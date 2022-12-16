ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Fort Myers Beach set to close 2 Community Resource Centers

By Jennifer Kveglis
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Community Resource Centers on Fort Myers Beach are dwindling.

On Thursday, December 22, Estero Island’s last shower and laundry trailers will be hauled away from Santini Marina Plaza.

Similar trailers were hauled away from a second Community Resource Center at Beach Baptist Church on Thursday.

“Money is not the object. It’s finding conveniences like this means a lot. It really does mean a lot. That’s bad news for you to tell me this is leaving here Thursday. I hope they relocate somewhere else,” resident Jim Stafford said.

Stafford used Santini Marina Plaza’s free laundromat trailer for the first time on Friday.

“We certainly need it,” he said. “My washer and dryer went curbside. Along with the refrigerator and stove, the air conditioner, the stove. This is not a reach to come down here from where I live.”

Russ Stading can relate. He and his wife were left in neck-deep standing water inside their home off Curlew Ave. Stading said the situation was so traumatizing to his wife that she doesn’t remember the second half of the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15zSjW_0jlSf8VL00

Both were grateful to use the laundromat trailer Friday.

“If you look at the number of people who utilize them, they were essential,” he said.

At the same time, Stading understands why it’s closing.

“I mean, these are not cheap to run. It’s a cost-benefit. It’s a matter of just somebody taking consensus how many people try to use it every day and decide when that gets low enough,” he said.

Santini Marina Plaza’s Community Resource Center will close by the end of the day on Thursday, December 22. Donations kept in a tent managed by state workers will be relocated to Beach Baptist Church. The church hopes the state will move shower and laundry trailers there too.

Beach Baptist Church serves hot meals to residents from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. every day through Friday, December 23.

