may be even older. Whatever the age, the old barn now looks likes new and is almost ready for weddings and banquets.
Hanukkah 2022: Sundown marks start of 8 days of celebration
(WKBN) — This year, Hanukkah begins at sundown on Sunday. What makes this eight-day celebration full of festive family gatherings significant is the story behind it. Hanukkah is a Jewish celebration commemorating the Maccabean Revolt — a time when the Jewish people rose up against their Greek-Syrian oppressors.
Babies are ‘Christmas stars’ at Pa. hospital
FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Newborns at The Birth Place are getting dressed as Christmas stars. Jaivonni Roberts is the newest child born yesterday at UPMC Horizon-Womens Hospital. He was being held by his older brother Malik today while wearing the special onesie, which says “The Best Gift Under the Tree” this year. It comes with a special homemade holiday hat in green and gold. The outfits are provided to every child born during the week of Christmas.
Missing Adult Alert for Trumbull County woman canceled
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Missing Adult Alert has been canceled for a woman who was reported missing earlier Tuesday from Trumbull County. The alert was canceled at 7 p.m. No other information was released. The 95-year-old woman reportedly drove away from her home. The incident happened on Eagle...
Local author’s 2nd book signing a success
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A local author‘s second book signing event proved to be a success. Author Chelsea Vandergrift Podgorny, of Howland, goes by the pen name Chelsea Banning. After only two people showed up at her first book signing, she Tweeted her disappointment — which elicited responses...
Chipotle to open new location in Valley
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — A new Chipotle is coming to Liberty Township. The restaurant is opening Wednesday on Belmont Avenue, near the I-80 exit. The location will have a drive-thru, the second one in the Youngstown area to have one. The store is open every day from 10:45...
Garage and vehicles destroyed in Lake Milton fire
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A garage and vehicles are destroyed after a fire in Lake Milton. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of North Pricetown Road. The original report came in as a barn fire, but crews found a fully involved garage fire with an adjoining shed.
100s brave cold for parade celebrating Cardinals, Raiders as state champions
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Hundreds braved the cold Sunday morning to celebrate Canfield and South Range’s big wins. Excitement cut through the cold air at the Canfield village green for the Canfield and South Range state champions. The sound of cowbells filled the air as hundreds of people lined the road along Route 46 and the village green to celebrate the Raiders’ and Cardinals’ historic wins.
House fire forces family to find a new place to stay
SHARPSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — Just days before Christmas, a fire in Mercer County is forcing a family to find a new place to stay. Crews were called out this morning to a home on Oak Street. Sources say the flames were contained to the kitchen, but the house has...
Police: Woman accused of stabbing man in Boardman hotel
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Poland woman was taken into custody early Monday morning after police said she stabbed a man in Boardman. Cara Grider, 22, was charged with felonious assault and domestic violence. Boardman officers were called to the Hotel Elite on the 7000 block of South Avenue...
‘Ghost of Christmas Past:’ A look at some historical Valley Christmas weather
Christmas is officially a week away and the wintry conditions outside Sunday are Christmas-like. Throughout the years, there have been many interesting weather events that took place in the Valley during the Christmas holiday. I am going to write about some of the more interesting weather events that occurred on Christmas Eve and day and also temperature/precipitation extremes for the holiday.
One dead after shooting in Columbiana County
ELKRUN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is dead after investigators responded to reports of a shooting in Columbiana County Saturday night. According to a press release from the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Bell Road in Elkrun Township late Saturday night, just before midnight. Deputies...
