ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Residents evacuated, 1 in custody after ‘possible hazardous materials’ suspected inside Newport News home

By Caitlyn Burchett, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 4 days ago

Residents were evacuated from their homes Friday as police investigate potentially hazardous materials inside a Newport News home.

Newport News police, the fire department and federal partners responded to a “tactical situation” at a residence at the 900 block of 12th Street.

“Possible hazardous materials” are suspected of being inside the home, police said, prompting the evacuation of nearby residences. Officials did not indicate what the hazardous materials may be.

The person police believe to be responsible is currently in custody at the Norfolk City Jail on warrants obtained earlier this week by Old Dominion Police Department.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Police: Pursuit through several Hampton Roads cities ends in crash, arrest

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A man police had been trying to stop Saturday in Chesapeake for expired tags faces additional charges after not stopping and driving through Norfolk and into Hampton before crashing and being taken into custody, Chesapeake Police said. Demonte Lassiter, 28, faces felony charges in connection...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Thousands stolen from James City County business

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Several thousand dollars of money and two shower kits valued at more than $600 were stolen from a James City County business last week, James City County Police said. Police are investigating what it said was a burglary to AP Homes Dec. 12...
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
WMDT.com

Melfa woman charged with malicious wounding

MELFA, Va. – An Accomack County woman is behind bars following a malicious wounding incident over the weekend. Just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a transfer from the Emergency Operations Center for a reported disturbance in the 19000 block of Main Street in Melfa. A short time later, Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital reported that they had received a female walk-in presenting multiple lacerations and burns. A deputy subsequently responded to the hospital to speak with the victim through a translator, who was able to provide a synopsis of the events that resulted in her injuries.
MELFA, VA
Virginian Review

Police: Alcohol, speed contributed to fatal bus, truck crash

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Alcohol and speed contributed to a fatal crash involving a bus carrying more than 20 people and a tractor trailer on Interstate 64 in Virginia last week, state police said. The crash happened early Friday morning near Williamsburg and the National Transportation Safety Board said it sent 10 investigators to conduct a safety investigation in cooperation with Virginia State Police. The two vehicles were traveling in eastbound lanes toward Norfolk when the “passenger bus merged into the tractor trailer’s path” and the “vehicles collided,” state police said in a news release. Three of the bus passengers, two Norfolk men in their 20s and a 19-year-old Chesapeake woman, died at the scene, state police said. The driver and the remaining passengers were taken to local hospitals with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. Police said they expect to release further details later this week after consultation with prosecutors. The post Police: Alcohol, speed contributed to fatal bus, truck crash appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
13News Now

Portsmouth police investigate boy's 'suspicious' death

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are investigating a boy's death in Portsmouth Monday morning. The Portsmouth Police Department has not shared many details with the public at this time. As of Monday afternoon, we don't know the child's name or age. Police did say that the juvenile walked into a...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 dead in Elizabeth City crash

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City, the North Carolina Highway Patrol said. The N.C. Highway Patrol said the crash took place at 6:11 p.m. The vehicle involved was traveling down Church Street when the driver failed to stop and struck another vehicle and house, causing the vehicle to roll over and catch on fire.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy