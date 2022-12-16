ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Giants see more to unlock from Daniel Jones after critical turnover turnaround

Like payphones, cassette tapes, floppy disks and other ancient technologies, the idea of a Daniel Jones Turnover Machine is outdated. In maybe the most drastic correction of a player’s weakness that the Giants have experienced since Tiki Barber fixed his fumbling issue, Jones has thrown the fewest interceptions (four) of any NFL quarterback with at least 10 starts. He and the injured Jimmy Garoppolo are tied for the fewest of any quarterback with at least 200 attempts: Jones has twice that many (406) and about 100 more than Garoppolo, who opened the season as a backup. All of a sudden a new...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: NFL near deal with new company for ‘Sunday Ticket’ package

The NFL is near a deal with a new company for the “Sunday Ticket” package, according to a report. The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday evening that Google’s YouTube TV is near a deal for the package. WSJ is reporting that NFL is near a deal with Google's YouTube for Sunday Ticket rights. Story... The post Report: NFL near deal with new company for ‘Sunday Ticket’ package appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Associated Press

Mat Ishbia agrees to buy Suns, Mercury for $4 billion

Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia has agreed in principle to buy a majority stake of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from the embattled owner Robert Sarver for $4 billion, the sides announced Tuesday. The sale is expected to take several weeks to complete. Ishbia — who is chairman, president and chief executive of United Wholesale Mortgage, which bills itself as the nation’s largest mortgage lender — will be subjected to a vetting process by the NBA, and once that is complete, the league’s board of governors will have to approve the sale. The board isn’t scheduled to meet until March, though it could convene virtually if the vetting process is completed beforehand. Forbes recently listed Ishbia’s net worth at $5.1 billion. Ishbia is a former Michigan State player under coach Tom Izzo, and was a member of the Spartans’ NCAA championship team in 2000.
