BEIRUT — American forces conducted three raids in eastern Syria and arrested six Islamic State group militants, U.S. Central Command said Tuesday. In their statement, U.S. Central Command said the raids were conducted over the preceding 48 hours, and identified one of the detained militants as “al-Zubaydi,” a “Syria Province Senior Official” of the group who they say was involved in planning and facilitating attacks in Syria.

7 HOURS AGO