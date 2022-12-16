Read full article on original website
Saint Therese Food Pantry Shares More Than Food
It’s the time of year when many people gather with family and eat all kinds of delicious foods. But perhaps this year more than ever, due to record-high inflation levels, putting that food on the table is incredibly hard for some local families. Community Harvest Food Bank’s Helping Hands...
Kelley’s Backpacks Of Hope Efforts
The Kelley Automotive Group will once again partner with Backpacks of Hope to help provide a little extra comfort to the homeless during this harsh winter season. They are asking Kelley employees and customers to join in this charitable cause by donating money or essential items to fill the backpacks that will be distributed to those in need within our own community. Thank you to those corporate sponsors for their monetary and item donations.
Free New Years Epiphany Concert
In celebration of the Christmas Season, an Epiphany Concert will be held Sunday, Jan. 8, at 7:00 p.m., at St. Therese Catholic Church, 2304 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne. The concert is free and open to the public. Under the direction of Beverly Rieger, St. Therese music director, the concert...
Special Holiday Guests Visit Boys & Girls Clubs
Recently the kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne received a visit from Santa Claus, the Indiana Pacers, the Indiana Fever, mascots Boomer and the Mad Ant, the dance teams and players along with executives of Pacer Entertainment. Gathering at the clubs main facility on Fairfield Avenue...
Upcoming Downtown Holiday Events
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 South Calhoun Street. Be inspired and find holiday gifts in the Conservatory Shop! Days of Holly Shopping is an exciting way to support locally-owned and operated shops throughout downtown Fort Wayne, the West Main Shops, and the Wells Street Corridor on Small Business Saturday! Presented in conjunction with the Downtown Improvement District, Days of Holly Shopping continues on the first three Saturdays in December.
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653. Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words. Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com. Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline. HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT. Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions...
Garbage Bulk Collection Rules Update
The City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department today provided an update on new garbage bulk collection procedures. Residents who would like the City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department to collect up to three bulk items must schedule the pick-up at least 2 business days prior to their regular garbage day.
Lean Into The Adventures Of Life
Can you Imagine being 60 feet under the ocean? Three months ago, it sounded crazy, dangerous, and I simply couldn’t imagine myself doing it. But today, I’m writing to you as a changed woman to tell you my story and to encourage you to embrace the challenging things in life.
Southeast Grocery Store Progress Creates Mixed Emotions
Progress continues to be made on efforts to bring a full-service grocery store to southeast Fort Wayne at 918 E. Pontiac St. to provide healthy food options in an area that is currently defined as a food desert. As part of the next steps in the process, the City of...
Veterans Museum Wins Hoosier Hospitality Award
The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum 2122 O’Day Road Fort Wayne has been selected as a 2022 Hoosier Hospitality Award Winner. This award is given to Hoosiers that have displayed a high level of service in tourism-related professions in Indiana. The Indiana Destination Development Corporation held a ceremony...
Skating Through The Holidays ~ Voice Of The Township
The Wayne Township Trustee Office is celebrating the holiday season in traditional style for us; we are assisting our families with help from the Christmas Bureau, we’ve been collecting donations from community partners to hand out hams and turkeys for holiday meals and we are holding our annual Holiday Party at Bell’s Skating Rink.
FWCS 3DE Students Make Pitch For Parkview Clinic Innovation
Freshman at Snider High School and North Side High School are taking their ideas for innovating a health clinic to the leaders of Parkview Health. It is all of part of the new transformational 3DE education model in partnership with Junior Achievement. Several weeks ago, students were presented with a...
Collecting 30,000 Pounds Of Pet Food In just 30 Days
Fort Wayne local, Rachelle Reinking, requests the community’s support to reach the goal of collecting 30,000 pounds of pet food in 30 days for Humane Fort Wayne’s Pet Food Pantry. The 30K in 30 Days Pet Food Drive began collection on November 26, 2022 and will end on December 26, 2022 – Reinking’s 30th birthday.
December Events & Worship
Sunday, Dec 18 – special service time of 10am for Preschool service, no communion. Saturday, Dec 24 – Christmas Eve 6:30pm with communion. Sunday, Dec 25 – Christmas Day, 9:00am with communion. Sunday, Dec 31 – New Year’s Eve, 6:30pm with communion. There will be...
ACPL & Botanical Conservatory Announce “Happy Smallidays”
The Allen County Public Library is partnering with the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory to offer free admission to “Happy Smallidays”, a new exhibit inspired by a children’s book of the same name. The recently published book by local author, Talitha Shipman, tells the story of how it feels to be very small when the plans, events, and celebrations around you are very big. Shipman also illustrated the book.
The Holiday Lights Challenge!
There’s a new way to explore Fort Wayne’s most iconic holiday lights displays!. This holiday season, Visit Fort Wayne is launching the HOLIDAY LIGHTS CHALLENGE, a Fort Wayne holiday lights promotion that will run November 18 – December 31. Through this free digital pass, people will be able to “check in” at Fort Wayne’s holiday light displays!
Fantasy Of Lights Brings Record Number Of New Displays
Following another banner year in 2021, Blue Jacket is expanding some new fan favorites. The Fort Wayne-based nonprofit, now in its 8th year running the area’s most popular holiday event, promises new displays and an expanded footprint for the return of the open-air Santa’s Christmas Market, which will be at the beginning of the route this year.
Fort Wayne’s “Crazy Christmas Houses”
‘Tis the season to once again highlight the houses in Fort Wayne that are decking the halls to the extreme. Looking for content to help families celebrate the season together? Feel free to use the Visit Fort Wayne “Holiday House List!”. Every year, the Visit Fort Wayne Insider Blog...
Holiday Light Shows To Shine At Five DNR Destinations
On-site holiday light shows will shine at five DNR destinations this December. Ouabache State Park in Bluffton will host its ninth annual Wonderland of Lights nightly, Dec. 2–31, from 6 to 9 p.m. in its campground and throughout the park. The presentation features more than 40 light displays and a synchronized music and light show at the Civilian Conservation Corps fire tower. Cost is $5 per vehicle.
Lindenwood Cemetery Rededicates AIDS Memorial
Lindenwood Cemetery will have a rededication ceremony for its AIDS Memorial on World AIDS Day, Thursday, Dec. 1, to help raise awareness of the AIDS pandemic caused by the spread of HIV infection, as well as mourn those who have died of the disease. The black granite monument, which features a red AIDS ribbon on the front inscribed with Northeast Indiana AIDS Memorial at the bottom, was first installed at Lindenwood Cemetery in 2004. The ceremony is an opportunity for the community to unite in the fight against HIV, to show support for people living with AIDS, and to commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness.
