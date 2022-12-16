Read full article on original website
MilitaryTimes
Black officer’s ‘lost’ Medal of Honor nomination nearing approval
One of the first Black officers to lead a Special Forces team in combat, then-Capt. Paris Davis distinguished himself on June 18, 1965, during a pre-dawn raid on a North Vietnamese Army camp in Bong Son. After initial success, a major enemy counterattack wounded every American there — and he thought death for his comrades would soon follow.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
U.S. flies bombers, stealth jets as Kim's sister threatens
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States flew nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets in a show of force against North Korea on Tuesday, as the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un derided doubts about her country’s military and threatened a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile test.
MilitaryTimes
Toys for Tots gave a toy bunny to a girl in need. She became a Marine.
A 9-year-old Mariela Peña and her family were in their car on a California freeway when her mother broke the news that the young girl and her siblings shouldn’t expect much of a Christmas that year. The family of six had come to live with Peña’s aunt in...
MilitaryTimes
Budget bill would let Army football star enter NFL draft after all
Army star linebacker Andre Carter II could be headed to the National Football League after all. Tucked into the massive government funding bill unveiled by congressional lawmakers early Tuesday morning is language that would allow athletes from the service academies to receive a waiver and defer their active-duty service in order to play professional sports.
MilitaryTimes
US forces detain 6 Islamic State group militants in Syria
BEIRUT — American forces conducted three raids in eastern Syria and arrested six Islamic State group militants, U.S. Central Command said Tuesday. In their statement, U.S. Central Command said the raids were conducted over the preceding 48 hours, and identified one of the detained militants as “al-Zubaydi,” a “Syria Province Senior Official” of the group who they say was involved in planning and facilitating attacks in Syria.
MilitaryTimes
Barriers still prevent women from joining special ops, watchdog says
Inconsistent policies to prevent gender discrimination and sexual harassment are among the barriers to why women make up less than 10% of U.S. special operations forces, according to a government watchdog report released on Dec 15. The number of women within Special Operations Command, or SOCOM, the military’s unified combatant...
MilitaryTimes
Congress moves to ban TikTok from US government devices
TikTok would be banned from most U.S. government devices under a spending bill Congress unveiled early Tuesday, the latest push by American lawmakers against the Chinese-owned social media app. The $1.7 trillion package includes requirements for the Biden administration to prohibit most uses of TikTok or any other app created...
MilitaryTimes
Specialist killed in pedestrian mishap on Fort Bragg identified
A combat medic assigned to 18th Field Artillery Brigade at Fort Bragg, North Carolina died following injuries from a pedestrian mishap on the installation on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Army officials identified Spc. John Michael De Leon, 31, on Monday as the pedestrian killed in the incident. According to the...
MilitaryTimes
Defense spending to rise by 9% in Congress’ FY23 budget deal
The Department of Defense would see a 9% funding boost over fiscal 2022 spending levels — including enough money to fund a 4.6% pay raise for troops next month — under a compromise full-year federal appropriations bill unveiled by lawmakers Tuesday. The measure is the culmination of a...
MilitaryTimes
B-2 nuclear bomber fleet grounded amid search for safety defects
All 20 of the Air Force’s B-2 Spirit bombers are grounded as the service hunts for potential safety defects, a spokesperson confirmed Monday. The stealth aircraft will be down until further notice. The Air Force paused the fleet’s operations after a bomber was damaged Dec. 10 at Whiteman Air...
MilitaryTimes
After multiple delays, Army to launch a new human resources platform
The Army will launch the Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army on Tuesday, signaling what service leaders promise will be a new era of talent management and transparency in personnel actions. The launch comes after a decade of work that followed a failed attempt to create a unified human resources platform...
