Resolve To Start Your Diet After San Angelo’s Tamale Fest
Everyone will be thinking about New Year's Resolutions as soon as January First hits. If you'll be resolving to lose weight though, hold off. San Angelo's Tamale Fest is on Saturday, January 7th. Not to brag or anything, but I think I would have zero problems winning a tamale-eating contest....
The Blue Santa Event: Another Reason To Love San Angelo
It is easy to become distracted by the bad things in communities like San Angelo daily. There are tragedies and victims that can cause us all to question what is happening to humanity. Then, there are the singular events, where many hard-working people come together to bring goodness and joy....
Texas Roadhouse San Angelo is Going Viral
Have you ever been on the ground floor of a viral event? It is happening right now, and it is focused on San Angelo. If you've been to social media lately in San Angelo perhaps you have encountered this. According to a Facebook post from Hollie Sherrod who wrote:. Hats...
Here Are 7 San Angelo Christmas Events This Week!
San Angelo knows how to celebrate Christmas in a big way!! Here are seven Christmas Events going on in San Angelo this week...Enjoy!!. Angelo Civic Theatre – "White Christmas" NOW – DEC 18th. This is the last weekend of Angelo Civic Theatre’s production of Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas”...
Arctic Blast: How To Survive If the Texas Grid Goes Down Again
The first Arctic Express is coming. Beginning Thursday, the whole state of Texas is going to feel the chills, normally reserved for Amarillo and points north. Lows could reach 10 above in San Angelo. This is nowhere near the coldest temperature ever recorded in San Angelo of -4 F which...
San Angelo Has A Vicious Dog Problem
Let's face it. San Angelo has a dog problem. Wild and vicious dogs are attacking people and livestock. Some of these dogs are running wild in packs. Some of these dogs, like the one shot and killed while attacking a man in the 3300 block of Oxford Drive Tuesday, are family pets.
A San Angelo White Christmas More Likely, But Still Remote
The long range forecast issued from the National Weather Service on December 13th, indicates that temperatures from 12/21-12/27 could be significantly BELOW normal. This means at least the possibility of a White Christmas in the area seems to be a bit higher. While it is impossible to forecast this far...
Beware of Night Stalking Coyotes In San Angelo Backyards
The video is terrifying. A security camera catches a coyote attacking a two-year-old in a Los Angeles neighborhood in broad daylight. This is just the latest incident. A quick google search for "coyote attacks toddler" will pull up numerous incidents. Many of those incidents have occurred right here in Texas. Not only do coyotes attack small children, they main and kill countless beloved family pets.
A Holiday Idea For San Angelo, Don’t Overlook The Hot Chocolate
It is no secret. I am a hot chocolate fanatic. Sure, I love great coffee. I will indulge in a tasty tea. Yet, for me, there is nothing like hot chocolate especially this time of year. This weekend with all the parades and other holiday events, nothing goes better with all of the festivities, than hot chocolate.
Why San Angelo Seafood Lovers Will be Fine Without Red Lobster
I am always sad to see a restaurant close for good. I think of the employees who are thrown out of work right before the holidays. Such is the case with San Angelo's Red Lobster Restaurant. The company said this in a statement:. "After more than 38 years of being...
Walmart CEO Warns: San Angelo Shoplifters Causing Us All To Pay
The CEO of Walmart is sending out a warning about higher prices and store closings. Doug McMillon told CNBC's "Squawk Box" that shoplifting at Walmart stores and other retailers nationwide is at historic high rates. Here in San Angelo, we're not immune to this trend. Back in October, a San...
