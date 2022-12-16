ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas DPS inspections not underway in RGV bridges, official says

By Ryan Henry
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nvJQg_0jlScI8j00

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Crossing times at international bridges will not be delayed by Texas Department of Public Safety in the Rio Grande Valley.

That’s because Texas DPS’s random inspections of commercial vehicles at international ports of entry are not being conducted here, a department official confirmed for ValleyCentral on Friday.

The inspections are only taking place in El Paso, according to Lt. Chris Olivarez, a Texas DPS spokesperson working with Operation Lone Star.

Offshore crime prompts return of surveillance balloon above SPI

However, officials could not confirm whether or not the Valley’s ports might be impacted by such inspections in the future.

Earlier this year, such inspections along the border caused delays for commercial traffic after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered every commercial vehicle entering from Mexico be inspected by Texas DPS.

The disruption to commercial traffic was met with backlash and anger from both local businesses and the Mexico government, which threatened to reroute its commerce to New Mexico and sidestep Texas–a move that would have an economic impact on the state.

Abbott lacks evidence in claims against border nonprofits

Pharr city officials estimated the inspections created an economic impact that exceeded $1 billion at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge. Economic losses were estimated at $202 million per day during the inspections, BorderReport wrote in May.

The bridge is the nation’s No. 1 port for fruits and vegetables from Mexico.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ktalnews.com

Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
cbs7.com

Governor Abbott asks for federal border action ahead of polar vortex

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott asked President Joe Biden Tuesday to immediately deploy federal assets to address the border crisis, particularly in the City of El Paso, as a dangerously cold polar vortex moves into Texas this week. “This terrible crisis for border communities in Texas is a...
TEXAS STATE
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Demerson: Unions in Texas have appreciated Alvarez’s work on TWC

McALLEN, Texas – Union representatives in Texas are thankful for the work a former Texas workforce commissioner has done in championing apprenticeships. Julian Alvarez, a Rio Grande Valley native, resigned as labor representative on the Texas Workforce Commission last week after seven years in the post. His position on TWC was due to end next Spring.
TEXAS STATE
KVIA

Ice along Paisano in downtown El Paso causes multivehicle crash

EL PASO, Texas -- Three cars crashed along Paisano Ave. near downtown El Paso due to ice in the area Monday morning, an El Paso Fire Department spokesman said. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. along Paisano heading eastbound near Durano Ave. causing first responders to block the area.
EL PASO, TX
LoneStar 92

The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border

That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
DEL RIO, TX
KSAT 12

Mutual combat is only legal in Texas and one other state

Mutual combat is legal in Texas — something that might come as a surprise to many people. It’s true though. According to Penal Code 22.06, if two parties agree to a physical fight then they’re allowed to get handsy. The legality of fighting came up in a...
TEXAS STATE
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Alvarez: I was so proud to wear a 956 T-shirt outside the Texas capitol

MCALLEN, Texas – In his last speech as a Texas Workforce Commissioner, Julian Alvarez explained why he was grateful Gov. Greg Abbott appointed him. The speech was made at the McAllen Convention Center at a reception hosted by the Rio Grande Valley Partnership. The speech was made on Alvarez’s last day in office. RGVP presented Alvarez with an award in recognition of his accomplishments at TWC, the inaugural RGV Legacy Award.
MCALLEN, TX
NBC News

State of emergency declared at Texas border

The mayor of El Paso, Texas has issued a state of emergency after more than 15,000 migrants have arrived at the Texas/ Mexico border in the last week. Authorities are now bracing for a massive influx of migrants Wednesday with the anticipated lifting of Title 42.Dec. 18, 2022.
EL PASO, TX
CW33

Study says these Texas cities are some of the neediest cities in the country

DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday season is the season of giving, and many people use this time of year to give back to others in their community. WalletHub officials have commissioned a report looking at the cities in America that need the most help, comparing more than 180 cities across more than 28 different metrics including economic disadvantage, child poverty, food insecurity, and the percentage of people who don’t have insurance.
LAREDO, TX
ValleyCentral

Abbott supports decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott announced his support for decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips, reversing this previous opposition as the state battles an increase in opioid overdoses. “This is an extraordinarily deadly problem,” Abbott said earlier this month. Fentanyl test strips are a low-cost method of helping prevent drug overdoses and reducing harm. The […]
TEXAS STATE
lavacacountytoday.com

From Successful Cattleman to Man Burner

C attlemen are a large part of the great and colorful history of Texas. They are credited with saving the state from financial ruin after the Civil War and their lives have been chronicled by many writers down through the years. Researching the Handbook of Texas Online, I found so...
TEXAS STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics/Vid: Texas National Guard deploys to US-Mexico border

Over 400 Texas National Guard troops were deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border on Monday in anticipation of an illegal immigrant surge triggered by the expected end of Title 42. After the troops were deployed, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts placed a temporary hold on the Trump-era immigration policy’s termination.
EL PASO, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy