Leasing has steadily grown in popularity over the years, giving new vehicle shoppers an alternative to financing that typically offers them lower monthly payments and the ability to turn in that vehicle after the lease term is up, rather than having to trade it in or sell it. In that regard, Ford has long been one of the more popular brands for those seeking to lease a new vehicle, with the Ford F-150 a regular on that particular list, while the Blue Oval brand itself was the fourth most leased make in Q3 of 2022, according to Experian’s State of the Automotive Finance Market. However, that same report also revealed that the Ford Explorer was among the top leased vehicles in the last quarter, too.

5 HOURS AGO