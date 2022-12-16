ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars

The Dallas Cowboys got ambushed by the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday, losing via overtime to Trevor Lawrence and company to the tune of a 40-34 score. The loss also came after the Cowboys scored a too-close-for-comfort win over the Houston Texans in Week 14. For Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, the defeat at […] The post Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s immediate reaction to OT loss to Jaguars

The Cowboys were defeated by the Jaguars after quarterback Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six in overtime. Following the loss, Prescott spoke about his mentality bouncing back the rest of the season. Dallas fell to Jacksonville 40-34. Prescott threw his interception on just the fourth offensive play of overtime for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31

Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ honest reaction to Chiefs barely beating Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs required overtime to beat the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday, 30-24. Kansas City entered the game as two touchdown favorites, yet found themselves trailing for much of the day. Afterwards, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was very candid with the team’s performance. “We know we have a lot to work on,” Mahomes […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ honest reaction to Chiefs barely beating Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen gets worrying injury update ahead of Bills’ Week 16 vs. Bears

Josh Allen was limited in practice on Tuesday, per NBC’s Pro Football Talk. The Buffalo Bills’ star QB injured his elbow in Week 9 but has not missed time due to injury. However, there was initial speculation that Allen’s season could potentially be over so this injury update is concerning for Buffalo. Allen has persevered […] The post Josh Allen gets worrying injury update ahead of Bills’ Week 16 vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Giants see more to unlock from Daniel Jones after critical turnover turnaround

Like payphones, cassette tapes, floppy disks and other ancient technologies, the idea of a Daniel Jones Turnover Machine is outdated. In maybe the most drastic correction of a player’s weakness that the Giants have experienced since Tiki Barber fixed his fumbling issue, Jones has thrown the fewest interceptions (four) of any NFL quarterback with at least 10 starts. He and the injured Jimmy Garoppolo are tied for the fewest of any quarterback with at least 200 attempts: Jones has twice that many (406) and about 100 more than Garoppolo, who opened the season as a backup. All of a sudden a new...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not completely ruling out the possibility of suiting up in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys despite his shoulder injury. For those unaware, Hurts’ availability in the contest has been a major question mark ever since it was revealed that he’s dealing with a sprained shoulder on his throwing […] The post Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Why Lamar Jackson will be looking to the gods with latest Ravens injury report

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will have to pray really hard after he lost a main offensive weapon on Tuesday due to injury. Devin Duvernay is now out for the remainder of the regular season and potentially a playoff game–should the Ravens make it–after the team put him on the Injured Reserve. Duvernay sustained a right foot injury during practice and was reportedly unable to put any weight on his foot. No further details were revealed about his latest health setback, but the fact that he’s placed on the IR indicates that the issue is serious.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl winner Ronnie Hillman in hospice with liver cancer

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is in poor health, suffering from pneumonia and liver cancer, according to his former teammates in Denver in Derek Wolfe and Orlando Franklin. In a tweet sent out Tuesday, Franklin asked for prayers for Hillman, saying that the former Broncos rushing leader is...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Ravens make Sammy Watkins move after Packers release

The Baltimore Ravens claimed WR Sammy Watkins off of waivers, per Jordan Schultz. Watkins, who was released by the Green Bay Packers, reportedly drew in the interest of a number of teams including the New York Giants, per Schultz. The Packers decision to release Sammy Watkins was surprising given their question marks at receiver. Through […] The post Ravens make Sammy Watkins move after Packers release appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Andy Reid drops huge Mecole Hardman injury update for Week 16 vs. Seahawks

The Kansas City Chiefs could finally have a healthy wide receiver core after Andy Reid confirmed that “there’s a good chance” Mecole Hardman would be activated in time for the team’s Week 16 clash in Seattle on Christmas Eve, per ESPN’s Adam Teicher. Hardman has been on injured reserve since Week 9 against the Tennessee […] The post Andy Reid drops huge Mecole Hardman injury update for Week 16 vs. Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

DK Metcalf’s savage response to recent unsportsmanlike penalties for Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf has been the recipient of a surge of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in recent weeks, but he doesn’t seem too bothered by it. Despite costing his team yards with his antics, when asked about the recent uptick in unsportsmanlike penalties, Metcalf indicated he didn’t intend to change how he’s playing, via Mike Dugar of The Athletic.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Jaguars, Doug Pederson received hilarious gift from Eagles after beating Cowboys

The Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the Dallas Cowboys in overtime in Week 15, offering the Eagles a huge helping hand in their pursuit of an NFC East title and a bye week in the playoffs. In exchange, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson received quite a thanks from the Eagles. On Tuesday, the Eagles had over 35 cheesesteaks and 25 orders of fries delivered to the Jaguars facilities as a token of appreciation for Pederson and his staff for taking down the Cowboys on Sunday, per Sports Illustrated.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Zach Wilson had conversations with 3 Super Bowl champs about benching

Zach Wilson sought the advice of three legendary quarterbacks when he was benched by the New York Jets recently. He spoke with Hall-of-Famers Steve Young and Kurt Warner, as well as Drew Brees, who’s a shoo-in for induction when eligible. Wilson said the sage advice from the three Super Bowl champions was invaluable as he […] The post Zach Wilson had conversations with 3 Super Bowl champs about benching appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker ankle injury sparks major concerns for fantasy owners

The Seattle Seahawks practiced Tuesday ahead of their Week 16 showdown vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, but there was a significant player missing. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kenneth Walker was out of practice on Tuesday while dealing with an ankle injury, putting his status for Saturday’s game in jeopardy. Via Schefter on Twitter: […] The post Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker ankle injury sparks major concerns for fantasy owners appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Eye-opening Brock Purdy stat will have Niners fans fired up for playoff run

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy earned a passer rating of 124.6 over the past two weeks as the Niners look to earn their second straight playoff appearance in a few weeks, according to a Tuesday tweet from Pro Football Focus. Purdy also joined Green Bay Packers signal caller Aaron Rodgers as the only quarterbacks […] The post Eye-opening Brock Purdy stat will have Niners fans fired up for playoff run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
126K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy