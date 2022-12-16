Read full article on original website
Related
Murder Suicide Leaves Triplets Orphaned, Body Found In Lansdale: Report
Two-year-old triplets were apparently orphaned after their father killed their mother and then himself in an investigation that spanned Philadelphia and Montgomery County, Fox29 reports. The toddler triplets went missing after a woman was found dead of gunshot wounds in a Haines Street apartment Sunday, Dec. 18, police said. They...
Accused Chesco Drug Dealer Charged With Overdose Death: Police
A suspected drug dealer in Chester County faces felony charges related to an overdose death, officials say. Nathan T. Hurd, 31, of Downingtown, was arrested Saturday, Dec. 17 in Montgomery County, police said in a statement. Authorities believe Hurd sold drugs to a 33-year-old Westtown resident who overdosed and died...
Pa. workplace shooter was ex-boyfriend of victim: report
Berks County authorities have identified the man they believe to have been the shooter in a Dec. 15 incident that seriously wounded two people at a Wyomissing medical building before the shooter took his own life. Xavier Starks, 23, of Reading, was identified by investigators as the man found deceased...
WFMZ-TV Online
Central Berks Police looking to ID individuals in two attempted break-ins at gun shop
OLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa.- The Central Berks Regional Police are releasing video of two attempted break-ins at a gun shop in Oley Township. Both attempts happened within days of each other. Investigators say they believe the same group is involved. "With the youth today, it seems like firearms are more of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police need help identifying four people suspected of fraud
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - The Eastern Berks Regional Police Department is asking for help in identifying two female and two male suspects. Police believe the suspects used forged Skill game winner receipts at a Boyertown convenience store to fraudulently claim thousands of dollars. A 2009 gray Honda Civic was being driven...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Police remind residents to stay alert, as number of thefts from vehicles rise
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Abraham Garcia is one of millions buying last-minute Christmas gifts. "Do you leave it in your car overnight?" I asked. "No," he said. "Because I'm afraid people are going to break in and steal it." It's a very real fear. Using FBI statistics, security company Vivint shows...
Driver Fights With Police Days After Crash That Left Victim With Broken Leg In Lancaster Co.
A Lancaster man accused of breaking the leg of a victim in a tow truck lot earlier this month has been arrested after attacking officers, authorities say. Joshua Tyler Shannon, 30, attacked an officer who was trying to arrest him on Friday, Dec. 16 after being accused of hitting a victim in the lot of Absolute Towing on Manheim Avenue on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 10, according to the Manheim Township Police Department.
sanatogapost.com
NorCo Police Seek Pottstown Woman in Alleged Assault
NORTH COVENTRY PA – A warrant was obtained Tuesday (Dec. 13, 2022) by North Coventry police for the arrest of a 29-year-old Pottstown woman (at top) on aggravated assault and other charges related to the alleged stabbing of a male victim, Chester County records show. The incident was publicly announced by the police department on its CrimeWatch website.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Kills Woman in Philly, Then Self in Montgomery County. Kids Found Safe
A woman was killed in Philadelphia Sunday and the man who police said shot her was later found dead in an apparent suicide in Montgomery County. Their young triplets -- who police at one point searched for -- were later found safe outside of the city, according to police. Léelo...
Fight Breaks Out At Bucks Wedding Reception Bringing Cops To Scene: Report
Evacuate the dance floor: Police were called to the scene of a Bucks County wedding over the weekend after a fight broke out between guests, according to a report by LevittownNow.com. Authorities in Bristol Township described a "large and disorderly crowd" at Falls Manor event center on New Falls Road...
abc27.com
Lancaster County resident scammed out of $17K: Police
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A resident of Warwick Township, Lancaster County was allegedly scammed out of $17,000. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, the reporting resident said that on Dec. 11, her husband received a phone call from her credit union. It was later discovered that the man calling was not an employee of the credit union, but was someone who was impersonating an employee.
Three arrested in alleged Luzerne County Walmart thefts
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 14 around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation, police say […]
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton man threatened to kill witness in Bangor break-in case, police say
An Easton man who was previously charged with threatening to kill three police officers following a spring incident now is accused of threatening to harm a witness involved in that case, according to police. Melvin Bisher Jr., 43, of the 400 block of West Berwick Street, is facing charges of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Local woman collecting donations for those in need
READING, Pa. - When local shelter Opportunity House put out an urgent request for men's underwear earlier this month, one local woman sprang into action. Wendy Kerschner reached out to family, friends and the surrounding community to urge those in her circle to donate what they could. To date, she's collected over 100 packages of men's underwear for the residents of Opportunity House in Reading.
Caught on video: Mail theft suspects lead police on chase in Haverford
Video obtained by Action News shows the driver leading police on a chase through neighborhood roads -- reaching speeds up to 65 miles an hour, according to police.
local21news.com
Teen charged after police find stolen handgun, drugs during traffic stop, officials say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster say a teen has been charged after they say they found a stolen handgun along with marijuana and cocaine during a traffic stop. The Lancaster Bureau of Police says an officer with the K-9 unit was patrolling in the 500 block...
Inmate arrested in connection with 2021 drug overdose death
PALMYRA - A 34-year-old state prison inmate has been arrested on involuntary manslaughter and drug delivery resulting in death charges in connection with a 2021 overdose death in Palmyra. Borough police said Friday they have charged Michael David Lewis with providing a mix of fentanyl and methamphetamines to Amber Behney,...
Officer shoots armed suspect during gun battle outside King of Prussia Mall, officials say
Upper Merion Township police are investigating ashooting outside of the King of Prussia Mall. It happened Sunday afternoon in the parking lot outside of the Seasons 52 grill. According to police, the incident started with a hit-and-run around 2:30 p.m. in the area of the mall. A bike officer responded...
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman says husband slammed vehicle into her home in Northampton, vehicle contained man-made dynamite
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - A woman tells 69 News her husband crashed a vehicle into her home in Northampton Borough Tuesday afternoon. The woman said her husband had two sticks of home-made dynamite in the vehicle, leading authorities to call in the bomb squad. The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m....
WFMZ-TV Online
Zeigler seeks full term as Carbon County sheriff in May primary
Carbon County Sheriff Daniel G. Zeigler, who is fulfilling the unexpired term of retired Sheriff Anthony Harvilla, has announced he will seek the Republican nomination in the May 16 primary for a full four-year term. Zeigler, who was sworn-in on Jan. 10 by Judge Joseph J. Matika, said in a...
Comments / 0