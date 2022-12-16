Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Why buying a home is out of reach for many South Dakota residents
A series of economic factors has coalesced over the past two years to make it extremely difficult or even impossible for many people in South Dakota to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. The price of new and existing homes has skyrocketed in recent years at a time when modest...
KELOLAND TV
Interstate 90 is open in western KELOLAND, but drivers should still be cautious
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Snow removal crews across the state have been busy for days, and so have law enforcement agencies. With heavy snow and whiteout conditions, Interstate 90 was nearly impossible to drive on just a few days ago… even for plows. “A lot of people...
Comments / 0