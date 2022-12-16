ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, WY

Sheridan Media

Another NLI for a Sheridan High School Senior / Cowboy Hoops Back on the Court Wednesday night / Broncs at Rams Christmas

LADY BRONC NLI – Sheridan Lady Bronc Nora Butler has signed her letter of intent, to join the track and field team at South Dakota state university. Earlier this year she placed 6th in the shot put and 7th in the discus at the outdoor state track and field meet, she says she chose SDSU because it has the two things that she’s looking for in a university.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County High School Basketball Standings: December 18th, 2022

These are the standings as of December 18th, and how they pertain to Sheridan, Big Horn, Tongue River and Arvada-Clearmont. Sheridan’s next scheduled games are from Thursday, January 5th through Saturday, January 7th at Cheyenne (opponents TBA). Big Horn’s next scheduled games are on Thursday, January 5th vs. Pine...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan HS Boys Swimming And Diving Results: December 16-17, 2022

Sheridan competed at a pair of meets at Kelly Walsh during the weekend, ahead of the winter break. The next scheduled swim meet is the Sheridan Pre-Invite on Friday, January 6 and the Sheridan Invitational on Saturday, January 7. Kelly Walsh Pre-Invite – Friday, December 16 (no team scores):
SHERIDAN, WY
gowatertown.net

Snow, blizzard conditions returning to South Dakota (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–It looks like central and eastern South Dakota will see a second blizzard in as many weeks. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning and continue into Saturday. KWAT News talked with National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Leak…. As far as snowfall amounts go…
WATERTOWN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seven people were reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend. If you know any information regarding the status or location of any of these missing people, contact the corresponding police department. Phone numbers are listed below. Some of the missing persons’ photos are available for reference on MissingPersons.SD.Gov/.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

An updated look at snowfall prediction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WOWT

Iowa woman killed in weather-related crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Iowa woman is dead after losing control on slick roads Thursday morning. 26-year-old Lorraine Wuebker of Auburn, Iowa, hit an International semi truck on U.S. Highway 71 at 150th Street, north of Carroll, just before 6 a.m. The semi, driven by 64-year-old Edward Peterson of...
AUBURN, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Name released in fatal truck accident near Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department shared the identity of the man killed Dec. 5 in an accident northwest of Sioux Falls. Officers were called at 1:44 p.m. to an incident that happened off the roadway near 259th St. and 471st St. 25-year-old Cody...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sheridan Media

CHAPS Tournament of Knights contracts with new troupe

Founded in 2003 and originally an Adaptive Riding Program to serve children and adults with special needs, CHAPS has grown in the services and special needs they treat. CHAPS now offers Adaptive Carriage Driving, Equine Facilitated Psychotherapy and Equine Assisted Learning. They also expanded to serve veterans from care facilities and at-risk youth from Sheridan School District #2.
SHERIDAN, WY
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported an officer-involved shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the Kum & Go gas station at Russell and Minnesota Ave. An officer made a traffic stop at the gas station around 1:30 p.m. When the officer approached the vehicle,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sheridan Media

Dangerously Cold Temperatures Expected for Sheridan County

Temperatures and wind chills will be dangerously low this week in Sheridan County and the surrounding region. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. An arctic cold front has brought frigid air to northeast Wyoming. Shawn Palmquist is a Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Billings and he says that we can expect temperatures to be dangerously low for most of the week.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
dakotanewsnow.com

Snow and winds creating dangerous road conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tough weather conditions have forced road closures and no-travel advisories for most of the state. Even in Sioux Falls, drivers were having a tough time Thursday with the snow and wind. Although Sioux Falls has been spared from much of the blizzard conditions...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County Offering Warming Shelter During Dangerous Cold

Sheridan County will be offering a warming shelter if needed from now through Friday, December 23, due to the life-threatening cold weather. According to a release from Sheridan County Emergency Management, anyone who needs or knows someone who needs someplace warm to shelter or is unable to heat their home is encouraged to contact the Sheridan Police Dispatch Center at (307) 672-2413 anytime day or night.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
dakotanewsnow.com

SDHP: Tow truck tipped on I-29

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported a tow truck overturned on the job. Troopers say a tow truck tipped while trying to pull a semi out of a ditch on I-29 just north of Brookings. Troopers say, “Please use caution IF you have to...
BROOKINGS, SD

