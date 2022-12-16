Read full article on original website
Driver arrested; 1 dead, 2 injured in Vallejo suspected DUI crash
VALLEGO -- A 30-year-old Vallejo man was being held for vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence following a fatal Sunday night crash. The Vallejo Police Department said a 911 call came in around 7:55 p.m. reporting an injury collision involving three cars in the 4200 block of Sonoma Boulevard.Upon arrival, officers found that a 2013 BMW SUV had collided with a 1965 Chevrolet sedan that was disabled in the roadway. A third vehicle, a 1999 Honda, was also struck as it was parked assisting the victims in the Chevrolet.Officers said their initial investigation has revealed that the BMW was traveling northbound...
Suspected DUI driver arrested after crash kills man
VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Vallejo are warning motorists not to drink and drive after the city reported its 24th traffic death of the year on Sunday night, the highest number of roadway fatalities the North Bay city has recorded in a single year. A Fairfield man died in the wreck after his disabled […]
Driver killed after rolling down embankment off Highway 12 near Fairfield
FAIRFIELD -- A man died when his vehicle went off state Highway 12 east of Fairfield and rolled down an embankment on Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly before 8:45 p.m. on Highway 12 in the area of the Western Railway Museum. A preliminary investigation by the CHP determined a man in his 50s from Isleton was driving east on the highway in a 2006 Toyota Sienna van when it went off the shoulder and rolled down a dirt embankment, coming to rest on its roof. The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver's name was not immediately available Tuesday from the Solano County coroner's office. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the CHP.
Woman dies in Oakland Hills crash, driver arrested
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A crash early Tuesday morning in the Oakland hills killed a 42-year-old Antioch woman and the man driving her was arrested, police said.Officers went at 12:44 a.m. to the 3800 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard following the crash. A vehicle was traveling east on the road when it left the pavement and went down an embankment, according to police. Officers located the driver, a 48-year-old Antioch man, and the woman, who was unresponsive, police said. The man was taken to Highland Hospital in stable condition while the woman was pronounced dead, according to police.The name of the woman was not yet available Tuesday from the Alameda County coroner's bureau. Police arrested the man on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter. Officers allege alcohol played a role in the crash.The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department's traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570.
abc10.com
Fairfield man killed after crash involving alleged DUI driver
VALLEJO, Calif. — A man died from his injuries after a collision involving an alleged DUI driver in Vallejo Sunday. The man hasn't been identified, but Vallejo Police Department said he was a 44-year-old man from Fairfield. Vallejo police responded to the accident Sunday evening, just before 8 p.m.,...
Two die in hunting club accident
photo credit: UPDATE 12/20/22 1 PM Here's the latest update from the Santa Rosa CHP office: Last night at approximately 5:42pm, Santa Rosa CHP and Monte Rio Fire personnel responded to a crash on private property at the Happy Hills Hunting Club. Response and rescue efforts by emergency personnel were hampered by difficult access and steep terrain. The crash involved two Jeeps in two separate crashes with a total of five occupants. Preliminary investigation indicates the first Jeep overturned down a steep embankment. The second Jeep driven by a 49-year-old male attempted to help the occupants in the first crash, but his Jeep...
Fremont carjacking leads to police pursuit ending in injury crash
FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — A Sunday evening carjacking led to a police pursuit that ended when the stolen vehicle crashed into another, ejecting a victim who suffered “significant injuries,” Fremont police said. Police arrested the three occupants of the stolen vehicle. Fremont police said at approximately 5:08 p.m., three men accosted a female victim in […]
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda County sheriff's deputy charged with DUI after BBQ event
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Alameda County District Attorney has charged a sheriff's deputy with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence stemming from a funeral gathering where he barbecued for the guests and then severely damaged a county-owned truck on his way home. Deputy Mike Ziller has not yet...
KTVU FOX 2
Police: 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested
MERCED, Calif. - An Antioch man has been arrested on felony child endangerment charges, after his 2-year-old child overdosed on fentanyl, police said. On Sunday, police in Merced were called to Mercy Medical Center on a report that a toddler tested positive for fentanyl. : San Francisco boy ingests fentanyl...
KTVU FOX 2
Fremont police chase from carjacking ends in crash, uninvolved man ejected from vehicle
FREMONT, Calif. - Three suspects were arrested in Fremont on Sunday after a carjacking led to a crash that ejected one passenger from a vehicle. Officials said shortly after 5 p.m., the suspects accosted a female victim in a store parking lot on Stevenson Boulevard near Blacow Road, and stole her car. The suspects fled before police arrived. After being located in the northern parts of the city, Fremont police initiated a pursuit that ended in a crash.
Two dead in separate Solano County car crashes
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two separate car crashes happened Sunday evening that left two people dead in Solano County. According to the California Highway Patrol, a two-vehicle collision happened around 5:30 pm Eastbound I-80 east of Suisun Valley Road. One person had minor injuries and the other sustained a fatal injury. A silver Sedan […]
NBC Bay Area
2 Dead, 3 Injured in Car Crash in Rural Sonoma County
Two people are dead and three others are being treated for major injuries after a car crash in rural Sonoma County Monday night. A CHP helicopter was called in to help rescue the victims and at least one person was airlifted to Santa Rosa memorial. Two children are among those...
Driver crashes into pole trying to evade police, arrested
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested after driving recklessly and in possession of marijuana and an unregistered firearm, according to Vallejo Police Department. On Friday, officers observed a car driving recklessly and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver failed to yield and crashed into a light pole trying to evade police, […]
North Bay DUI checkpoint leads to citations
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – A DUI checkpoint in San Rafael led to one arrest and 24 citations late Friday, according to a press release from police. The arrest was for driving under the influence. One citation was for driving on a suspended license, and 23 citations were for driving unlicensed. Five hundred and one […]
76-year-old woman killed after car hits her in her own driveway
SANTA CRUZ, CO., Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol said Sunday an accident on Friday in a driveway in Davenport in Santa Cruz County resulted in the death of a 76-year-old woman. Officers responded at 3 p.m. to a home on Swanton Road, east of State Highway 1. The woman was standing in the […]
Driver arrested for DUI, hit-and-run after walking away from crash in Petaluma
PETALUMA -- A 31-year-old Petaluma woman is suspected of crashing into a curb while driving under the influence early Sunday and then walking away from the collision, police said. The crash was reported at about 12:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of North McDowell Boulevard, where the disabled car was in the northbound lanes. Officers saw that the vehicle had been in a collision, apparently with a nearby concrete curb, but no one was inside. Police searched the area and found the driver walking in the direction of her home. After an investigation, officers arrested her and booked her into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, hit-and-run vehicle collision, and violation of probation.
‘Trump’ assault rifle found after domestic violence report: Police
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – Officers responding to a report of domestic violence discovered an assault rifle emblazoned with the word ‘Trump,’ as well as narcotics and a handgun, according to a Facebook post from the Fairfield Police Department. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Grande Circle on Dec. 7 after the domestic violence report, […]
KCRA.com
1 dies after 3-vehicle crash near Fairfield on Sunday
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash near Fairfield on Sunday, California Highway Patrol officials said. The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 and Pittman Road in Solano County. CHP said a white Tesla sedan was traveling on I-80 when it overturned...
4 juveniles arrested for possession of loaded gun, other charges
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Four juveniles were arrested on Friday for possession of a handgun and other charges, according to Santa Rosa Police Department. At around 6:12 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for several mechanical violations. As the vehicle came to a stop, three of the back seat passengers jumped […]
Man dies after being arrested by Sacramento County deputies
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The man on life support after being arrested by Sacramento County deputies earlier this month has died, according to the man’s family and a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Coroner. Deputies arrested 48-year-old Sherrano Stingley around 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 outside a...
