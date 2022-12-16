ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stockbridge police force one of four cities in Georgia to be awarded COPS grant

STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Police Department is expecting to grow within the upcoming new year. On Oct. 13, the Department of Justice announced funding for its Community Oriented Policing Service Hiring Program, which provides funding to law enforcement agencies across the nation, allowing them to hire of additional full-time law enforcement professionals.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Lamar County man sentenced to life for murdering Locust Grove woman

MCDONOUGH — The Henry County District Attorney's Office announced a Barnesville man will spend life in prison for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at an Independence Day barbecue. Raphael Kelley, 22, entered a guilty plea in Henry County Superior Court to charges of malice murder and possession of a...
LAMAR COUNTY, GA
Joshua Miller Officially a Georgia Bulldog, What He Brings

It's national signing day for the University of Georgia, which means Christmas has come early for a football program under head coach Kirby Smart that has been predicated on talent acquisition. No one, other than perhaps Alabama, has stacked talent at the rate which Kirby Smart has at Georgia. It's...
ATHENS, GA
Henry County schools renews superintendent contract

McDONOUGH — The Henry County school system has contracted with the superintendent for another three years. The school board approved the new contract with Mary Elizabeth Davis in a 4-1 vote earlier this month. Board member Mackenzie McDaniel voted against the extension.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Comcast Keeps Raising Prices, but Customers Have Another Choice

Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Free Report prices move in only one direction. Every year, more or less, they always go up. Clayton County Animal Shelter adoptable pets - Week of December 21. Photos of pets available for adoption in Clayton County for the week of December 14. Each animal in...
Stockbridge's Shelton Lewis signs with Clemson

Stockbridge’s football program celebrated senior Shelton Lewis on National Signing Day. The multi-talented Lewis signed Wednesday with ACC power Clemson after a decorated high school career. He had three interceptions as a senior for a 10-win team, and also caught 11 passes for 233 yards and four touchdowns.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

