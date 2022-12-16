ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Fox11online.com

Winter Storm Brooklyn to bring snow and wind to Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin's second named winter storm of the season will bring snow and wind to the area just before Christmas. Right now it looks like Winter Storm Brooklyn will have accumulating snow starting Wednesday night and continuing into Friday. Strong winds on Friday could result in blizzard conditions...
seehafernews.com

Sartori Ready to Bring in the New Year with Its Annual Big Cheese Drop

Everyone has their own traditions for bringing in the New Year. Some people watch the New York New Year’s Eve shows on TV, others gather with family, but people in the Plymouth area in Sheboygan County have their own unique traditions. For the past 16 years, Sartori Cheese has...
seehafernews.com

City of Manitowoc Announces Tree for a Tree Program

In an effort to help Manitowoc residents regain some of the urban canopy which is being lost due to the Emerald Ash Borer’s devastating effects on the city’s Ash Tree population, the City of Manitowoc Forestry Division will again offer a Christmas tree exchange program. The Tree for...
WBAY Green Bay

Police looking for witnesses to triple shooting in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the victims of a triple shooting on the east side of Green Bay has life-threatening injuries, police say. Three people suffered gunshot wounds in a shooting in an alley in the 1400 block of Smith Street. Police were called to the scene shortly after midnight.
wearegreenbay.com

Room 108: The Clearing filmed at St. Brendan’s Inn in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – When you think of a film, usually our minds go to Hollywood and Los Angeles, but over the weekend, the cameras were out at St. Brendan’s Inn for a historic thriller film. Freddy Moyano, the Green Bay-based filmmaker, is creating a historical thriller...
seehafernews.com

Seven New Police Officers Sworn into Green Bay Police Department

The Green Bay Police Department has grown by seven officers. The Department swore in the seven new officers at Lambeau Field last night in a special ceremony. Police Chief Chris Davis welcomed Savanna Anderson, Grace Bessey, Austen Jahnke, Agustin Mahner, Richard Neldner, Abigale Skeens, and Ezekiel Stoll to the team.
wtmj.com

Wisconsin braces for potential blizzard leading into Christmas

MILWAUKEE — Much of Wisconsin is preparing for a white Christmas directly following what might be one of the region’s biggest December blizzards in years with weather experts bracing for the potential of half a foot of snow or more overnight on Thursday heading into Friday morning. As...
seehafernews.com

Woodland Dunes Director Voices Concern About Bald Eagle Nest Failure

The state of Wisconsin has undertaken the largest and most intensive Eagle Nest Watch program. That’s after bald eagle nests failed at an alarmingly high rate this past year. Jim Knickelbine, the Executive Director at Woodland Dunes Nature Center, told Seehafer News that the local preserve in Two Rivers...
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Man Convicted in 2021 Stabbing Sentenced

The man who was convicted in the 2021 stabbing death of a 70-year-old man has been sentenced. 24-year-old Wesley Brice will spend the next 79 and a half years in prison for the attack on March 15th, 2021. It all started when Brice walked into Rockabilly’s Saloon on South Broadway....
seehafernews.com

Two Weeks Remaining For FORWARD Grant Requests

A spokesman for the FORWARD Endowment said there are less than two weeks left on submitting grant applications for 2022. Dean Halverson is Chairman of the Gift Committee for Friends of Resources, Wildlife, and Recreational Development, founded by the Manitowoc Unit of County Fish & Game. Halverson said that FORWARD...
seehafernews.com

Paws Up Pet Rescue Donation Drive Ends Today

Today is the final day for people to drop off donations for Paws Up Pet Rescue. Each year Seehafer Broadcasting hosts a donation drive around Christmas for a different organization, and this year, that organization is Paws Up Pet Rescue. The Sheboygan-based group takes in pets from owners, and from...
WBAY Green Bay

Door-to-door scam in Menasha

With the last snow flurries subsiding, we will see mostly clear skies but a cooling trend. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A little more snow, a lot more cold. Snow moving in from the northwest lingers ahead of a Siberian (really!) cold front. Wesley Brice sentenced to almost 80 years in prison.
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Natives Write Book on Their Motorcycle Travels

Here’s a question to ponder. Can one drive a Harley to the shores of the three oceans surrounding North America?. Steve Olson and his wife, Karen Schweitzer-Olson have tried to do just that on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. They’ve traversed the Alaska Highway, battled San Francisco traffic to cross...
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: WIS 441 northbound accident cleared, on-ramp reopened

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports that the crash on WIS 441 at the on-ramp from Calumet Street is cleared. All lanes are now open at this time. Third crash in Outagamie County closes right lane on WIS 441 northbound. MONDAY, 12/19/2022, 6:03 p.m.
