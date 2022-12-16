PEORIA (25 News Now) - The weather over the next few days will be cold and quiet, with highs in the low to mid 30s Monday and Tuesday. A few flurries may fly Monday. Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s for highs on Wednesday, but the trend of quiet weather will continue for the middle of the week. The next few days look like the best time to do any last minute Christmas shopping, as we are tracking a major winter storm for Thursday and Friday.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO