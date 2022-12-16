Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler and his son were injured in a car accident on Monday. According to a Facebook post from Vogler, he suffered a concussion and a hairline fracture in his right leg, along with some scrapes and bruises. His son suffered some bruised ribs. Vogler said in the post they were “thankful to be alive and relatively healthy”.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO