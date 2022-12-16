Christmas was fast approaching, and as I sat in church, all I could think about was the many things I needed to do. The lesson was titled “Caring and Sharing,” but I heard little of it. Then the teacher said something that caught my attention. “As you rush through your busy life this time of year, remember what this season is all about. It is about giving. And the most important thing you can give is your time to those who need it.”

15 DAYS AGO