Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
This Huge General Store in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDanbury, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
Related
Gov. Cooper commutes sentence of Greensboro woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ 20 years ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted the sentence of Janet Danahey, a Greensboro woman who killed four people in an apartment fire more than 20 years ago. Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire to a futon on a deck at the Campus Walk Apartments off Spring […]
Janet Danahey's sentence commuted 20 years after deadly UNCG fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that Janet Danahey's sentence will be commuted, making her eligible for parole on January 1, 2023. Danahey has served 20 years in prison for the murders of four people killed in a fire on UNC Greensboro's campus. While in prison, the...
Winston-Salem man helping start conversations about saving lives
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — “Alright, Ms. Arnold. How you doing today?” Dave Moore said. “Hello, Mr. Moore…how are you?” Jeanettra Arnold said. This isn’t two people from Winston-Salem exchanging pleasantries. It’s Moore trying to start a most-serious conversation about saving lives. Moore has been working for years to help young African-American men find their way out […]
Deaf Greensboro couple says apartment was accidentally cleared out due to maintenance mix-up
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro family’s apartment was cleaned out because of a giant mix-up. A company their apartment complex hired entered the wrong unit and went to work. The manager of the company brought in tells FOX8 it was not their fault. The couple’s beds were taken, and items that cost thousands of […]
Woman charged after violating domestic violence order, attempting to take children from father, Alamance County deputies say
ELON, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged after allegedly violating a domestic violence protective order. According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s office, they were called to a home in Elon just before six p.m. Friday about an assault. The victim told them that the mother of his children, Candice Rachelle Miles, came to the […]
WXII 12
EMS treated four people involved in a serious wreck Monday evening
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A serious wreck with critical injuries closed part of a Greensboro road Monday evening, police say. Update: The road has been reopened as of Monday evening. A portion of Martinsville Road was shut down due to the incident. Guilford County EMS reports treating four people on...
Driver facing charges after crashing into a Greensboro fire truck on I-85 N near US 421
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of I-85 north near US 421 have reopened, Greensboro police said Monday morning. The highway shut down early Monday due to a crash near exit 126. Officials said a firetruck was on the scene earlier for another incident when a tractor-trailer hit...
wfmynews2.com
Former Governor's School professor fired after controversial lecture at WSSU, files lawsuit with NC DPI
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A North Carolina professor is suing the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, claiming his freedom of speech was violated after a controversial lecture he held on the campus of Winston-Salem State University, according to CBS17. CBS17 said Dr. David Phillips, stated he was laid off from...
abc45.com
Alamance County Woman Attempts Child Abduction
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On Friday, Alamance County Sheriffs were called to an assault at the 2500 block of Ossipee Front St. in Elon. Upon arrival, the victim stated that the mother of his children came to the residence, wanting to remove the children. The victim prevented the mother,...
WRAL
Parents of missing NC 11-year-old arrested
The parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday for failure to report her missing, the Cornelius Police Department said in a news release. The parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday for failure to report her missing, the Cornelius Police...
Greensboro sees high demand for retirement communities
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina is turning gray. Across the country, 10,000 people are turning 65 daily, and many of them are choosing to move to the Triad or downsize in our state. “Our estimations are in the next 10 years, North Carolina’s 60-plus population will grow by about one million,” said Mark Hensley […]
wakg.com
Danville City Councilman and Son Injured in Car Accident
Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler and his son were injured in a car accident on Monday. According to a Facebook post from Vogler, he suffered a concussion and a hairline fracture in his right leg, along with some scrapes and bruises. His son suffered some bruised ribs. Vogler said in the post they were “thankful to be alive and relatively healthy”.
Deputies talk mental health after detention officer attack
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate is facing charges after assaulting an officer at the Forsyth County detention center. Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said the inmate was suffering from a mental disability. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office tells us, a deputy was making rounds in the Administrative Segregation Mental Health...
2 charged in Winston-Salem for armed robbery, police chase in stolen car
WINSTON, SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — 2 people are facing several charges after an alleged armed robbery on Friday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At around 6:21 p.m. on Friday, officers came to the 2000 block of Francis Street after getting a report of an armed robbery. At the scene, the victim told the […]
WAVY News 10
NC Proud Boy expected to testify in federal sedition trial
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Kernersville man who was arrested for his participation in the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol will testify in the trial of other accused fellow Proud Boys, the Winston-Salem Journal reports. Charles Donohoe was not among the Proud Boys indicted for seditious conspiracy...
Martinsville Police Department conducting internal investigation
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Martinsville Police Department would like the public to know that they are aware of a video being circulated on social media, involving a Martinsville Middle School student and a Martinsville Police officer. According to officials, the Martinsville Police Officer was temporarily serving as a School Resource Officer on Friday, Dec. […]
WBTV
Masked gunman robs Salisbury fish arcade
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man who was able to sneak a gun past a security guard robbed a fish arcade in Salisbury, according to police. The robbery was reported at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Ace Arcade on Statesville Boulevard. According to the report, the man walked...
WXII 12
Wrong-way crash leaves 1 woman dead, 2 seriously hurt, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fatal crash leaves one woman dead in Greensboro Monday afternoon, police say. Gene Reyes, 29, was driving a SUV on Martinsville Street at Hathaway Drive when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on with another car. The front passenger, identified as Mary Ward, 82, died as...
WRAL
FBI, SBI search home of missing 11-year-old NC girl
The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius police say she was last seen at her home Nov. 23, but said her parents just reported her missing Thursday. The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius...
Comments / 1