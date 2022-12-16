Read full article on original website
Related
New books reveal U.S.-Mexico borderlands' real history
The U.S.-Mexico borderlands have historically been a region of myth and romance, but the reality of their past is much darker, as two new books are showing. Why it matters: Historic violence in the borderlands contributed to systemic socioeconomic and racial inequalities that persist today, scholars write. Details: "Borders of...
Cristina García writing sequel to "Dreaming in Cuban"
Novelist and journalist Cristina García is set to publish next year a sequel to her National Book Award-nominated "Dreaming in Cuban." Why it matters: "Dreaming in Cuban," a novel about three generations of a Cuban American family separated by the Cuban revolution, became a classic when it was published in 1992.
Dutch prime minister apologizes for Netherlands' role in slave trade
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte formally apologized on Monday for the Netherlands' role in the slave trade, but many activists said the speech did not go far enough. The big picture: The Netherlands played a key role in the transatlantic slave trade during the 17th to 19th centuries, with Dutch slave traders shipping an estimated 600,000 African men, women and children mostly to former colonies.
Brazil's Black authors changing the literary landscape
Afro-Brazilian authors are making a mark on bestseller lists with works centering on race and the country's Black population. Why it matters: Brazil, where most enslaved people were taken to starting around 1540, was the last country in the Americas to ban slavery. Brazil is only now reckoning with this history, and Black authors are helping.
Axios
Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
57K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0