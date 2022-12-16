Read full article on original website
A Scientific New Years Celebration
Balloons will be dropping at Science Central as we celebrate the approaching new year a little early at Countdown to Noon on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Science Central’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration takes the excitement of the holiday’s countdown to midnight and recreates it at noon for the sake of partyers young and old with early bedtimes. The countdown culminates with a balloon drop, which will occur on the center’s Top Level.
Christmas Worship & Events
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare. Why: Christmas Eve Candles and Candlelight Service. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Sunday, Dec 18 – special service time of 10am for Preschool service, no communion.
Winter Solstice Ride & Bonfire
The City of Fort Wayne Greenways and Trails, the Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department and Fort Wayne Trails are partnering to present the Winter Solstice Walk/Ride and Bonfire on Wednesday, December 21 at 4:30 p.m. Admission is free for this event that will begin at Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Rd. Participants are asked to gather at the Wolf Family Learning Center.
Blessings In A Backpack
To celebrate Christmas this December, the entire church Avalon Missionary Church decided to launch “THE BIG GIVE.” This is Avalon’ effort to give back to the community in a big way this December. Little did the church know, a BIG NEED was waiting for them. “Our original...
Volunteers Send Christmas Joy To Children Overseas
Fort Wayne-area volunteers are celebrating the collection of gift-filled shoeboxes that will send a message to children around the world: God loves you, and you’re not forgotten!. Thousands of volunteers contributed to Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse by packing shoeboxes filled with fun toys, school supplies,...
Special Holiday Guests Visit Boys & Girls Clubs
Recently the kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne received a visit from Santa Claus, the Indiana Pacers, the Indiana Fever, mascots Boomer and the Mad Ant, the dance teams and players along with executives of Pacer Entertainment. Gathering at the clubs main facility on Fairfield Avenue...
Upcoming Downtown Holiday Events
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 South Calhoun Street. Be inspired and find holiday gifts in the Conservatory Shop! Days of Holly Shopping is an exciting way to support locally-owned and operated shops throughout downtown Fort Wayne, the West Main Shops, and the Wells Street Corridor on Small Business Saturday! Presented in conjunction with the Downtown Improvement District, Days of Holly Shopping continues on the first three Saturdays in December.
Kelley’s Backpacks Of Hope Efforts
The Kelley Automotive Group will once again partner with Backpacks of Hope to help provide a little extra comfort to the homeless during this harsh winter season. They are asking Kelley employees and customers to join in this charitable cause by donating money or essential items to fill the backpacks that will be distributed to those in need within our own community. Thank you to those corporate sponsors for their monetary and item donations.
Veterans Museum Wins Hoosier Hospitality Award
The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum 2122 O’Day Road Fort Wayne has been selected as a 2022 Hoosier Hospitality Award Winner. This award is given to Hoosiers that have displayed a high level of service in tourism-related professions in Indiana. The Indiana Destination Development Corporation held a ceremony...
Lean Into The Adventures Of Life
Can you Imagine being 60 feet under the ocean? Three months ago, it sounded crazy, dangerous, and I simply couldn’t imagine myself doing it. But today, I’m writing to you as a changed woman to tell you my story and to encourage you to embrace the challenging things in life.
Garbage Bulk Collection Rules Update
The City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department today provided an update on new garbage bulk collection procedures. Residents who would like the City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department to collect up to three bulk items must schedule the pick-up at least 2 business days prior to their regular garbage day.
ACPL & Botanical Conservatory Announce “Happy Smallidays”
The Allen County Public Library is partnering with the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory to offer free admission to “Happy Smallidays”, a new exhibit inspired by a children’s book of the same name. The recently published book by local author, Talitha Shipman, tells the story of how it feels to be very small when the plans, events, and celebrations around you are very big. Shipman also illustrated the book.
Skating Through The Holidays ~ Voice Of The Township
The Wayne Township Trustee Office is celebrating the holiday season in traditional style for us; we are assisting our families with help from the Christmas Bureau, we’ve been collecting donations from community partners to hand out hams and turkeys for holiday meals and we are holding our annual Holiday Party at Bell’s Skating Rink.
Fort Wayne’s “Crazy Christmas Houses”
‘Tis the season to once again highlight the houses in Fort Wayne that are decking the halls to the extreme. Looking for content to help families celebrate the season together? Feel free to use the Visit Fort Wayne “Holiday House List!”. Every year, the Visit Fort Wayne Insider Blog...
Keith Royal Ridenour, 88
Keith Royal Ridenour, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at his home. He was born in Continental, Ohio, twin son to the late Harley and Opal Ridenour. Keith was a graduate of Central High School and owned and operated Ridenour Twins Service with his twin brother Kenny for 38 years as auto mechanics. He was a member of Fellowship Missionary Church and had many interests including riding motorcycles, touring the country with his twin brother and friends for many years and being a private pilot for a number of years. He also was a Firearms enthusiast, loved his cats, Bob and Jaxson and after retirement he mastered computers. Surviving are his wife, Mary Gail Ridenour of Fort Wayne; children, Keith L. (Joy) Ridenour, Larry L. (Holly) Ridenour, and Laura L. Ridenour, all of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, David, Jennifer, Tyler, Sarah, Jacob, Magdalene, Joseph, and Joshua; and great grandchildren, Allyson, Leona, Sylvia, and Brooklyn. In Addition to his parents, Keith was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack Ridenour and Kenneth Ridenour. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Fellowship Missionary Church, 2536 E Tillman Rd, Ft Wayne, IN 46816 with Visitation from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. A private family burial will be held in the Springtime of 2023. Contributions in Keith’s memory may be made to Fellowship Missionary Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com for the Ridenour family.
Holiday Light Shows To Shine At Five DNR Destinations
On-site holiday light shows will shine at five DNR destinations this December. Ouabache State Park in Bluffton will host its ninth annual Wonderland of Lights nightly, Dec. 2–31, from 6 to 9 p.m. in its campground and throughout the park. The presentation features more than 40 light displays and a synchronized music and light show at the Civilian Conservation Corps fire tower. Cost is $5 per vehicle.
Strolling Through Fort Wayne’s Parks
22-year-old history author Joshua Schipper has released a new book that dissects the history and names of each of the 87 city parks in Fort Wayne. The book, Strolling through Fort Wayne’s Parks, is quickly climbing the Amazon new US History releases chart and will be released in local bookstores in mid-December. This massive 300+ page volume is a park-by-park analysis complete with dozens of quirky quotes, mind-blowing stories, and historic photos.
Collecting 30,000 Pounds Of Pet Food In just 30 Days
Fort Wayne local, Rachelle Reinking, requests the community’s support to reach the goal of collecting 30,000 pounds of pet food in 30 days for Humane Fort Wayne’s Pet Food Pantry. The 30K in 30 Days Pet Food Drive began collection on November 26, 2022 and will end on December 26, 2022 – Reinking’s 30th birthday.
Institute For Holocaust & Genocide Studies Receives Award
The Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Purdue University Fort Wayne has been presented with the Never Again Ambassador Award in recognition of its leadership and commitment statewide. A public announcement came at the Statehouse during the 24th Annual State of Indiana Holocaust Remembrance Program. Accepting the award was Steve Carr, institute director and professor of communication at PFW.
A New Generation Begins To Lead The Community
As our community ages, younger business owners in the area are taking on more leadership roles. For many, the global pandemic disrupted workers and motivated older company staff to retire. Since Waynedale has a great amount of legacy, family owned and landmark businesses, keeping our beloved local businesses going is important.
