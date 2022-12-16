Keith Royal Ridenour, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at his home. He was born in Continental, Ohio, twin son to the late Harley and Opal Ridenour. Keith was a graduate of Central High School and owned and operated Ridenour Twins Service with his twin brother Kenny for 38 years as auto mechanics. He was a member of Fellowship Missionary Church and had many interests including riding motorcycles, touring the country with his twin brother and friends for many years and being a private pilot for a number of years. He also was a Firearms enthusiast, loved his cats, Bob and Jaxson and after retirement he mastered computers. Surviving are his wife, Mary Gail Ridenour of Fort Wayne; children, Keith L. (Joy) Ridenour, Larry L. (Holly) Ridenour, and Laura L. Ridenour, all of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, David, Jennifer, Tyler, Sarah, Jacob, Magdalene, Joseph, and Joshua; and great grandchildren, Allyson, Leona, Sylvia, and Brooklyn. In Addition to his parents, Keith was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack Ridenour and Kenneth Ridenour. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Fellowship Missionary Church, 2536 E Tillman Rd, Ft Wayne, IN 46816 with Visitation from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. A private family burial will be held in the Springtime of 2023. Contributions in Keith’s memory may be made to Fellowship Missionary Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com for the Ridenour family.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 15 DAYS AGO