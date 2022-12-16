US court rejects maintaining COVID-19 asylum restrictions

Read full article on original website
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
WGMD Radio
DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals
Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
Citrus County Chronicle
Georgia court: State must honor pledge to delay executions
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's Supreme Court says that a state pledge to not execute some inmates until certain conditions are met following the COVID-19 pandemic is a binding contract that the state can't ignore. Tuesday's 6-0 ruling is likely to further delay efforts to put to death the inmates...
AOL Corp
U.S. flies bombers, stealth jets as Kim's sister threatens
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States flew nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets in a show of force against North Korea on Tuesday, as the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un derided doubts about her country’s military and threatened a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile test.
Trump tax audits required by law were delayed, panel says
WASHINGTON — (AP) — A report issued Tuesday by the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee found that required IRS audits of Donald Trump were delayed, and committee members voted along party lines to also release tax filings of the former president who broke political norms by refusing to release the information on his own.
Migrants give back, serve food to newly arrived asylum seekers at NYC church
Migrants who have been in the US for a few months returned the generosity they were given upon entering the country by serving food Tuesday at a Brooklyn church to new arrivals seeking asylum. “I didn’t want to just come and take. I wanted to give back,” said Michael Corros, a father who fled Venezuela with his young family and arrived in New York two months ago. “It makes me feel human. I am doing something for the help I am getting.” Corros, 26, and his partner Georgina Paredes, 24, came to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Bay Ridge to help hand...
Citrus County Chronicle
Congress moves to ban TikTok from US government devices
WASHINGTON (AP) — TikTok would be banned from most U.S. government devices under a government spending bill Congress unveiled early Tuesday, the latest push by American lawmakers against the Chinese-owned social media app. The $1.7 trillion package includes requirements for the Biden administration to prohibit most uses of TikTok...
Citrus County Chronicle
EXPLAINER: Undoing of Roe quickly shifts abortion in states
Anti-abortion groups hoped and strategized for decades for a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that was delivered in June, ending a court-protected right to abortion after nearly 50 years. The fallout was immediate and far-reaching — and it's not over yet.
Hong Kong leader to meet Xi on maiden duty visit to Beijing
Hong Kong leader John Lee said he will meet China's President Xi Jinping to report on the city's political, economic and COVID-19 situations during his visit in Beijing this week
Citrus County Chronicle
Spurred by regulators, 3M to phase out "forever chemicals"
WASHINGTON (AP) — 3M will phase out the manufacturing of so-called “forever chemicals” and try to get them out of all their products within two years, the chemical and consumer products maker said Tuesday. The decision announced Tuesday arrives after U.S. environmental regulators designated the chemicals —...
Big Tech And Its Congressional Allies Kill Most — But Not All — Antitrust Legislation
Anti-monopolists are blaming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) for the demise of two bills aimed at limiting corporate power.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP News Summary at 8:13 p.m. EST
Ukraine's Zelenskyy preparing to visit DC on Wednesday. WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to visit Washington on Wednesday, according to AP sources, in his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February. Two congressional sources and one other person familiar with the matter confirmed plans for the highly sensitive visit on the condition of anonymity. They said Zelenskyy’s visit could still be called off at the last minute due to security concerns. The visit to Washington is set to include an address to Congress on Capitol Hill and a meeting with President Joe Biden. It comes as lawmakers are preparing to vote on a spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:33 p.m. EST
Congress moves to ban TikTok from US government devices. WASHINGTON (AP) — TikTok would be banned from most U.S. government devices under a spending bill Congress unveiled early Tuesday. It's the latest push by American lawmakers against the Chinese-owned social media app. The $1.7 trillion package includes requirements for the Biden administration to prohibit most uses of TikTok or any other app created by its owner, ByteDance Ltd. The requirements would apply to the executive branch and don’t appear to cover Congress, where a handful of lawmakers maintain TikTok accounts. A spokesperson for TikTok calls the ban a “political gesture” that is not needed to protect national security since TikTok is developing security and data privacy plans to secure the platform in the U.S.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sudan's Bashir takes 'full responsibility' for 1989 coup
CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s ousted president on Tuesday took “full responsibility" for the 1989 coup that led to his presidency, according to the first televised testimony of his ongoing trial. Omar al-Bashir's admission came during court proceedings in Sudan, where he faces charges relating to the overthrow...
