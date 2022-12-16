Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys got ambushed by the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday, losing via overtime to Trevor Lawrence and company to the tune of a 40-34 score. The loss also came after the Cowboys scored a too-close-for-comfort win over the Houston Texans in Week 14. For Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, the defeat at […] The post Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott’s immediate reaction to OT loss to Jaguars
The Cowboys were defeated by the Jaguars after quarterback Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six in overtime. Following the loss, Prescott spoke about his mentality bouncing back the rest of the season. Dallas fell to Jacksonville 40-34. Prescott threw his interception on just the fourth offensive play of overtime for...
Cowboys Mike McCarthy’s immediate reaction to Dak Prescott’s game-ending pick-6
The Cowboys fell to the Jaguars after Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six. Immediately after the loss, head coach Mike McCarthy shared his thoughts on Prescott’s unfortunate turnover. Dallas lost to Jacksonville 40-34 in overtime. McCarthy had a simple response in defeat, saying “Unlucky bounce for us. Great play...
Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31
Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
Patrick Mahomes’ honest reaction to Chiefs barely beating Texans
The Kansas City Chiefs required overtime to beat the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday, 30-24. Kansas City entered the game as two touchdown favorites, yet found themselves trailing for much of the day. Afterwards, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was very candid with the team’s performance. “We know we have a lot to work on,” Mahomes […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ honest reaction to Chiefs barely beating Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs owner’s savage Texans comment after narrow win
The Chiefs took down the Texans in Week 15, but it was much closer than many imagined. But still, a win is a win, and Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt made sure to remind the Texans just that. Kansas City defeated the Texans 30-24 in overtime. The win clinched the...
Mike Tomlin makes Kenny Pickett decision for Steelers’ Week 16 vs. Raiders
The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a much-needed win over the Carolina Panthers with Mitch Trubisky leading the way. But it appears Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett will be back under center in Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Pickett is “good to go”.
Josh Allen gets worrying injury update ahead of Bills’ Week 16 vs. Bears
Josh Allen was limited in practice on Tuesday, per NBC’s Pro Football Talk. The Buffalo Bills’ star QB injured his elbow in Week 9 but has not missed time due to injury. However, there was initial speculation that Allen’s season could potentially be over so this injury update is concerning for Buffalo. Allen has persevered […] The post Josh Allen gets worrying injury update ahead of Bills’ Week 16 vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants see more to unlock from Daniel Jones after critical turnover turnaround
Like payphones, cassette tapes, floppy disks and other ancient technologies, the idea of a Daniel Jones Turnover Machine is outdated. In maybe the most drastic correction of a player’s weakness that the Giants have experienced since Tiki Barber fixed his fumbling issue, Jones has thrown the fewest interceptions (four) of any NFL quarterback with at least 10 starts. He and the injured Jimmy Garoppolo are tied for the fewest of any quarterback with at least 200 attempts: Jones has twice that many (406) and about 100 more than Garoppolo, who opened the season as a backup. All of a sudden a new...
Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not completely ruling out the possibility of suiting up in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys despite his shoulder injury. For those unaware, Hurts’ availability in the contest has been a major question mark ever since it was revealed that he’s dealing with a sprained shoulder on his throwing […] The post Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Depleted Rams WR room gets thinner after Ben Skowronek injury update
The banged-up Los Angeles Rams continue to receive bad news on the injury front. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Rams have ruled out both center Brian Allen and wide receiver Ben Skowronek for the remainder of the 2022 NFL regular season. Skowronek last appeared on the field in...
Why Lamar Jackson will be looking to the gods with latest Ravens injury report
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will have to pray really hard after he lost a main offensive weapon on Tuesday due to injury. Devin Duvernay is now out for the remainder of the regular season and potentially a playoff game–should the Ravens make it–after the team put him on the Injured Reserve. Duvernay sustained a right foot injury during practice and was reportedly unable to put any weight on his foot. No further details were revealed about his latest health setback, but the fact that he’s placed on the IR indicates that the issue is serious.
Super Bowl winner Ronnie Hillman in hospice with liver cancer
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is in poor health, suffering from pneumonia and liver cancer, according to his former teammates in Denver in Derek Wolfe and Orlando Franklin. In a tweet sent out Tuesday, Franklin asked for prayers for Hillman, saying that the former Broncos rushing leader is...
Ravens make Sammy Watkins move after Packers release
The Baltimore Ravens claimed WR Sammy Watkins off of waivers, per Jordan Schultz. Watkins, who was released by the Green Bay Packers, reportedly drew in the interest of a number of teams including the New York Giants, per Schultz. The Packers decision to release Sammy Watkins was surprising given their question marks at receiver. Through […] The post Ravens make Sammy Watkins move after Packers release appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andy Reid drops huge Mecole Hardman injury update for Week 16 vs. Seahawks
The Kansas City Chiefs could finally have a healthy wide receiver core after Andy Reid confirmed that “there’s a good chance” Mecole Hardman would be activated in time for the team’s Week 16 clash in Seattle on Christmas Eve, per ESPN’s Adam Teicher. Hardman has been on injured reserve since Week 9 against the Tennessee […] The post Andy Reid drops huge Mecole Hardman injury update for Week 16 vs. Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DK Metcalf’s savage response to recent unsportsmanlike penalties for Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf has been the recipient of a surge of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in recent weeks, but he doesn’t seem too bothered by it. Despite costing his team yards with his antics, when asked about the recent uptick in unsportsmanlike penalties, Metcalf indicated he didn’t intend to change how he’s playing, via Mike Dugar of The Athletic.
Jaguars, Doug Pederson received hilarious gift from Eagles after beating Cowboys
The Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the Dallas Cowboys in overtime in Week 15, offering the Eagles a huge helping hand in their pursuit of an NFC East title and a bye week in the playoffs. In exchange, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson received quite a thanks from the Eagles. On Tuesday, the Eagles had over 35 cheesesteaks and 25 orders of fries delivered to the Jaguars facilities as a token of appreciation for Pederson and his staff for taking down the Cowboys on Sunday, per Sports Illustrated.
Zach Wilson had conversations with 3 Super Bowl champs about benching
Zach Wilson sought the advice of three legendary quarterbacks when he was benched by the New York Jets recently. He spoke with Hall-of-Famers Steve Young and Kurt Warner, as well as Drew Brees, who’s a shoo-in for induction when eligible. Wilson said the sage advice from the three Super Bowl champions was invaluable as he […] The post Zach Wilson had conversations with 3 Super Bowl champs about benching appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker ankle injury sparks major concerns for fantasy owners
The Seattle Seahawks practiced Tuesday ahead of their Week 16 showdown vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, but there was a significant player missing. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kenneth Walker was out of practice on Tuesday while dealing with an ankle injury, putting his status for Saturday’s game in jeopardy. Via Schefter on Twitter: […] The post Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker ankle injury sparks major concerns for fantasy owners appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eye-opening Brock Purdy stat will have Niners fans fired up for playoff run
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy earned a passer rating of 124.6 over the past two weeks as the Niners look to earn their second straight playoff appearance in a few weeks, according to a Tuesday tweet from Pro Football Focus. Purdy also joined Green Bay Packers signal caller Aaron Rodgers as the only quarterbacks […] The post Eye-opening Brock Purdy stat will have Niners fans fired up for playoff run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
