Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge police force one of four cities in Georgia to be awarded COPS grant
STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Police Department is expecting to grow within the upcoming new year. On Oct. 13, the Department of Justice announced funding for its Community Oriented Policing Service Hiring Program, which provides funding to law enforcement agencies across the nation, allowing them to hire of additional full-time law enforcement professionals.
Henry County Daily Herald
Lamar County man sentenced to life for murdering Locust Grove woman
MCDONOUGH — The Henry County District Attorney's Office announced a Barnesville man will spend life in prison for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at an Independence Day barbecue. Raphael Kelley, 22, entered a guilty plea in Henry County Superior Court to charges of malice murder and possession of a...
Henry County Daily Herald
Joshua Miller Officially a Georgia Bulldog, What He Brings
It's national signing day for the University of Georgia, which means Christmas has come early for a football program under head coach Kirby Smart that has been predicated on talent acquisition. No one, other than perhaps Alabama, has stacked talent at the rate which Kirby Smart has at Georgia. It's...
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County schools renews superintendent contract
McDONOUGH — The Henry County school system has contracted with the superintendent for another three years. The school board approved the new contract with Mary Elizabeth Davis in a 4-1 vote earlier this month. Board member Mackenzie McDaniel voted against the extension.
Henry County Daily Herald
Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs go coast to coast for another loaded recruiting class
Georgia recruited from coast to coast to compile the nation’s second-best class on National Signing Day on Wednesday. The Bulldogs signed 24 players, but just five are from Georgia, including just one from Gwinnett County — Lawson Luckie, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound four-star tight end from Norcross High.
Henry County Daily Herald
Comcast Keeps Raising Prices, but Customers Have Another Choice
Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Free Report prices move in only one direction. Every year, more or less, they always go up. Clayton County Animal Shelter adoptable pets - Week of December 21. Photos of pets available for adoption in Clayton County for the week of December 14. Each animal in...
Henry County Daily Herald
Union Grove's Julien Davis, Quinton Griffin join college football programs
Union Grove seniors Julien Davis and Quinton Griffin joined college football programs on Wednesday’s National Signing Day. Davis signed with East Carolina, while Griffin signed with the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn.
Henry County Daily Herald
Atlanta Regional Commission reports dip in unemployment rates
McDONOUGH — The Atlanta Regional Commission announced a dip in unemployment rates in November. Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said that all regional commissions recorded a decrease in unemployment rates in October as well.
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge's Shelton Lewis signs with Clemson
Stockbridge’s football program celebrated senior Shelton Lewis on National Signing Day. The multi-talented Lewis signed Wednesday with ACC power Clemson after a decorated high school career. He had three interceptions as a senior for a 10-win team, and also caught 11 passes for 233 yards and four touchdowns.
