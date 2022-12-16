Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Winter Storm Brooklyn to bring snow and wind to Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin's second named winter storm of the season will bring snow and wind to the area just before Christmas. Right now it looks like Winter Storm Brooklyn will have accumulating snow starting Wednesday night and continuing into Friday. Strong winds on Friday could result in blizzard conditions...
seehafernews.com
Sartori Ready to Bring in the New Year with Its Annual Big Cheese Drop
Everyone has their own traditions for bringing in the New Year. Some people watch the New York New Year’s Eve shows on TV, others gather with family, but people in the Plymouth area in Sheboygan County have their own unique traditions. For the past 16 years, Sartori Cheese has...
seehafernews.com
City of Manitowoc Announces Tree for a Tree Program
In an effort to help Manitowoc residents regain some of the urban canopy which is being lost due to the Emerald Ash Borer’s devastating effects on the city’s Ash Tree population, the City of Manitowoc Forestry Division will again offer a Christmas tree exchange program. The Tree for...
WBAY Green Bay
Police looking for witnesses to triple shooting in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the victims of a triple shooting on the east side of Green Bay has life-threatening injuries, police say. Three people suffered gunshot wounds in a shooting in an alley in the 1400 block of Smith Street. Police were called to the scene shortly after midnight.
seehafernews.com
32 Dogs Rescued from Commercial Breeders, Now In Shelters in Green Bay and Milwaukee
The Wisconsin Humane Society is looking for new homes for 32 dogs and puppies which they rescued from large-scale commercial breeders. The canines were surrendered to the National Mill Dog Rescue Organization, and are now in shelters in Green Bay and Milwaukee. The Wisconsin Humane Society is performing medical and...
Fond du Lac focusing on strengthening Main Street
Fond du Lac is hoping to support its economy by uplifting businesses in the downtown district of the city.
wearegreenbay.com
Room 108: The Clearing filmed at St. Brendan’s Inn in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – When you think of a film, usually our minds go to Hollywood and Los Angeles, but over the weekend, the cameras were out at St. Brendan’s Inn for a historic thriller film. Freddy Moyano, the Green Bay-based filmmaker, is creating a historical thriller...
seehafernews.com
Seven New Police Officers Sworn into Green Bay Police Department
The Green Bay Police Department has grown by seven officers. The Department swore in the seven new officers at Lambeau Field last night in a special ceremony. Police Chief Chris Davis welcomed Savanna Anderson, Grace Bessey, Austen Jahnke, Agustin Mahner, Richard Neldner, Abigale Skeens, and Ezekiel Stoll to the team.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Area Gas Prices at Lowest Point in Over A Year and a Half
While the prices of food and utilities is going up, the price at the pump in Eastern Wisconsin is at its lowest point in over a year and a half. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, the average price per gallon of fuel in Manitowoc County is down 14 cents to $2.75.
wtmj.com
Wisconsin braces for potential blizzard leading into Christmas
MILWAUKEE — Much of Wisconsin is preparing for a white Christmas directly following what might be one of the region’s biggest December blizzards in years with weather experts bracing for the potential of half a foot of snow or more overnight on Thursday heading into Friday morning. As...
seehafernews.com
Woodland Dunes Director Voices Concern About Bald Eagle Nest Failure
The state of Wisconsin has undertaken the largest and most intensive Eagle Nest Watch program. That’s after bald eagle nests failed at an alarmingly high rate this past year. Jim Knickelbine, the Executive Director at Woodland Dunes Nature Center, told Seehafer News that the local preserve in Two Rivers...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Man Convicted in 2021 Stabbing Sentenced
The man who was convicted in the 2021 stabbing death of a 70-year-old man has been sentenced. 24-year-old Wesley Brice will spend the next 79 and a half years in prison for the attack on March 15th, 2021. It all started when Brice walked into Rockabilly’s Saloon on South Broadway....
seehafernews.com
Regional Bands and Duos Invited to Submit Entries for Battle of the Bands at John Michael Kohler Arts Center
The John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan is accepting applications from regional bands and duos interested in competing in its upcoming Get the Gig battle of the bands. Winners of the Get the Gig contest will receive a paid engagement as an opening act at one of the Levitt...
seehafernews.com
Two Weeks Remaining For FORWARD Grant Requests
A spokesman for the FORWARD Endowment said there are less than two weeks left on submitting grant applications for 2022. Dean Halverson is Chairman of the Gift Committee for Friends of Resources, Wildlife, and Recreational Development, founded by the Manitowoc Unit of County Fish & Game. Halverson said that FORWARD...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Salvation Army Receives Major Help Toward Red Kettle Fundraising Goal
The Salvation Army in Manitowoc has been a little behind in their Red Kettle collections this year, but they are now getting a significant amount of help. Over the weekend, there were a couple of matching donation challenges, including a triple match at Festival Foods. Lieutenant Jenny Moffit tells us,...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Recycling Center Ready to Take Broken Christmas Lights
Every year it seems like a new strand of Christmas lights stops working. If that is the case, the Manitowoc County Recycling Center is willing to take them off of your hands for free. All you have to do is bring them to the Recycling Center Main office at 3000...
seehafernews.com
Paws Up Pet Rescue Donation Drive Ends Today
Today is the final day for people to drop off donations for Paws Up Pet Rescue. Each year Seehafer Broadcasting hosts a donation drive around Christmas for a different organization, and this year, that organization is Paws Up Pet Rescue. The Sheboygan-based group takes in pets from owners, and from...
WBAY Green Bay
Door-to-door scam in Menasha
With the last snow flurries subsiding, we will see mostly clear skies but a cooling trend. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A little more snow, a lot more cold. Snow moving in from the northwest lingers ahead of a Siberian (really!) cold front. Wesley Brice sentenced to almost 80 years in prison.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Natives Write Book on Their Motorcycle Travels
Here’s a question to ponder. Can one drive a Harley to the shores of the three oceans surrounding North America?. Steve Olson and his wife, Karen Schweitzer-Olson have tried to do just that on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. They’ve traversed the Alaska Highway, battled San Francisco traffic to cross...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 441 northbound accident cleared, on-ramp reopened
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports that the crash on WIS 441 at the on-ramp from Calumet Street is cleared. All lanes are now open at this time. Third crash in Outagamie County closes right lane on WIS 441 northbound. MONDAY, 12/19/2022, 6:03 p.m.
