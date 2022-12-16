Read full article on original website
Related
These Metallic UGG Boots Are The New “It” Shoe of the Season
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.The last few months of the year are not complete without wearing a pair of Uggs at least once—sorry, I don’t make the rules! It’s officially Ugg season, and it’s not difficult to see why the comfy, toasty footwear brand makes the rounds as much as Pete Davidson (jokes!). Love them, hate them, or hate that you love them; Uggs are here to stay, and the brand is constantly finding new ways to innovate and keep up with trends. One of their latest styles,...
domino
When He’s Not on Set, This Hairstylist Is Renovating a Milwaukee Home All on His Own
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. When longtime hairstylist Marcel Dagenais (he has worked on such shows as Broad City and most recently with Natasha Lyonne on Russian Doll) and his partner, Ben, bought their home in Milwaukee in 2020, Marcel wanted to start with a blank slate. So he set out to paint their circa-1946 red-brick house white. “I was blissfully unaware of what I was about to get into,” he says. After hours researching the best products (he went with Romabio, a lime-based masonry paint that absorbs into the brick and can last up to 20 years), he patched some of the cracks, primed, and got to work. His only regret? Using a roller instead of a sprayer. “I was in the best shape of my life—I was ripped—but it was so hard,” he recalls. It was the very first renovation Marcel documented for his then-new YouTube channel, Brew City Builds (also on Instagram @brewcitybuilds), and he doesn’t mind that some viewers don’t love the transformation as much as he does. “People are like, you ruined the brick. But when I pull up, especially in winter when it’s snowing, I still think, damn, the house looks great,” he says with a laugh.
domino
Their First Home Purchase Fell Through—Then This Couple Bought a Post Office
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Rushing the decorating process mostly leads to impersonal panic buys and, with that, regret, returns, and more stuff in our landfills. As the pros advise time and time again, it’s best to decorate slowly. Meander your local flea market, scour eBay late into the night, keep your eyes open for garage sale signs. As British art director and designer Emily Henson argues in her new book, Create: Creativity Before Consumption, you’ll end up with both a truer reflection of who you are and a healthier planet.
domino
When to Use Kitchen Cabinet Knobs vs. Pulls, and More Hardware Questions Answered
Picking out kitchen cabinet hardware as your renovation wraps up is like getting the dessert menu at the end of a meal. It’s a sweet way to end things. Still it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by all the choices before you. Latches, handles, knobs, or pulls? Matte black, antique brass, or polished nickel? Tiny and seamless or oversize? Understanding the ins and outs of each is the key to making a confident decision.
domino
Hailey Bieber Has Quite the Countertop Appliance Collection—And We Found Her Exact Air Fryer and Kettle
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Hailey Bieber started off her brand-new YouTube series, “What’s in My kitchen?,” wanting to clear the air. “Yes, we actually are in my real kitchen, in my real house; this is not a set,” she says as her cameraperson pans to the nearby living room to prove it. In the inaugural episode, the model, entrepreneur, and self-proclaimed foodie reveals two of her go-to breakfast recipes (one for days when she’s running out the door; another for when she’s got time to spare). Over the course of the almost-11-minute-long video, we got a good look at her modern black and marble kitchen—and all the chef-approved cookware and chic tools she keeps on hand. Read on for five items we spotted in her space.
Comments / 0