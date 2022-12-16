SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) Utah’s favorite father-daughter duo, Mat and Savanna Shaw, joined us on the show for our concert series leading up to Christmas. They recently debuted their new Christmas album, Christmas Together which was released in November and gave us a look into what can be seen at their Christmas concert happening at the Eccles Theater Dec. 22-23. The two recently concluded their Christmas tour with Jim Brickman. They performed in shows all across the country from California to New York. The show includes eight new Christmas songs, including a new original and collaborations with Jim Brickman, Vocal Point, and Claire/Dave Crosby.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 6 HOURS AGO