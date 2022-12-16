Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV near I-75 exit ramp in Venice

VENICE, Fla. — A Nokomis man riding a motorcycle died after a crash near an I-75 southbound exit ramp and Jacaranda Blvd.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened at approximately 1:05 PM.

The 22-year-old motorcyclist was traveling northbound in the inside lane of Jacaranda Blvd. and approaching the interchange with I-75 southbound.

According to the report, a Buick SUV was southbound on Jacaranda Blvd. in the left turn lane at the interchange with I-75 southbound.

FHP said traffic going north and south had a solid green light at the interchange. According to FHP, the SUV turned left into the path of the motorcycle, and the two vehicles collided.

The Nokomis man was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Venice, where he was pronounced dead, according to the report.

The driver of the SUV, a 26-year-old woman from Venice, suffered minor injuries, FHP said.

According to FHP, the crash remains under investigation.