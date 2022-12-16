Read full article on original website
Giving Of Self
Christmas was fast approaching, and as I sat in church, all I could think about was the many things I needed to do. The lesson was titled “Caring and Sharing,” but I heard little of it. Then the teacher said something that caught my attention. “As you rush through your busy life this time of year, remember what this season is all about. It is about giving. And the most important thing you can give is your time to those who need it.”
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
Giant Fruit Loop: This 930-calorie cereal piece weighs almost half a pound
You can purchase a 930-calorie cereal piece weighing almost half a pound and is big enough to fill an entire cereal box.
Lean Into The Adventures Of Life
Can you Imagine being 60 feet under the ocean? Three months ago, it sounded crazy, dangerous, and I simply couldn’t imagine myself doing it. But today, I’m writing to you as a changed woman to tell you my story and to encourage you to embrace the challenging things in life.
Biscuits With Santa
A local holiday favorite for all dog lovers returns for its ninth year! “Biscuits with Santa,” a free event sponsored by Rub a Dub Dub Dog Grooming and Spa, 3234 Illinois Road, will welcome dogs, their family, and friends for a jolly time with Santa Claus on Saturday, December 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Collecting 30,000 Pounds Of Pet Food In just 30 Days
Fort Wayne local, Rachelle Reinking, requests the community’s support to reach the goal of collecting 30,000 pounds of pet food in 30 days for Humane Fort Wayne’s Pet Food Pantry. The 30K in 30 Days Pet Food Drive began collection on November 26, 2022 and will end on December 26, 2022 – Reinking’s 30th birthday.
The Waynedale News
Fort Wayne, IN
ABOUT
The Waynedale News is one of the few remaining local and independently owned newspapers in the state. The community newspaper is a free publication distributed to over 35,000 readers, every two weeks throughout South and Southwest Fort Wayne, Indiana.
