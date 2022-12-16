ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blythe, CA

kyma.com

Calipatria girls basketball defeats San Ysidro 38-31 for opening round win

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - (KYMA, KECY) - Calipatria girls basketball defeated San Ysidro 38-31 in the opening round of the third annual Valley Brave Winter Classic Girls Basketball Tournament on Monday night. The Hornets won in part to two great individual performances on the night. Senior forward Michelle Trejo had...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kyma.com

A warming trend is on the way for Christmas weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Quiet and dry conditions will prevail through the weekend as a strong high pressure dominates the region. For the rest of our Monday, temperatures will be chilly with skies staying clear and winds remaining light. Increasing clouds will begin early tomorrow morning with overnight lows...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Pet Talk: Meet Eddie

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Meet our Pet of the Week Eddie!. Eddie is a 1-year and 9-month-old male pit bull terrier who loves attention. Eddie likes to sit in your lap, give kisses, and be petted. He will also chase balls, play with rope toys, and he gets along...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Father charged for murdering son and leaving body on side of a Yuma highway

YUMA - A man has been charged with murder for shooting and killing his own son. The body was left on the side of the road off Interstate 8. YCSO says 19-year-old Mario Nez-Gallardo, was driving back home on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with his father, Jose Gallardo following a California road trip the two went on.
YUMA, AZ
newsnationnow.com

‘Every city in this country should be concerned’: Yuma mayor

YUMA, Ariz. (NewsNation) — Yuma officials say a jump in flu cases, paired with a migrant surge, is straining the county’s health care resources. On Monday, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issued an administrative stay, which temporarily pauses the expiration of the controversial Title 42 border restriction policy.
YUMA, AZ

