D&TLawn
5d ago
Wayne Fontes was the worst coach we’ve ever had. I could have coached that team to a Super Bowl!😂
Tennessee Titans poach QB from Detroit Lions
According to reports, the Tennessee Titans have poached a quarterback from the Detroit Lions. Just moments ago, Mike McCartney reported that the Titans have signed QB Joshua Dobbs. Dobbs had been on the Lions’ practice squad after they signed him on December 13. With Ryan Tannehill‘s status for the Titans’ Week 16 matchup in doubt, the Titans have added some depth behind likely starter, Malik Willis.
Former Browns’ quarterback signs with new team
The Minnesota Vikings has signed former Cleveland Browns' quarterback Josh Rosen to the practice squad.
1 Detroit Lions player voted to Pro Bowl Games, 9 others are alternates
Let’s freaking go!!! Frank Ragnow is pretty much playing on one leg for the Detroit Lions but that does not mean he is not getting the job done. In fact, Ragnow has been playing so well for the Lions that he has been voted into the Pro Bowl Games. According to the team, Ragnow is the only Lions player to get the nod, but nine others have been named as alternates for the Pro Bowl Games.
Jeff Okudah says Detroit Lions are not remotely satisfied with .500
Just prior to the start of the 2022 season, we predicted that Jeff Okudah would have a bounce-back season and that the Detroit Lions would contend for a wild card spot in the NFL Playoffs, but after they started off the season with a 1-6 record, it looked like we were going to eat our words. Since then, the Lions have caught fire, winning six of seven games to get to .500 on the season. By doing so, they have put themselves in a position to earn a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. But, according to Okudah, being .500 was nobody’s goal.
Lions' Rookie Report Card: Jameson Williams Slow to Warm Up
Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston did wreak havoc against the New York Jets.
Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers: 5 BOLD Predictions
Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers bold predictions 1 The defense will set the tone early2 Jamaal Williams will tie Barry Sanders’ single-season touchdown record3 Pro Bowler Brian Burns will get shut down by two Pro Bowl snubs4 Jared Goff will get the “road game” bug out of his system5 The Lions will be in the playoffs after this game.
Dan Campbell’s Aidan Hutchinson comment gets laugh out of reporters [Video]
When the Detroit Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would come in and dominate from the get-go. But, those who pay attention to the NFL, including head coach Dan Campbell, were well aware that it is pretty rare for a rookie to come in and dominate from Day 1. Hutchinson got off to a bit of a slow start, but since then, he has come on strong and he has been a very good player on the Lions’ defense.
Michigan National Signing Day Capsule: OL Nathan Efobi
The common theme for Michigan this recruiting cycle has been late risers and that’s exactly Nathan Efobi. The Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth lineman didn’t enter his junior year with many offers, but had a breakout season and caught the attention of several programs including Michigan. The agile and athletic 6-foot-4, 282-pounder was getting looked at to play on either side of the line at the next level, but the Wolverines and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore preferred the intriguing prospect along the offensive line. They offered him after closely evaluating over the summer and then got him up to campus in September, where they absolutely blew him away. He would name Michigan his leader after that trip and just a few months later, he picked the Wolverines over a number of other schools. He returned and took his official visit to Ann Arbor this month and now he’s eager to start his Maize and Blue career.
Power Rankings: Lions Have Best Rebuild in Entire NFL
Week 16 NFL power rankings have been released.
Philadelphia Eagles’ make decision on Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but, earlier in the week, Adam Schefter reported that they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Schefter reported on Monday that, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.” Now, according to reports, the Eagles have made a decision on Hurts’ availability for their game against the Dallas Cowboys.
BREAKING: Michigan State lands former Detroit Cass Tech running back from transfer portal
Michigan State football has landed a commitment from South Florida transfer tailback Jaren Mangham, the older brother of current Spartans' safety Jaden Mangham and a former product of Detroit Cass Tech High School. The elder Mangham announced his commitment to MSU via Twitter on Wednesday, in the midst of National...
Frank Ragnow is not happy that his fellow offensive linemen did not make Pro Bowl
On Wednesday night, the NFL announced the players that have been selected to participate in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. The only Detroit Lions player to make the cut is center, Frank Ragnow. Nine other Lions players were named as alternates, but according to Ragnow, that is almost a slap in the face for Lions left tackle, Taylor Decker. Right now spoke to the media on Thursday about being selected for the 2023 pro bowl games.
How Detroit Lions can clinch playoff spot sooner than you think
Prior to the start of the 2022 season, many believed the Lions would take a huge jump and at least double, and possibly triple, their win total from 2021 when they finished with a 3-13-1 record. Following their Week 15 win over the New York Jets, the Detroit Lions are now 7-7, and their playoff chances have suddenly increased to 40%. There has been plenty of talk for a while now about the Lions needing to win out to get into the playoffs, but it is very possible that they could clinch a spot before the final week of the season.
Dan Campbell is surprised 2 additional Detroit Lions did not make Pro Bowl
On Wednesday night, we passed along a report that only one Detroit Lions player had been selected for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. That player is Frank Ragnow, who has essentially been playing the entire season on one leg. A day later, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media, and though he said he is proud of Ragnow for making the Pro Bowl, he is surprised that a couple of other Lions’ players did not get the nod.
A case for Brad Holmes as the 2022 NFL’s Executive of the Year
Brad Holmes’ early success in DetroitBrad Holmes finding steals in the draftBrad Holmes being smart in free agencyWhy Brad Holmes deserves Executive of the Year?. The Honolulu Blue Kool-Aid is flowing in Detroit as the Detroit Lions have been the hottest team in football. After a horrid start, the Lions have won six of their last seven putting them within half of a game of a playoff spot. Head coach, Dan Campbell has received a ton of credit, and for good reason. Campbell and his coaching staff deserve props for maximizing their talent, particularly the young talent. Campbell has been instrumental, but his partner in crime, General Manager, Brad Holmes needs more credit himself for bringing in fundamental pieces in just two years.
Aidan Hutchinson: ‘One screw-up and you’re done’
After getting off to a 1-6 start to their season, Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions still believed they were close to turning things around. Though many fans and local media members thought they were full of crap, the Lions’ coaches and players knew what they were capable of doing. Well, the Lions have now won six out of seven games and they have put themselves in a position to make a run at the 2022 NFL Playoffs. In fact, if three things go correctly, they could control their own destiny by the time they go to bed on Christmas Eve.
Detroit Pistons make decision on GM Troy Weaver
According to sources of Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons have made a long-term decision on their general manager, Troy Weaver. Charania reported just moments ago that the Pistons have signed Weaver to a contract extension. The details of the contract extension are not known at this time. Weaver was originally hired by the Pistons following the 2019-2020 season.
Detroit Lions surprise Frank Ragnow with Pro Bowl selection [Video]
Earlier tonight, we passed along the news that Frank Ragnow has been selected for the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games. Ragnow is the only Detroit Lions player to get the nod this year, while nine of his teammates have been named as alternates. Instead of just telling Ragnow straight up that he had been selected for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, GM Brad Holmes, head coach Dan Campbell, and a few others decided that they would make it a surprise.
Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31
We have some very sad news to pass along this morning as a former NFL running back has passed away. According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, Denver Broncos‘ Super Bowl-winning RB Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of 31. Hillman’s family posted on Instagram that Hillman died on Wednesday after a battle with liver cancer.
Dopey Aaron Rodgers throws shade at Detroit Lions
Aaron Rodgers just does not understand that his time of having success in the NFL is OVER!!! Yet, Rodgers continues to look dopey and cocky at the same time, and he did so again on Monday night as he threw a bit of shade at the Detroit Lions. Following their win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, the Green Bay Packers now sit at 6-8 on the season, and their chances of making the 2022 NFL Playoffs are now at 8%, according to FiveThirtyEight.
