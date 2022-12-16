Read full article on original website
South African President Ramaphosa survives 'farmgate' scandal
South Africa’s rand jumped on Monday on news that president Cyril Ramaphosa had been re-elected as the leader of the ruling ANC party. He beat former health minister Zweli Mkhize to secure a second five-year term and pave the way for him to contest the presidency again at 2024 elections. His victory comes despite a campaign dogged by what was dubbed the farmgate scandal. FRANCE 24's correspondent in Cape Town Nadine Theron tells us more and asks Piet Croucamp, a political analyst.
South Africa’s Ramaphosa re-elected as leader of ruling ANC party
President Cyril Ramaphosa, the anti-apartheid champion who become one of South Africa's wealthiest businessmen, survived a challenge for the leadership of his party on Monday, days after he was spared impeachment proceedings over a scandal dubbed "Farmgate". He took on the presidency in 2018 after being elected party leader in...
Macron attends Middle East meeting in Jordan to discuss region's problems
The French President Emmanuel Macron is at a summit in Jordan at which various regional crises are being discussed. Under particular discussion: the situation in neighbouring Iraq a country that has endured nearly 20 years of turmoil since the US-led invasion which toppled Saddam Hussein. The talks -- which have been dubbed Baghdad II -- follow on from a summit last year in the Iraqi capital which was organised by President Macron. The EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell is also there at the talks in Jordan. But it's not just Iraq: Several countries in the region are in the grip of turmoil notably Syria and Lebanon an Iran is now seeing a wave of demonstrations. FRANCE 24's reporter Clovis Casali tells us more.
Some NGOs warn COP15 biodiversity agreement will 'devastate indigenous lives'
As many hail the COP15 biodiversity summit's deal to protect nature, DR Congo argues that it does not go far enough in supporting conservation efforts in developing countries. We also speak to one Senegalese doctor who is concerned about the agreement's limited protection for indigenous rights. Also, South African President...
Tunisia election board edges vote turnout up to 11 percent
Tunisia's electoral board has slightly revised the turnout to Saturday's parliamentary elections to 11.2 percent from the 8.8% of the electorate initially said to have turned out. Most political parties had boycot the vote, condemning it as a charade aimed at shoring up President Kais said's power grab last year. His critics continue to call for him to step down. FRANCE 24's Carolyn Lamboley explains.
‘Baghdad II’ summit in Jordan aims for progress on Iraq, Middle East issues
Jordan hosts a Middle East summit Tuesday bringing together regional and international players hoping to help resolve regional crises, particularly in neighbouring Iraq. The "Baghdad II" meeting, which will also include officials from France and the European Union, follows an August 2021 summit in Iraq's capital organised at the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron.
Kenya High Court rules against forced sterilisation of women living with HIV
In tonight's edition: In a landmark ruling, Kenya's High Court recognises that the forced sterilisation of women living with HIV is a violation of their human rights. Also, the ceasefire struck in November between TPLF leaders and the Ethiopian government has seen aid start to trickle back in to the millions displaced by a year of conflict in Tigray. And a repatriation ceremony is held in Abuja as Germany's foreign minister officially hands over stolen Benin bronzes to their homeland.
Lula's comeback: The fight to reunite Brazil
In this special edition of Inside the Americas, we head to Brazil, where Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to return to office as president for the third time. But while Lula may be back, the country he's set to govern is far from united behind him. We begin...
Ethiopia's largest bank says Tigray services resume
The announcement follows the signing of a peace deal between the federal government and Tigrayan rebels last month, aimed at ending the brutal two-year conflict and humanitarian crisis in northern Ethiopia. "Following the peace agreement reached recently, the (CBE) branches we have in Shire, Alamata and Korem cities have started...
UK ambulance workers strike for higher wages amid decades-high inflation
UK ambulance workers went on strike Wednesday, widening a dispute with the government over its refusal to increase pay above inflation after recent walkouts by nurses. A series of stoppages are causing misery in Britain in the run-up to Christmas, with railway workers and passport control officers also threatening to ruin festive holiday getaways as the government refuses to cede on pay demands.
Argentina’s World Cup winners return home ahead of welcome party
Argentina’s World Cup winners led by captain Lionel Messi returned home from Qatar in the early hours of Tuesday morning ahead of a welcome party in the nation's capital. Having beaten France in Sunday's thrilling final, the players will now spend the night at the Argentine Football Association (AFA) training complex near the airport, where thousands of supporters are waiting to greet them.
UK plan to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda is legal, court rules
The UK government’s plan to send asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is legal, two High Court judges ruled Monday, in a victory for backers of the controversial policy. But the judges also said the government failed to consider the circumstances of the individuals it tried to deport,...
Countries at COP15 reach historic agreement to halt loss of biodiversity
Countries approved a historic deal to reverse decades of environmental destruction threatening the world's species and ecosystems at a marathon UN biodiversity summit early Monday. The chair of the COP15 nature summit, Chinese Environment Minister Huang Runqiu, declared the deal adopted at a late-night plenary session in Montreal and struck...
US Supreme Court pauses lifting of Covid-aimed border restrictions on migrants
The US Supreme Court on Monday said COVID-era restrictions at the US-Mexico border set to end this week should temporarily stay in place as a Republican legal challenge moves forward, just as the White House had been prepping for an increase in the number of migrant crossings. Chief Justice John...
