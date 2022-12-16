Read full article on original website
2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Euro Spec In Meteor Grey: Photos
The next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor made its debut in early 2022, with order banks for the international market opening shortly thereafter in Europe. Ford Authority has kept an eye out for the pickup on public roads, and we’ve already spotted several, including one wearing Code Orange paint, another in Blue Lightning, and a Euro-spec variant earlier this year. Now, we’ve spotted yet another Euro-spec Ranger Raptor making the rounds.
2024 Hyundai Kona Teased As All-New Ford Bronco Sport Rival
Hyundai has been reinventing its lineup over the past couple of years, adding new all-electric models while also launching a bevy of fresh ICE products such as the 2023 Hyundai Palisade, which competes directly with the Ford Explorer. Now, the automaker has teased the all-new 2024 Hyundai Kona, which is growing dimensionally to the point where it matches up with the Ford Bronco Sport, at least in terms of size, as it has grown by nearly six inches in length and is an inch wider than the outgoing model.
Ford Appoints Kay Hart As IMG President
Ford has been in the midst of some major executive shakeups in recent months, most recently announcing the retirements of Stuart Rowley – chief transformation and quality officer, Lincoln president Joy Falotico, and Steven Armstrong, vice president, India and South America Transformation. At the same time, Jim Baumbick took over the automaker’s quality initiative, while Kumar Galhotra assumed responsibility for operations in India and Ford Business Solutions now reports to Mike Amend, Ford’s chief enterprise technology officer. With Dianne Craig taking over as president of Lincoln, long time Blue Oval employee Kay Hart is also assuming her former role of International Markets Group (IMG) president, the automaker has announced.
Ford Territory Officially Launches In Middle East
The all-new Ford Territory – which is a rebadged version of the new Ford Equator Sport that was revealed for the Chinese market last November – launched in Mexico this past October, followed by Vietnam just a few days later. Now, the crossover has officially been added to The Blue Oval’s Middle East lineup as well, joining a revamped set of offerings that includes all three Raptor models, making it the first region in the world to do so.
Ford Argentina Sales Down Five Percent In November 2022
Ford Argentina sales decreased five percent to 2,354 units in November 2022 compared to November 2021 results. The figures place Ford as the seventh best-selling car brand in Argentina, behind Toyota, Renault, Volkswagen, Fiat, Peugeot and Chevrolet. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Ford Bronco Sport sales decreased 23.19...
NASCAR Ford Drivers Joey Logano, Zane Smith Visited Dearborn
The Blue Oval finished out the 2022 season strong at stock car racing’s highest levels, sweeping both the Cup Series and Truck Series championships, compliments of Zane Smith and Joey Logano, respectively. Both championship-winning NASCAR Ford drivers were recently invited to Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, to celebrate their wins.
2023 Ford F-450 Super Duty Limited In Rapid Red: Photos
Prior to the reveal of the all-new 2023 Ford Super Duty in late September, Ford Authority spotted a number of prototypes of the redesigned pickup driving around, including an F-450 towing a trailer and another F-450 finished in the more luxurious King Ranch trim. Since the new truck’s reveal, Ford Authority has spied a variety of other F-450 dually models out and about, including a Lariat finished in Stone Gray, as well as a black Lariat. Now, we’ve also spotted a 2023 Ford F-450 Super Duty Limited, this time finished in Rapid Red.
2023 Ford Maverick Wins KBB Best Buy Award
Last year, the Ford Maverick earned its fair share of accolades, including not just one, but two 2022 KBB Best Buy Awards – one for Best New Model, and another for Best New Compact Truck – thanks to its excellent fuel economy and bargain basement price tag. Now, Kelley Blue Book has revealed its 2023 Best Buy Awards, a list that includes the Ford Expedition, and as it turns out, the 2023 Ford Maverick, as the compact pickup repeats its feat from last year, at least in one category.
Ford Patent Filed For Vehicle Based Microgrid System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a vehicle based microgrid system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on December 18th, 2020, published on December 20th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11529884. The Ford Authority Take. In recent months, Ford has filed a number of patents centered...
Next-Generation ICE Ford Bronco Will Arrive In 2030: Report
Following a 25-year absence, the Ford Bronco finally returned for a sixth generation in 2020 for the 2021 model year, and proved to be a smash hit among consumers, many of whom have been pining for it to come back for years. Now that the new Ford Bronco is entering its third year of production, it’s time to look ahead to future updates for the rugged SUV, and as Ford Authority reported back in October, that process will begin with a refresh expected to take place in 2024. Looking a bit further down the road, AutoForecast Solutions is also reporting that the next-generation ICE version of the Ford Bronco will arrive in 2030 as well.
2024 Ford Mustang GT With Bronze Package And Stripes: Photos
Following its debut in September, Ford Authority has spotted a number of 2024 Ford Mustang variants driving around, including an EcoBoost base model, an EcoBoost convertible, an EcoBoost equipped with the optional Performance Pack, an EcoBoost coupe with multi-spoke wheels, a gray GT coupe, a yellow GT coupe, a silver GT coupe equipped with the Performance Pack, a GT coupe painted Oxford White, another Oxford White GT equipped with the Bronze Design Series Appearance Package, a GT convertible finished in Rapid Red, and the higher-performance Dark Horse, as well as one equipped with winter tires. Now, Ford Authority has obtained photos of yet another 2024 Ford Mustang GT, this time a coupe with the Bronze Design Series Appearance Package and stripes – the first time we’ve seen this particular combination.
Ford Explorer Among Top Leased Vehicles Of Q3 2022
Leasing has steadily grown in popularity over the years, giving new vehicle shoppers an alternative to financing that typically offers them lower monthly payments and the ability to turn in that vehicle after the lease term is up, rather than having to trade it in or sell it. In that regard, Ford has long been one of the more popular brands for those seeking to lease a new vehicle, with the Ford F-150 a regular on that particular list, while the Blue Oval brand itself was the fourth most leased make in Q3 of 2022, according to Experian’s State of the Automotive Finance Market. However, that same report also revealed that the Ford Explorer was among the top leased vehicles in the last quarter, too.
Ford BlueOval SK Installs Signed Beam As Construction Begins
Back in September 2021, Ford announced that it and its joint venture partner SK On were investing billions to construct the Ford BlueOval SK Battery Park and BlueOval City production facilities, where both EVs and EV batteries will be built. Since then, construction began at the BlueOval SK site this past September – with much progress being made since then – while ground was broken at the Ford BlueOval SK Battery Park earlier this month. At that event, Ford and SK asked those in attendance to sign a steel beam that would be erected in the facility permanently, and now, that special piece has officially been installed.
European Ford EV To Debut In March, Followed By Second EV
As it aims to transition its entire European lineup to EVs by 2030 or sooner, Ford is launching seven new all-electric models in that region while also discontinuing ICE vehicles to make room – most recently, the Ford Focus and Fiesta, as production of both will end over the next couple of years. Two of those new models – a C-segment “sport” crossover and “medium-size” crossover – will be built on Volkswagen’s MEB platform, with each of these new EVs utilizing batteries from a wide variety of sources. One of these new European Ford EV models – the sport crossover – was teased just last week, but now, we’re learning more about it thanks to a new report from Autocar.
2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrak Gets Specialty Diecast Treatment
In recent months, Hot Wheels has added a host of Blue Oval models to its exclusive Red Line Club collection, including not just one, but two 1962 Ford F-100 pickups, as well as a 1932 Ford Coupe. It was seemingly inevitable that some sort of Ford Bronco would eventually make the cut in this limited-edition collection, which is available only to Red Line Club members – especially since a number of other Bronco toys have debuted in recent months. Now, that’s precisely what has happened, as the 2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrak is set to launch tomorrow, December 20th at 9am PST.
2021-2022 Ford Bronco Recalled Over Side Impact Sensor Issue
Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2021-2022 Ford Bronco models over a side impact sensor issue. The defect: in affected vehicles, the right or left side impact sensors may not be properly secured to the vehicle. The hazards: an improperly secured side impact sensor may cause the air bags to...
2023 Hennessey VelociRaptor 1000 Debuts As Ultra Raptor R
For years now, Hennessey Performance has been cranking out high-horsepower versions of many different kinds of vehicles, including a number of Blue Oval products. Most recently, those have centered around the sixth-generation Ford Bronco in the form of the VelociRaptor 400 and VelociRaptor 500, with the latter model being based on the more hardcore Ford Bronco Raptor, as well as the Ford F-150 Raptor and its wild six-wheeled VelociRaptor 6×6. Thus, it was only a matter of time before the Texas-based tuner turned its attention to the new F-150 Raptor R, and that’s precisely what it has done with the 2023 Hennessey VelociRaptor 1000.
Ford Ranger Discount Offers Up To $1,000 Off In December 2022
A Ford Ranger incentive offers up to $1,000 Bonus Cash plus 3.9 percent APR financing in December 2022. A separate offer of $500 Bonus Cash is also available, depending on market. Ford Ranger Discount Offers. Ford Ranger incentive offers vary by market during December 2022. As such, below, we have...
Ford Raptor Trio Debut In Middle East, First Region For Feat
Ford has been revising its lineup in the Middle East for months now, launching a bevy of new products there including the Ford F-150 pickup, Ford Bronco SUV, Ford Expedition SUV, and Ford Taurus sedan – which is actually just a rebadged version of the next-gen Mondeo. Following the launch of the Ford F-150 Raptor and Ford Bronco Raptor in that region, there was also just one Ford Raptor model missing from the mix – the Ford Ranger Raptor. Now that the next-gen version of that rugged mid-size pickup has arrived, it completes the trifecta for Middle Eastern consumers for the very first time – and that isn’t just true of the Middle East.
2018-2022 Ford Mustang EcoBoost 70MM Throttle Body Out Now
Ford Performance has released a slew of upgrade parts for the Ford Mustang over the last few months. Customers looking to spice up their pony car’s drive can opt for the new active exhaust upgrade kit, along with a new, redesigned Cobra Jet intake manifold. Now, Ford Performance has released an upgraded throttle body for the Mustang EcoBoost for drivers who want to coax a little more out of their base model Mustang.
