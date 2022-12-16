ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitfield County, GA

WDEF

Warning: more fake movie money bills in North Georgia

CEDARTOWN, Georgia (WDEF) – The word and the bills are spreading about fake money in our region. The latest warning comes from the Cedartown Police Department in Georgia. But we’ve seen cases from the North Carolina mountains into Tennessee and northwest Georgia. The bills are used as props...
CEDARTOWN, GA
WDEF

“Collaborative Boys Conference” Discusses Solutions to Violence

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Curbing youth violence and recidivism is a problem many are attempting to tackle in our community. One conference held at UTC today in Chattanooga hopes that conversations can lead to action. The nonprofit Pursuit of Happiness held its first ever Collaborative Boys Conference at the University Center...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wvlt.tv

Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WDEF

University High will direct high school students to college

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – U-T-C and Hamilton County Schools are teaming up to bring local high school students an even bigger opportunity. News 12’s Allie Schrenker has the details. UTC and Hamilton County Schools signed an agreement today that will put a new college pipeline into motion. University High...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
tripsavvy.com

18 Best Restaurants in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Memphis has barbecue. Nashville has hot chicken. And in Chattanooga, a sleeper foodie town nestled in the shadow of the Appalachian mountains, you can find both of those dishes—plus Neapolitan-style pizzas, Mexican street tacos, Cajun and Creole-inspired fare, and everything in between. From high-end restaurants serving modern Appalachian cuisine to casual joints with standout sandwiches, ribs, and elevated bar bites, these are the 18 best restaurants in Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Charleston News Break

12-20 Locals Arrested by Law Enforcment

This article contains local arrests with thePhoto byor from freepik.com. The following list of local people who are, or have been, behind bars, and may include arrests made by several law enforcement agencies. However, people being held and charged federally, will not be listed. This is because they are not being charged locally.
CHARLESTON, TN
WDEF

Homeless Man Prepares for Cold Weather

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Extremely cold temperatures are headed our way this weekend, getting as low as 10 degrees. For those without a home this holiday season, keeping warm is their utmost priority. Walter Hairston, a local man who has been homeless for almost eight months, has been struggling.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

TN State Veteran’s Home

Steve Hartline talked with Executive Director Ed Harries and building administrator Courtney Washington in an interview at the new TN State Bradley County Veteran’s Home in Cleveland, TN. Learn more about them online at https://tsvh.org/cleveland/
CLEVELAND, TN
utc.edu

Father’s day: Commencement gives dad chance to ‘embarrass’ daughter

Jay Dale went off script. As president of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Alumni Board of Directors, Dale is tasked with introducing new graduates to the responsibilities of being alums of the institution—which he was doing as part of undergraduate commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 17, at McKenzie Arena.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Bald eagle saved at Nickajack Lake Sunday afternoon on road to recovery

JASPER, Tenn. — UPDATE (December 19th):. An injured bald eagle is recovering after 2 men rescued it from Nickajack Lake in Jasper on Sunday. Alix Parks with Happy Nest Wildlife Rehab and rescue took the eagle in. Parks says the rescue and rehabilitation for this eagle was nothing short...
JASPER, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Police are warning people to think twice before mailing a check

KENNESAW, Ga. - Most people have stacks of Christmas cards ready to send. Some may have gift cards or checks inside. Police say think twice before putting those in the mail. Kennesaw police have received several reports of checks stolen out of the blue mailbox outside the post office. "The...
KENNESAW, GA
WDEF

Train Cars Derailed in Collegedale Tuesday Afternoon

Collegedale (WDEF-TV) – A train derailed at University Drive and Apison Pike in Collegedale Tuesday afternoon. Collegedale Police are asking drivers to avoid the area. This is a developing story.
WDEF

Are your pipes and chimneys ready for the cold spell?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Austen is predicting a brush with temperatures in the low teens around Christmas Eve. So the water company and local fire departments are reminding us on how to prepare with the first hard freeze of the season. Now is the time to prepare for the low...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

