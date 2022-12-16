Read full article on original website
Man tried to lure Harrisburg elementary school students into van: officials
Students on their way to Foose Elementary School Tuesday morning were approached by a man who wanted the children to get into his van, the Harrisburg School District said in an message to parents. The man approached two students around 8:50 a.m. in the area of 15th and Sycamore streets,...
City law written in 1978 impacting York City Police department today
YORK, Pa. — One hundred police officers. That's the maximum number of officers the York City Police Department can have, according to Article 145 of the city’s codified ordinances. The language written in 1978 remains today as gun violence surges nationwide. A 2020 York College study on gun...
lebtown.com
County contracts with Georgia firm for maintenance services at county prison
Citing an emergency situation at the county prison, Lebanon County Commissioners approved by a 2-1 vote Thursday a contract with a Georgia firm to provide maintenance services at the facility. The inability to fill two maintenance position vacancies – including a supervisory position – at the county prison since August...
Dauphin County drive-thru donation event continues to make a difference for local families
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A holiday event in Harrisburg is marking 14 years of giving back to the Dauphin County community. The annual drive-thru donation parade at the Pennsylvania State Farm Show Complex is continuing to benefit underprivileged local families each year. Hundreds of families, including more than 1,500 children...
Treatment center for children with autism opens in central Pa.
A New Jersey company has opened a treatment center in the Harrisburg area for children with autism. NeurAbilities Healthcare opened the treatment center earlier this month at 353 Markle Drive, Suite 4 in Swatara Township. “Many children in Pennsylvania are in need of diagnostic evaluations, treatment, or both, and many...
lebtown.com
Lebanon City Council makes it official: no tax hike in 2023
2023 will mark the eighth straight year with no increase in the city property tax. Lebanon City Council last night passed an ordinance that officially sets the 2023 tax rate at 4.581 mills, the same as 2022. That means that the owner of a property assessed at $100,000 will continue to pay $458.10 annually.
abc27.com
Active police incident in Elizabethtown cleared
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Elizabethtown Borough Police say an “active police incident” that began late Monday night has been cleared. Police say the incident was on the 300 block of North Hanover Street, which forced police to close a section of the road. The initial report from...
lebtown.com
Annville Township and Palmyra Borough advance plan to consolidate police forces
Two of the three municipalities that recently conducted a regional police force study are moving forward with plans to consolidate their forces, potentially as soon as 2024. Annville Township and Palmyra Borough officials are working on a charter, or set of rules, that would guide their regionalization efforts. The third municipality, South Annville Township, has withdrawn its interest.
qhubonews.com
City of Lancaster Awards $7.4 Million in American Rescue Plan Funds to Create & Preserve Affordable Housing
Tonight City Council approved a $7.4 million allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to create and preserve affordable housing in Lancaster City. In total, the investment in nine organizations will create 85 new affordable housing units and preserve 443 affordable housing units through renovation.. “This historic investment in affordable housing is exactly what our city needs. While Lancaster has seen so much progress, our path forward must include a comprehensive strategy around creating and maintaining affordable housing. Today, we are taking a big step closer to meeting the need and that is worth celebrating,” said Mayor Danene Sorace.. The allocations are as follows:. Chestnut Housing Corporation: funding in the amount of $550,000.00 for the construction of 8 new units; restoration & remodeling of 607-609 Rockland Ave into affordable housing.. Community Basics, Inc.: funding in the amount of $500,000.00 for the construction of 9 new units; build transitional housing with supportive services at 759 Manor Street for homeless young adults and those aging out of foster care.. Lancaster City Housing Authority: funding in the amount of $1,050,000.00 for the rehabilitation of 270 units; renovations including a roof replacement and new HVAC.. Lancaster/Lebanon Habitat for Humanity: funding in the amount of $450,000.00 supporting 7 new units; support land development for owner-occupied housing at 913 Wheatland Ave and rehab properties on Fremont, Poplar, and St. Joseph Streets.. Partners with Purpose: funding in the amount of $500,000.00 for the rehabilitation of 97 units; renovation of scattered site units.. SACA Development Corporation: funding in the amount of $850,000.00 for the rehabilitation of 30 units; renovation of housing at the General Cigar Place property at 453 S. Lime Street.. SDL DEVCO, LLC: funding in the amount of $2,000,000.00 for the construction of 45 new units; incorporating 45 affordable units to the Stockyards project.. Tenfold: funding in the amount of $1,000,000.00 for the rehabilitation of 46 units; renovation of the Transitional Living Center at 105 E. King Street.. YWCA Lancaster: funding in the amount of $500,000.00 for the construction of 16 new units; renovations to add transitional living units at YWCA’s N. Lime Street headquarters.. Learn more about the City of Lancaster’s American Rescue Plan funds at cityoflancasterpa.com/arpa.. The post City of Lancaster Awards $7.4 Million in American Rescue Plan Funds to Create & Preserve Affordable Housing appeared first on City of Lancaster, PA.
York police working to curb gun violence in the city after deadly year
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York are trying to curb a recent spike in gun violence through York’s Group Violence Intervention (GVI). The partnership between law enforcement and the community started in 2016. The most recent campaign — Operation Call Out — comes near the end of the city’s deadliest year in over two […]
Update: Missing teen at Pine Grove Furnace Park located safely
GARDNERS, Pa. — Update, 1:30 pm.: State Police report Rissler has been located safely. Police did not provide any further details. Update, 10:50 a.m.: PSP officials believe they have made phone contact with Rissler. Authorities are pausing search operations until they can make physical contact with the teen to...
Dauphin Co. police searching for missing teen
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Township Police Department is looking to find a 15-year-old Central Dauphin East Middle School student. Manjilla Gurung rode the bus to school on Dec. 19, but never entered the school building. Gurung was reported absent by the administration and never returned home after...
WGAL
Lancaster Safety Coalition receives funding to upgrade, expand camera network
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Safety Coalition has received funding to improve its camera system. County commissioners on Monday presented a $200,000 check to the organization. The money, which came from the American Rescue Plan Act, will be used to add 20 to 30 camera locations in Lancaster. Every...
abc27.com
Lancaster County resident scammed out of $17K: Police
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A resident of Warwick Township, Lancaster County was allegedly scammed out of $17,000. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, the reporting resident said that on Dec. 11, her husband received a phone call from her credit union. It was later discovered that the man calling was not an employee of the credit union, but was someone who was impersonating an employee.
WGAL
Man charged with attempted homicide after shooting in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Harrisburg man is charged with attempted homicide. Lower Paxton Township police said Aaron Rios, 43, shot a person in the shoulder during a fight around 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 6300 block of Chelton Avenue. According to a criminal complaint, the victim told...
WGAL
Lancaster County woman answers Braille letters to Santa
LANCASTER, Pa. — Writing a letter to Santa is a holiday tradition for many children. It's not easy for everyone, but now those who are blind and visually impaired can take part. Erika Rothermel is busy this holiday season. At VisionCorps in Lancaster, she's known as the head elf.
abc27.com
Traditions Bank opening a new location in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFEILD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Traditions Bank announced that they will be constructing a second Lancaster-based location. Traditions Bank already has a branch in Lancaster, which opened back in April 2021 and is located on 1687 Oregon Pike. According to Traditions Bank, the new 2,625 square foot location will be built on 2160 State Road, right next to Sheetz, in East Hempfield Township.
abc27.com
10th loaded gun found at Harrisburg International Airport checkpoint this year
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer at the Harrisburg International Airport (HIA) stopped a Florida resident who was bringing a loaded handgun through airport security last Thursday. According to the TSA, the Florida man was stopped as he was bringing a loaded 9mm handgun in...
Harrisburg cathedral gives those in need a warm and safe space this winter
HARRISBURG, Pa. — As the frigid temperatures stick around in south-central Pennsylvania, a local church is making sure everyone in need is warm this winter season. The St. Stephen's Episcopal Cathedral in Harrisburg opened a warming shelter for women and children on Dec. 18. From snacks and hygiene products...
abc27.com
Lancaster comes together to remember gun violence victims
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Community members from across the Midstate gathered in Lancaster on Sunday to honor and remember victims lost to gun violence. “It’s heartbreaking. I’m born and raised here and it’s always been a safe community,” Lancaster resident Rosa Van Pelt said. “I’ve actually had to witness a shooting in my neighborhood, and I never thought I would see it. It’s mind-boggling to me that a place where I call home, I’m scared. You shouldn’t be scared of where you live.”
