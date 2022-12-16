ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After traveling more than 5,000 miles, Frankie Luvu’s father attends first NFL game

By DaShawn Brown, wsoctv.com
 4 days ago
CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers star Frankie Luvu has been having one of the best seasons of his NFL career.

But Luvu told Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown there was one moment during last week’s win at Seattle that ranks among the best moments in his life.

Luvu’s father, Veresa, attended the first NFL game of his son’s career. Their family is originally from American Samoa, more than 5,000 miles away, where his parents still reside.

“To see my family there, especially my dad, it was like the cherry on top,” Frankie Luvu said.

Luvu’s siblings currently live in Seattle, and attended the game alongside their father and a host of family friends.

Luvu’s sister Lusiana described their father as a “quiet person,” but said this of the emotions she witnessed from him:

“He doesn’t let a lot of tears out, but especially when it comes to Frank, when it comes to meeting with him after the game, it’s a blessing,” she said. “Those are happy tears that are coming out.”

>> Watch Luvu’s full sit-down interview with Brown in the video at the top of the page.

(PREVIOUS: Panthers run over and through Seahawks for 30-24 victory)

