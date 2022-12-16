Attendance now HOT at Heritage

Heritage Elementary students help kick off the Here On Time (HOT) campaign with Assistant Principal Scott Spriggs and Ashely Green from the Corey Frazer State Farm office. Dean Brown | The Lima News

LIMA — A new program was kicked off at Heritage Elementary School on Friday. “Here On Time” will reward students who are at school on time. Each students will receive a ticket each day they are at school on time. Each HOT (Here On Time) ticket will be placed in a drawing for a bag of hot chips donated by Corey Frazer State Farm.

Assistant Principal Scott Sprigs says, “Last year the district kicked off a campaign “Every Day on Time.” In a principals group that I belong to, someone had HOT Tickets for “Here On Time.” I presented the idea to (Principal) Mrs. Barker and (Superintendent) Mrs. Ackerman and they loved the idea. So we started to figure out how we can incorporate some ideas for rewards. We came up with hot chips. I knew that State Farm works with neighborhoods and communities to give back. I reached out to them and they loved the idea so they’re going to each month donate a box of hot chips to us to use for a reward.”

Ashely Greene was excited for the chance to involve Corey Frazer’s State Farm office. “I’m a huge advocate for just getting our name out there and helping with the community.” When Heritage reaached out, “It was an instant’ Yes!’ I knew right away that I wanted to participate and help out. I am donating from Corey Frazier’s State Farm office a box of chips once a month for kids to get a reward for good attendance.”

There are currently some anticipated problems with attendance because of COVID coming back and the flu and respiratory viruses, but there has been an improvement in overall attendance across the district.

Reach Dean Brown at 567-242-0409