It’s the most wonderful time of the year for sneakerheads. The end-of-year release slate is always stacked with hotter drops than the rest of the calendar (we’ve already seen the return of the fabled Air Jordan 1 ‘Chicago’), and it’s anchored by what’s become one of the most beloved annual traditions in the sneaker scene: the holiday Air Jordan 11 drop. It returned this weekend, and while it wasn't in a colorway Michael Jordan ever laced up on court, it was every bit as rooted in the brand’s history as one would expect.

7 DAYS AGO