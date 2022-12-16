ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFMZ-TV Online

Police need help identifying four people suspected of fraud

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - The Eastern Berks Regional Police Department is asking for help in identifying two female and two male suspects. Police believe the suspects used forged Skill game winner receipts at a Boyertown convenience store to fraudulently claim thousands of dollars. A 2009 gray Honda Civic was being driven...
BOYERTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Driver Fights With Police Days After Crash That Left Victim With Broken Leg In Lancaster Co.

A Lancaster man accused of breaking the leg of a victim in a tow truck lot earlier this month has been arrested after attacking officers, authorities say. Joshua Tyler Shannon, 30, attacked an officer who was trying to arrest him on Friday, Dec. 16 after being accused of hitting a victim in the lot of Absolute Towing on Manheim Avenue on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 10, according to the Manheim Township Police Department.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

NorCo Police Seek Pottstown Woman in Alleged Assault

NORTH COVENTRY PA – A warrant was obtained Tuesday (Dec. 13, 2022) by North Coventry police for the arrest of a 29-year-old Pottstown woman (at top) on aggravated assault and other charges related to the alleged stabbing of a male victim, Chester County records show. The incident was publicly announced by the police department on its CrimeWatch website.
POTTSTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County resident scammed out of $17K: Police

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A resident of Warwick Township, Lancaster County was allegedly scammed out of $17,000. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, the reporting resident said that on Dec. 11, her husband received a phone call from her credit union. It was later discovered that the man calling was not an employee of the credit union, but was someone who was impersonating an employee.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Three arrested in alleged Luzerne County Walmart thefts

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 14 around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation, police say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton man threatened to kill witness in Bangor break-in case, police say

An Easton man who was previously charged with threatening to kill three police officers following a spring incident now is accused of threatening to harm a witness involved in that case, according to police. Melvin Bisher Jr., 43, of the 400 block of West Berwick Street, is facing charges of...
BANGOR, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Local woman collecting donations for those in need

READING, Pa. - When local shelter Opportunity House put out an urgent request for men's underwear earlier this month, one local woman sprang into action. Wendy Kerschner reached out to family, friends and the surrounding community to urge those in her circle to donate what they could. To date, she's collected over 100 packages of men's underwear for the residents of Opportunity House in Reading.
READING, PA
PennLive.com

Inmate arrested in connection with 2021 drug overdose death

PALMYRA - A 34-year-old state prison inmate has been arrested on involuntary manslaughter and drug delivery resulting in death charges in connection with a 2021 overdose death in Palmyra. Borough police said Friday they have charged Michael David Lewis with providing a mix of fentanyl and methamphetamines to Amber Behney,...
PALMYRA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Zeigler seeks full term as Carbon County sheriff in May primary

Carbon County Sheriff Daniel G. Zeigler, who is fulfilling the unexpired term of retired Sheriff Anthony Harvilla, has announced he will seek the Republican nomination in the May 16 primary for a full four-year term. Zeigler, who was sworn-in on Jan. 10 by Judge Joseph J. Matika, said in a...
CARBON COUNTY, PA

