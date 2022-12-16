Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County Point in Time count to take place next month
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The homeless census in Butte County will be happening on Jan. 25, according to Butte County Employment and Social Services. The Continuum of Care and Butte County employees will begin the count at 8 a.m. The homeless census, also known as Point in Time count, will...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico City Council denies Wags and Whiskers appeal for permit, lawyer plans to sue
CHICO, Calif. - Chico City Council voted to deny Wags and Whiskers Pet Rescue's appeal for a Pet Shop/Pet Store permit for its facility at 2156 Pillsbury Rd. The city says the request for a permit was previously denied for several violations against the Chico Municipal Code, California Health and Safety Code, California Code of Regulations, California Penal Code and California Code of Food and Agriculture.
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop level
A California witness at Lincoln reported watching a red, circle-shaped object at the treetop level at about 7:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
actionnewsnow.com
City crews clear homeless camps along Lindo Channel east of Highway 99
CHICO, Calif. - Chico city crews cleared out homeless campers living along Lindo Channel east of Highway 99 on Monday. Police, outreach and engagement teams and public works teams got the homeless to leave. People living there were referred to the Torres Shelter or Pallet Shelter. This was along both...
California's wildfire risk map updated after 15 years
PLACER COUNTY - California's Office of the State Fire Marshal released an updated fire hazard map showing which unincorporated parts of California are most at risk for fires and what future destruction could look like.It's a map agencies hope will educate the public on how to better prepare for fire season. All you have to do is type in your address and discover if you're area is at high risk of wildfire."We're been working with stake holder's wildfire scientist to build a new model," says Cal Fire Deputy Director Daniel Berlant explained the map - hasn't been updated for 15...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Dec. 12-15: Mischief makers and mayhem
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Dec. 12-15 December 12. This is...
actionnewsnow.com
Stop lights at intersection of SR 70 and Hwy 191 in Butte County temporarily aren't working Monday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The stop lights at the intersection of State Route 70 and Highway 191 have stopped working and are flashing red in all directions, according to CHP. Caltrans has been called to the area to fix the issue that has been persisting since 3 a.m. on Monday. CHP says that they expect the problem to be resolved in less than an hour.
actionnewsnow.com
At-risk man who walked away rescued in Magalia Monday night
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Search and Rescue (SAR) team responded to the Magalia area Monday night to help find an at-risk man who walked away. Butte County SAR said the team of 18 volunteers responded to the area just after 6 p.m. to search for a person with special needs.
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 32 in Tehama County reopens following crash
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 10:34 A.M. UPDATE - Highway 32 is back open in Tehama County after a crash Tuesday morning, according to Caltrans District 2. The crash was about five miles east of Deer Creek Bridge. The highway reopened around 10:30 a.m. Caltrans did not provide information about injuries.
Plumas County News
Plumas Sheriff again tells supervisors that staffing levels are critical; will it impact new jail?
Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns once again asked the Board of Supervisors for help regarding critical staffing issues. While he had some good news to report — two deputy applicants graduated from the academy last week — one came from the jail, where staffing levels are critical. “Currently...
actionnewsnow.com
City of Oroville names Bill LaGrone as next police chief
OROVILLE, Calif. - The City of Oroville named Bill LaGrone the city’s next Chief of Police. LaGrone served as city administrator and interim police chief for the past year. He was also the director of public safety over the city’s fire and police departments before that. He will...
actionnewsnow.com
Orland woman has waited months for state claim
Allison Ferrasci says she has waited 7 months for reimbursement on a state claim after she was accidently spike striped by C.H.P. in Cottonwood. Allison Ferrasci says she has waited 7 months for reimbursement on a state claim after she was accidently spike striped by C.H.P. in Cottonwood.
krcrtv.com
"What they're doing is wrong," CAL FIRE forced to temporarily close Berry Creek station
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — In Butte County, CAL FIRE will be temporarily closing its Berry Creek station next week due to budget cuts. As a result, a community that was recently devastated by wildfire will be left vulnerable for the next several months. Locals, naturally, have their concerns. The...
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise-Opoly makes its way to the Ridge, thousands already sold
PARADISE, Calif. - A Paradise man is preserving memories of the Ridge through a board game he created called Paradise-Opoly, each spot on the board an ode to beloved spots and events in the community including the Honey Run Covered Bridge, Bille Park, Gold Nugget Days, Joy Lyn’s Candies, and Dolly-O-Donuts to name a few.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect with stolen Christmas decorations arrested in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department is looking for people who had their holiday decorations stolen from their front yard after arresting a suspect Tuesday night. The police department said it arrested a suspect who had multiple stolen inflatable Christmas decorations. The decorations were recovered but the police department...
chicosol.org
Mike Ramsey’s backward notions on mental illness
I know Butte County has an elderly district attorney, but who knew Mike Ramsey’s thinking on mental illness was so prehistoric?. I am referring to a quote from Ramsey, Butte’s 35-year (!) DA, in Leslie Layton’s ChicoSol story about the difficult societal problems presented by Thomas David Bona.
actionnewsnow.com
Early-morning fire damages home east of Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit is investigating the cause of an early-morning house fire east of Oroville. The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. Monday on Melrose Drive. Firefighters said the fire burned in the garage and attic. They said everyone got out of the home safe.
actionnewsnow.com
CHP: area of Skyway and Hollywood Road in Magalia open after crash Sunday
MAGALIA, Calif. 2:07 P.M. UPDATE - The CHP Incident page says that the area of Skyway and Hollywood Road area is now open. At around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, CHP Chico told Action News Now that the aforementioned area was blocked due to a car that crashed into a phone pole.
kubaradio.com
Mail Theft Arrest in Sutter County
The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a 23 year-old Yuba City man for alleged mail theft among other charges. According to a social media post from the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Shorey observed the driver of a 2005 Lexus taking mail from mailboxes along Richland Rd in Yuba City.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico woman arrested after pursuit in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - A Chico woman was arrested after officers attempted to pull her over in Paradise and she sped off on Sunday, according to the Paradise Police Department. Officers said they attempted to pull a driver who was speeding over near Clark Road and Elliott Road. When the officer...
Comments / 1