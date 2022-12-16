Read full article on original website
kyma.com
Calipatria girls basketball defeats San Ysidro 38-31 for opening round win
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - (KYMA, KECY) - Calipatria girls basketball defeated San Ysidro 38-31 in the opening round of the third annual Valley Brave Winter Classic Girls Basketball Tournament on Monday night. The Hornets won in part to two great individual performances on the night. Senior forward Michelle Trejo had...
kyma.com
A warming trend is on the way for Christmas weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Quiet and dry conditions will prevail through the weekend as a strong high pressure dominates the region. For the rest of our Monday, temperatures will be chilly with skies staying clear and winds remaining light. Increasing clouds will begin early tomorrow morning with overnight lows...
Yuma Board of Supervisors warns of fast-approaching water crisis on the horizon
The Yuma County Board of Supervisors met today in a special session, where the water crisis has members ringing the alarm.
kyma.com
Pet Talk: Meet Eddie
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Meet our Pet of the Week Eddie!. Eddie is a 1-year and 9-month-old male pit bull terrier who loves attention. Eddie likes to sit in your lap, give kisses, and be petted. He will also chase balls, play with rope toys, and he gets along...
Migrant died in Yuma County after crossing the border
A migrant died in Yuma County just after crossing the U.S. and Mexico border.
yumadailynews.com
Father charged for murdering son and leaving body on side of a Yuma highway
YUMA - A man has been charged with murder for shooting and killing his own son. The body was left on the side of the road off Interstate 8. YCSO says 19-year-old Mario Nez-Gallardo, was driving back home on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with his father, Jose Gallardo following a California road trip the two went on.
Yuma Gas station killer accepts plea
The man accused of murdering a man at a Yuma gas station back in 2019 accepted a plea agreement today.
1 dead in tractor-trailer crash; I-95 North partially open
The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Friday at Exit 33, near the border of Cranston and Providence.
newsnationnow.com
‘Every city in this country should be concerned’: Yuma mayor
YUMA, Ariz. (NewsNation) — Yuma officials say a jump in flu cases, paired with a migrant surge, is straining the county’s health care resources. On Monday, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issued an administrative stay, which temporarily pauses the expiration of the controversial Title 42 border restriction policy.
Man involved in Yuma bank holdups may not be competent for trial
The man accused of robbing two banks in two weeks March of last year will be undergoing a mental competency evaluation after appearing in court today.
Yuma contractor found guilty of insurance fraud
A federal jury found a Yuma Contractor guilty on 15 counts of fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Migrants, human rights activists and law enforcement all gather at Yuma border
Busy morning at the border, with migrants, law enforcement and human rights activists all gathering in the Yuma sector.
Four local band members die in crash
The Yuma County community is mourning the loss of four talented musicians who died in a tragic car crash.
