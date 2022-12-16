Have you ever seen someone and thought to yourself “Wow, that person looks like a Capricorn”? Has it ever crossed your mind why someone may “look” or act like their zodiac sign? I’m here to bring some insight by explaining what a Capricorn looks like! Astrology is a great tool to understand the way that people will look, act, dress and decorate their living spaces depending on their sign. When someone has dominant Capricorn placements—especially personal planets such as their sun, moon, rising, Mercury, Mars or Venus—they tend to embody their planetary ruler: Saturn the planet of rules, karma and structure....

