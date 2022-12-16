ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durango, CO

Purple Cliffs illegal dumping increasing

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Sheriff’s deputies in southwest Colorado are having to tell people not to dump trash at a former homeless camp. A private company is still cleaning Purple Cliffs near the Durango Walmart after La Plata County shut it down earlier this year.

Homeless camp clean-up near Durango shuts down country road

Homeless people were allowed to camp there but left behind a huge mess. The company behind the cleanup says it’s seen an increase in illegal dumping in that area and it costs several hundred dollars to clean each time.

The sheriff’s office will patrol Purple Cliffs regularly and install surveillance cameras.

lars enggren
3d ago

Whoever was responsible for this ridiculous idea should be cleaning it up personally. Taxpayer money shouldn't be used for an obvious failure and lack of oversight from day one.

