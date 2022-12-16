Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Crews in BloNo prep for blizzard-like storm
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major winter storm is on the way and Central Illinois is in direct path of the wrath. Crews at the City of Bloomington and Central Illinois Regional Airport (CIRA) are already prepping their de-icer, salt, and their trucks for an event that will certainly disrupt travel plans starting Wednesday night into lasting into Friday.
Central Illinois Proud
FREE NEST THERMOSTAT
1470 WMBD
Pavilion project backers determined to make dream venue real in central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. — Groups pushing to develop an entertainment pavilion in central Illinois say they aren’t giving up the fight, despite multiple bouts with rejection before the Peoria Park Board. For years, advocates have been lobbying to bring an 18-acre entertainment venue to Donovan Park near Junction City...
Central Illinois Proud
Where to stay warm as temperatures plummet
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for later this week, and the City of Peoria wants all residents to be able to stay warm during these possible blizzard conditions by utilizing city warming centers. The Police Department lobby and fire stations...
1470 WMBD
Collins: Dangerous winter storm to impact Peoria area before Christmas
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – If you wanted a White Christmas, you’re probably going to get it. But it’s going to be a lot more than just some Christmastime snow, according to 25 News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins. “This is a three-pronged storm,” said Collins. “First...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria trash collection to be delayed after upcoming holidays
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Peoria’s trash hauler will not collect trash or recycling on the Dec. 26 or Jan. 2, which will lead to an altered schedule for the following weeks. Trash hauler GFL will not perform any collections on the day after Christmas or...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s ‘Toyz in da Neighborhood’ event gives out over 1,000 toys
25newsnow.com
Winter storm arriving in Central Illinois in the middle of holiday travel
(25 News Now) - This incoming winter storm will barrel through Central Illinois right as people are trying to get to their holiday destinations. The Illinois Department of Transportation says lower staffing levels mean plowing and treating roads will take longer, but don’t think it will severely impact their response.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Friendship House Gives Away 100 Hams for the holiday
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria Friendship House held its second annual holiday ham giveaway Sunday afternoon. One hundred hams went to families in the community needing a holiday meal. Chip Bates is the Pantry and Facility manager of the Friendship House. Bates said being able to provide a meal...
wglt.org
'It's an official milk and bread advisory': Meteorologists say be prepared ahead of forecasted winter storm
Whether Bloomington-Normal sees a white Christmas is still up in the air (so to speak), but forecasters say it will certainly be a brutally cold one. That's thanks to a winter storm that's expected to hit the area by Thursday, according to Lincoln-based National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Albano. "We're...
Central Illinois Proud
World Championship Ice Racing Series returning to Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The World Championship Ice Racing Series is perfect for those who love motorsports with a chilling twist. “So they have motorcycles, four wheelers and kind of a kids or toy division they call it where some smaller vehicles go on the ice,” said Bloomington’s Director of Arts & Entertainment Anthony Nelson.
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria Fire Department receives donation from insurance company
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Fire Department will be able to purchase a much-needed upgrade thanks to a donation from a local insurance company. Country Financial donated $4,500 to the East Peoria Fire Department on Tuesday. The money will purchase a UTV skid, which is a utility terrain vehicle with an attachment that enables firefighters to transport patients from large events.
Central Illinois Proud
Two families discuss importance of American Red Cross
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Every year, 13.6 million units of blood are donated, and every two seconds, somebody needs to use that blood, according to the American Red Cross. Just a few years ago, that blood went to cancer survivors Shayla Schielein and Karly Rathbun. “Our blood was filled...
America’s Longest Running Christmas Parade is in Illinois
The longest running Christmas parade in America, is held right here in Illinois! I mean, it stops and then restarts the next year, it's not nonstop or anything... :) AmericanProfile. The state of Illinois is known for a lot of good things. The pizza thick like a cake, the baseball...
25newsnow.com
First Alert: Late week winter storm on the way
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The weather over the next few days will be cold and quiet, with highs in the low to mid 30s Monday and Tuesday. A few flurries may fly Monday. Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s for highs on Wednesday, but the trend of quiet weather will continue for the middle of the week. The next few days look like the best time to do any last minute Christmas shopping, as we are tracking a major winter storm for Thursday and Friday.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Trefzger’s Bakery
—— 3504 N. PROSPECT ROAD. Here we are inside this cozy location of this legendary Peoria bakery. There was usually a line in here and at Christmas time, the line would spill out on to the sidewalk. There’s the owners of Trefzger’s behind the counter, Jeff and Martha Huebner....
WAND TV
Local farmer in need of kidney
MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
Central Illinois Proud
CI Hero: Morton’s light show gives back to children’s choir
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Morton Main Street Light Show draws numerous cars every evening leading up to Christmas. “I have a country song,” said Tom Godfrey, the homeowner. “I have kind of a hip-hop song in there. I’ve got the kid’s choir in there. So there’s a good variety. Something for everyone to enjoy.”
wglt.org
Bloomington family reaches $2 million settlement following drowning
A Bloomington family has agreed to a $2 million settlement with the state of Iowa over their son's drowning. Derek Nanni, 19, was a freshman on Iowa State's rowing team when he and a teammate, 20-year-old Yaakov Ben-David of Washington, D.C., drowned in Little Wall Lake in March 2021. Nanni's...
Central Illinois Proud
Love’s open location in Normal, Bojangles also open
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a new place for holiday travelers to stop in Bloomington-Normal right off the interstate. Love’s Truck Stops opened its newest location in Normal Thursday morning after an over year-long process to build the store. The over 14,000 square feet space is the first Love’s in Bloomington-Normal and the second in the county.
