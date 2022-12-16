ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oroville, CA

Butte County Point in Time count to take place next month

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The homeless census in Butte County will be happening on Jan. 25, according to Butte County Employment and Social Services. The Continuum of Care and Butte County employees will begin the count at 8 a.m. The homeless census, also known as Point in Time count, will...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Chico City Council denies Wags and Whiskers appeal for permit, lawyer plans to sue

CHICO, Calif. - Chico City Council voted to deny Wags and Whiskers Pet Rescue's appeal for a Pet Shop/Pet Store permit for its facility at 2156 Pillsbury Rd. The city says the request for a permit was previously denied for several violations against the Chico Municipal Code, California Health and Safety Code, California Code of Regulations, California Penal Code and California Code of Food and Agriculture.
CHICO, CA
City crews clear homeless camps along Lindo Channel east of Highway 99

CHICO, Calif. - Chico city crews cleared out homeless campers living along Lindo Channel east of Highway 99 on Monday. Police, outreach and engagement teams and public works teams got the homeless to leave. People living there were referred to the Torres Shelter or Pallet Shelter. This was along both...
CHICO, CA
California's wildfire risk map updated after 15 years

PLACER COUNTY - California's Office of the State Fire Marshal released an updated fire hazard map showing which unincorporated parts of California are most at risk for fires and what future destruction could look like.It's a map agencies hope will educate the public on how to better prepare for fire season. All you have to do is type in your address and discover if you're area is at high risk of wildfire."We're been working with stake holder's wildfire scientist to build a new model," says Cal Fire Deputy Director Daniel Berlant explained the map - hasn't been updated for 15...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sheriff’s Blotter Dec. 12-15: Mischief makers and mayhem

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Dec. 12-15 December 12. This is...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Stop lights at intersection of SR 70 and Hwy 191 in Butte County temporarily aren't working Monday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The stop lights at the intersection of State Route 70 and Highway 191 have stopped working and are flashing red in all directions, according to CHP. Caltrans has been called to the area to fix the issue that has been persisting since 3 a.m. on Monday. CHP says that they expect the problem to be resolved in less than an hour.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
At-risk man who walked away rescued in Magalia Monday night

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Search and Rescue (SAR) team responded to the Magalia area Monday night to help find an at-risk man who walked away. Butte County SAR said the team of 18 volunteers responded to the area just after 6 p.m. to search for a person with special needs.
MAGALIA, CA
Highway 32 in Tehama County reopens following crash

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 10:34 A.M. UPDATE - Highway 32 is back open in Tehama County after a crash Tuesday morning, according to Caltrans District 2. The crash was about five miles east of Deer Creek Bridge. The highway reopened around 10:30 a.m. Caltrans did not provide information about injuries.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
City of Oroville names Bill LaGrone as next police chief

OROVILLE, Calif. - The City of Oroville named Bill LaGrone the city’s next Chief of Police. LaGrone served as city administrator and interim police chief for the past year. He was also the director of public safety over the city’s fire and police departments before that. He will...
OROVILLE, CA
Orland woman has waited months for state claim

Allison Ferrasci says she has waited 7 months for reimbursement on a state claim after she was accidently spike striped by C.H.P. in Cottonwood. Allison Ferrasci says she has waited 7 months for reimbursement on a state claim after she was accidently spike striped by C.H.P. in Cottonwood.
ORLAND, CA
Paradise-Opoly makes its way to the Ridge, thousands already sold

PARADISE, Calif. - A Paradise man is preserving memories of the Ridge through a board game he created called Paradise-Opoly, each spot on the board an ode to beloved spots and events in the community including the Honey Run Covered Bridge, Bille Park, Gold Nugget Days, Joy Lyn’s Candies, and Dolly-O-Donuts to name a few.
PARADISE, CA
Suspect with stolen Christmas decorations arrested in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department is looking for people who had their holiday decorations stolen from their front yard after arresting a suspect Tuesday night. The police department said it arrested a suspect who had multiple stolen inflatable Christmas decorations. The decorations were recovered but the police department...
CHICO, CA
Mike Ramsey’s backward notions on mental illness

I know Butte County has an elderly district attorney, but who knew Mike Ramsey’s thinking on mental illness was so prehistoric?. I am referring to a quote from Ramsey, Butte’s 35-year (!) DA, in Leslie Layton’s ChicoSol story about the difficult societal problems presented by Thomas David Bona.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Early-morning fire damages home east of Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit is investigating the cause of an early-morning house fire east of Oroville. The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. Monday on Melrose Drive. Firefighters said the fire burned in the garage and attic. They said everyone got out of the home safe.
OROVILLE, CA
Mail Theft Arrest in Sutter County

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a 23 year-old Yuba City man for alleged mail theft among other charges. According to a social media post from the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Shorey observed the driver of a 2005 Lexus taking mail from mailboxes along Richland Rd in Yuba City.
YUBA CITY, CA
Chico woman arrested after pursuit in Paradise

PARADISE, Calif. - A Chico woman was arrested after officers attempted to pull her over in Paradise and she sped off on Sunday, according to the Paradise Police Department. Officers said they attempted to pull a driver who was speeding over near Clark Road and Elliott Road. When the officer...
PARADISE, CA

