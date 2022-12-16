Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Related
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin Dells theater has canceled all upcoming shows and will shut down. The Palace Theater posted on its website that it will close immediately. “We will forever cherish the wonderful memories of shows, concerts, and special occasions that we created over the past eight years, especially the laughter and awe shown by adults and children alike,” the message said.
captimes.com
28 Madison area restaurants open on Christmas Eve / Christmas Day
Whether you’re looking to make your holiday a little easier or Dec. 25 is just another Sunday for you, a variety of Madison-area pubs, cafes and restaurants are open this Christmas weekend to meet your needs. Days and hours listed were verified at the time of publishing, but all...
nbc15.com
Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts first holiday celebration since pandemic
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Smiles, stikes and a large crowd filled the Ten Pin Alley for some holiday fun on Saturday afternoon. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County gathered over 200 participants for the first time since the start of the pandemic to enjoy bowling. They also enjoyed decorating cookies, pizza and making new connections.
nbc15.com
Gov. Evers joins Madison community in celebrating first night of Hanukkah
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In celebration of the first night of Hanukkah, hundreds of people gathered at Hilldale Shopping Center Sunday to honor the start of the holiday. Governor Evers joined the community as they lit the nine-foot-tall menorah that was put on display. Attendees could also enjoy fresh latkes and jelly donuts, foods traditionally associated with the holiday.
nbc15.com
Community members celebrate annual Menorah lighting
Mazomanie man battle back from heart surgery to break powerlifting record. Many would call serious weightlifting a young man’s game. Mike Love is not one of those people, and his road to reaching record-breaking heights was anything but easy as he pursued a goal he set before a heart attack and one he is still working towards after heart surgery.
nbc15.com
Group of Cross Plains residents carol through village on horseback
CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Cross Plains community sang Christmas carols in a unique fashion Sunday afternoon; the carolers were on horses. A group of residents held the second annual Caroling on Horseback through Cross Plains event. Neighbors were invited to join the group on foot or horseback as they walked through the village singing and spreading holiday cheer.
nbc15.com
Snow Angels in need of volunteers to help seniors with snow removal
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Are you ready to be a Snow Angel this winter? As much of the Badger State prepares for a near-blizzard in the coming days, snow removal may be top of mind for residents. The volunteer-based Snow Angels program helps seniors to remove the snow dumped on driveways...
nbc15.com
Animal control frees coyote stuck in Dane Co. basement
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Dane Co. animal services officers are being credited with helping a scared coyote escape the basement of a home that was still being built. Public Health Madison and Dane Co. shared a couple of pictures Tuesday of the coyote while it was still in the walled hole that will become the basement. In its Facebook post, the agency described the coyote as “frozen in fear” and both of its images show the animal curled up in a corner.
nbc15.com
UW-Madison graduates celebrate at 2022 winter commencement ceremony
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 1,300 students celebrated their academic achievements at UW-Madison’s 2022 winter commencement ceremony Sunday morning. An estimated 1,258 graduates attended the ceremony, and the university anticipates awarding 1,758 doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s degrees in total this winter. Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin took the stage...
nbc15.com
Signature bond set for Waunakee veterinarian charged with animal abuse
Mazomanie man battle back from heart surgery to break powerlifting record. Many would call serious weightlifting a young man’s game. Mike Love is not one of those people, and his road to reaching record-breaking heights was anything but easy as he pursued a goal he set before a heart attack and one he is still working towards after heart surgery.
captimes.com
Melissa Lesh goes from Madison to the Amazon with 'Wildcat' movie
Many of Melissa Lesh’s fondest memories of growing up in Madison involve being in nature. Camping with her family on the Wisconsin River. Hearing the call of red-winged blackbirds flying over the cattails at Lake Wingra. Or just turning over logs in her backyard to see the bugs underneath.
nbc15.com
Madison plows head out once again Monday night
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison roads may be slick Monday night as another layer of snow is expected to fall across the region, the city’s Streets Division warned. The agency plans to send plows to clear Madison’s salt routes this evening; however, its officials caution the roads may still be slick for morning commuters.
nbc15.com
4 steps to creating meaningful goals in 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The end of 2022 is already almost here, believe it or not, and if you’re looking to create new year’s goals that stick — check out some tips from a local transformational coach. Amber Swenor, author of the best-selling book “Unleashed,” sat down...
This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip to your local general store, you should consider putting this one on your list. Whenever you go to a general store, there's always something interesting to find and it can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
nbc15.com
Annual ‘Super Noah’ hockey match raises money for cancer research
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A hockey match took place Saturday afternoon between the Edgewood Crusaders and Middleton Cardinals, but it wasn’t any ordinary hockey game. All funds collected at the annual ‘Super Noah’ hockey match will go directly to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and the Children’s Cancer Research Foundations.
nbc15.com
Fireplaces ashes blamed for Madison house fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have been driven from their home Sunday when fireplace ashes that were not disposed of properly sparked a fire at a home on Madison’s near west side, the city’s fire department reported. The first reports alerted firefighters around 10 a.m. to a...
spectrumnews1.com
Meet Miss America: Get to know Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke
WISCONSIN — Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke, 20, was crowned the new Miss America on Thursday night. Stanke is a senior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studies nuclear engineering. She said during the Miss America pageant, she wanted to showcase her love for nuclear energy as part of a larger mission of staying true to herself.
nbc15.com
Longtime NBC15 Weather Director Elmer Childress passes away at 92
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former NBC15 Weather Director, radio and television show host, TV personality, and musician Elmer Childress died on December 6. He was 92 years old. Childress passed away one day before his 93rd birthday. According to his obituary, Childress was born in Bauxite, Arkansas, and started out...
nbc15.com
Televisions stolen from downtown Madison construction site
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of dollars’ worth of televisions were reportedly stolen from a downtown Madison building that is still under construction. Officers were alerted to the thefts shortly before 10 a.m. on Monday when they responded to the scene, in the 400 block of E. Washington Ave. The report did not indicate when the thefts were believed to have occurred.
Loved ones share details on fatal Janesville house fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The two people who died in a Janesville house fire on Friday were a mother and a daughter, their loved ones told News 3 Now on Saturday. The Janesville Fire Department says the cause of the fire is unknown, and foul play is not suspected. RELATED: Two dead in Janesville house fire; cause under investigation On the...
Comments / 0