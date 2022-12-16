ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Attendance now HOT at Heritage

By Dean Brown
The Lima News
 4 days ago
Heritage Elementary students help kick off the Here On Time (HOT) campaign with Assistant Principal Scott Spriggs and Ashely Green from the Corey Frazer State Farm office. Dean Brown | The Lima News

LIMA — A new program was kicked off at Heritage Elementary School on Friday. “Here On Time” will reward students who are at school on time. Each students will receive a ticket each day they are at school on time. Each HOT (Here On Time) ticket will be placed in a drawing for a bag of hot chips donated by Corey Frazer State Farm.

Assistant Principal Scott Sprigs says, “Last year the district kicked off a campaign “Every Day on Time.” In a principals group that I belong to, someone had HOT Tickets for “Here On Time.” I presented the idea to (Principal) Mrs. Barker and (Superintendent) Mrs. Ackerman and they loved the idea. So we started to figure out how we can incorporate some ideas for rewards. We came up with hot chips. I knew that State Farm works with neighborhoods and communities to give back. I reached out to them and they loved the idea so they’re going to each month donate a box of hot chips to us to use for a reward.”

Ashely Greene was excited for the chance to involve Corey Frazer’s State Farm office. “I’m a huge advocate for just getting our name out there and helping with the community.” When Heritage reaached out, “It was an instant’ Yes!’ I knew right away that I wanted to participate and help out. I am donating from Corey Frazier’s State Farm office a box of chips once a month for kids to get a reward for good attendance.”

There are currently some anticipated problems with attendance because of COVID coming back and the flu and respiratory viruses, but there has been an improvement in overall attendance across the district.

The Lima News

Nutrien donates to fight hunger

LIMA — ‘Tis the season to be part of a growing holiday tradition by helping those in need. Instead of material items, Nutrien chose to give a gift that helps struggling families lift themselves out of hunger. Nutrien presented a check to the West Ohio Food bank for $50,000 to by food for those with food insecurities in an 11-county area.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Local schools to release students early for Christmas break

LIMA — Students in the Lima City Schools will be released early from school Tuesday. Students will return to school on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The release times for individual city schools are as follows: 12:45 p.m. — North Middle School and West Middle School; 1:15 p.m. — Lima Senior High School, Alternative School and South Science and Technology Magnet School; 1:30 p.m. — Liberty Arts Magnet School, Freedom Elementary School and Independence Elementary School; 1:45 p.m. — Heritage Elementary School and Unity Elementary School. Preschool will be released at 1 p.m. at Independence and Freedom and 1:15 p.m. at Heritage and Unity. There will be no afternoon preschool.
LIMA, OH
wyso.org

From abandoned industrial buildings to vibrant murals: Springfield, Ohio transforms through public art

A decade ago, artists broke into Springfield's crumbling industrial buildings to create images that might appear in a Rust Belt autopsy. They’re now creating vibrant murals adding splashes of color to a reviving downtown and elsewhere. WYSO Clark County reporter Tom Stafford tells us the transformation began on a chance bike ride through a town on Hudson River.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
The Lima News

Social workers: advocating for the world around them

LIMA — Social work is a field of practice that teaches, trains and prepares men and women to advocate for others. According to the National Associate of Social Work, the profession was established in America during the late 19th century. Over the years, social workers have paved the rights for civil rights, for anyone suffering from abuse, mental illness and so much more.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Long-time Henry’s waitress retires after 40 years

OTTAWA — Things have not changed much since Pam Reinhart started waiting tables in 1982. But regulars who come to Henry’s Restaurant on weekday mornings will notice someone is missing come Monday morning. “This is the only face they’ve seen five days a week, Monday through Friday, for...
OTTAWA, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

First United Methodist Church serving meals Monday, Wednesday

The First United Methodist Church, 201 N. Main St., serves free meals from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, and Wednesday, Dec. 21, while Our Daily Bread is closed for the holiday basket project. The Monday menu includes: salad, baked potato, chicken, green beans and dessert. The Wednesday menu...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
The Lima News

Police calls

800 block of South Cable Road, Lima — Police responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Sunday. East 7th Street at South Central Avenue, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Sunday. 600 block of West Elm Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Sunday. North West Street at...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Letter: Thoughtful young men helped after accident

I want to thank the two young men driving a flatbed truck on Nov. 30. I was headed to the YMCA in Lima, and a dump truck was headed towards me on the west side of the refinery, when two objects flew up and out of the truck. It turned...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Council approves pandemic pay for city workers

LIMA — Lima City Council met Monday for the last regular session of 2022. A number of ordinances, resolutions and committee reports were on the agenda. Ordinance 240-22 was on its second reading. It would authorize the auditor to make a one-time payment of a discretionary bonus to city workers who performed essential work during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022. It was passed with six votes for and one (Council President John Nixon) against.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 8-14

James L. Jones, 50, of Columbus Grove, pleaded no contest to found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 0 days suspended. $0 fine. Robert E. Bridges, 53, of Lima, found guilty of reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $250 fine. Anthony E. Hardesty, 41, of...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

College football: LCC grad Moore adds to honors

Lima Central Catholic graduate Rossy Moore has been named to D3football.com’s All-America Second Team. The Mount Union linebacker had previously been named to the 2022 Associated Press Division III All-America First Team. He led the Purple Raiders in sacks with 10.5 and finished second in tackles for a loss...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Sidney man shot in Lima; police seek information

LIMA — A shooting on North Jameson Avenue left a Sidney man with non-life-threatening injuries on Monday evening. According to a press release, Lima police officers responded to the 400 block of North Jameson at 6:48 p.m., where they learned Willie Petty, 20, had left a home on the block when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots. Petty was hit and transported to a local hospital.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Celina woman dies in Monday morning accident

CENTER TOWNSHIP — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car accident that was reported at 6:28 a.m. on Monday in Center Township. According to a media release from Sheriff Jeff Grey, the Monday morning crash involved Serina Siano, 26, of Mendon, and Becky Fuson, 43, of Celina. Siano, driving southbound in a 2021 gray Honda Accord, ran a stop sign at the intersection of Rice and Oregon Roads, and struck Fuson’s 2019 silver Chevrolet Impala on the driver’s side.
CELINA, OH
The Lima News

Boys basketball: LCC turns back Delphos St. John’s

DELPHOS — Lima Central Catholic appears to be finding its basketball legs. The Thunderbirds, who began late due to the football team’s success and with just 11 practices and two games under their belts, came up big in the fourth quarter to record a 73-64 win against Delphos St. John’s in the annual Holy War Sunday.
DELPHOS, OH
WOWO News

Man found dead at Ohio rest area

VAN WERT COUNTY, Oh. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle at a rest area off of U.S. 30 in Ohio. A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was performing a rest area check on eastbound U.S. 30 in Union Township, Van Wert County when they discovered the deceased man.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima, OH
