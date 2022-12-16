ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man helping start conversations about saving lives

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — “Alright, Ms. Arnold. How you doing today?” Dave Moore said. “Hello, Mr. Moore…how are you?” Jeanettra Arnold said. This isn’t two people from Winston-Salem exchanging pleasantries. It’s Moore trying to start a most-serious conversation about saving lives. Moore has been working for years to help young African-American men find their way out […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

EMS treated four people involved in a serious wreck Monday evening

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A serious wreck with critical injuries closed part of a Greensboro road Monday evening, police say. Update: The road has been reopened as of Monday evening. A portion of Martinsville Road was shut down due to the incident. Guilford County EMS reports treating four people on...
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Alamance County Woman Attempts Child Abduction

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On Friday, Alamance County Sheriffs were called to an assault at the 2500 block of Ossipee Front St. in Elon. Upon arrival, the victim stated that the mother of his children came to the residence, wanting to remove the children. The victim prevented the mother,...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Parents of missing NC 11-year-old arrested

The parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday for failure to report her missing, the Cornelius Police Department said in a news release. The parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday for failure to report her missing, the Cornelius Police...
CORNELIUS, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro sees high demand for retirement communities

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina is turning gray. Across the country, 10,000 people are turning 65 daily, and many of them are choosing to move to the Triad or downsize in our state. “Our estimations are in the next 10 years, North Carolina’s 60-plus population will grow by about one million,” said Mark Hensley […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wakg.com

Danville City Councilman and Son Injured in Car Accident

Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler and his son were injured in a car accident on Monday. According to a Facebook post from Vogler, he suffered a concussion and a hairline fracture in his right leg, along with some scrapes and bruises. His son suffered some bruised ribs. Vogler said in the post they were “thankful to be alive and relatively healthy”.
DANVILLE, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Deputies talk mental health after detention officer attack

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate is facing charges after assaulting an officer at the Forsyth County detention center. Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said the inmate was suffering from a mental disability. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office tells us, a deputy was making rounds in the Administrative Segregation Mental Health...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

NC Proud Boy expected to testify in federal sedition trial

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Kernersville man who was arrested for his participation in the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol will testify in the trial of other accused fellow Proud Boys, the Winston-Salem Journal reports. Charles Donohoe was not among the Proud Boys indicted for seditious conspiracy...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WFXR

Martinsville Police Department conducting internal investigation

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Martinsville Police Department would like the public to know that they are aware of a video being circulated on social media, involving a Martinsville Middle School student and a Martinsville Police officer. According to officials, the Martinsville Police Officer was temporarily serving as a School Resource Officer on Friday, Dec. […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WBTV

Masked gunman robs Salisbury fish arcade

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man who was able to sneak a gun past a security guard robbed a fish arcade in Salisbury, according to police. The robbery was reported at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Ace Arcade on Statesville Boulevard. According to the report, the man walked...
SALISBURY, NC
WXII 12

Wrong-way crash leaves 1 woman dead, 2 seriously hurt, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fatal crash leaves one woman dead in Greensboro Monday afternoon, police say. Gene Reyes, 29, was driving a SUV on Martinsville Street at Hathaway Drive when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on with another car. The front passenger, identified as Mary Ward, 82, died as...
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

