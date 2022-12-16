Read full article on original website
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Weinstein dodges sentencing enhancement, faces 18 years
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harvey Weinstein faces a shorter prison sentence in California after a Los Angeles jury failed to reach a verdict on whether the disgraced mogul planned his attack on a woman he was convicted of raping. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench declared a mistrial...
Trump taxes: House panel to release report on returns
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee voted along party lines Tuesday to publicly release a report on Donald Trump’s tax returns, which the former president has long tried to shield. Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., said supporting materials will be released along with the report. Texas Rep. Kevin Brady, the committee’s […]
Biden asks Supreme Court to reject states' lawsuit but keep Title 42 a little longer
The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to deny the Arizona-led coalition of 19 conservative states’ request to keep a Trump-era border restriction in place. The GOP-led states asked the Supreme Court Monday to delay the end of Title 42, a pandemic-era health policy, and to block a lower court’s ruling...
Biden administration asks court to end asylum limits but not before Christmas
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Tensions remain high at the U.S-Mexico border amid uncertainty over the future of restrictions on asylum-seekers. The Biden administration on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court not to lift the limits before Christmas. The U.S. government made its plea in a filing a day after Chief Justice John Roberts issued a temporary […]
