OMAHA — Omaha firefighters rescued a man Monday night after his truck plunged off a bridge over the Elkhorn River. The driver, whose name was not released, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in critical condition, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. The incident occurred at about 8:15 p.m. at 245th and Q streets.

OMAHA, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO