Bridgeport, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WVNews

Roy Clifton Goff

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Roy Clifton Goff passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 21, 2022. He was 92 years old. He was born on July 8, 1930 in Keyser, WV. He was the son of Leonard Hilton Goff and Debra Blanche (Johnson) Goff. He grew up and attended school in Terra Alta, WV. He had been a resident of Buckhannon since 1967.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Judith Sue 'Nana' Rebrook Grove

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Judith Sue “Nana” Rebrook Grove, 87, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the United Hospital Center. She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on February 3, 1935, a daughter of the late Charles E. and Zula Belle Hamrick Rebrook.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Terri L. Lyons

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Terri L. Lyons, 69, of Fairmont passed away Sunday morning at WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center. She was born on June 15, 1953 in Huntington daughter of Ruth Baker Holland of Proctorville, Ohio and the late Davy Holland.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Brian Wickline

JANE LEW, W.Va. (WV News) — WVU Extension will host an educational dinner meeting at the Jan…
JANE LEW, WV
WVNews

City of Grafton, West Virginia sets holiday refuse collection schedule

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — With the upcoming holidays, normal routines will be altered, and much is the same for the City of Grafton trash pickup schedule. Because Grafton City Hall and its offices will be closed on Friday and Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday, the city has altered its regularly scheduled pickup days.
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Lights sparkle for loved ones at Anna Jarvis Birthplace Museum

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Anna Jarvis Birthplace Museum held an annual event aimed at honoring family members and friends through a display of brightly lit bulbs. Each year during the holidays, families and friends gather around Christmas trees during festive and joyous holiday get-togethers. For some, the holidays don’t bring as much cheer, but one local entity works to help families recall fond memories.
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

WVU Extension to host educational dinner meeting in Jane Lew, West Virginia

JANE LEW, W.Va. (WV News) — WVU Extension will host an educational dinner meeting at the Jane Lew Park Community Building Jan. 10. Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m., with the program to begin at 7:15 p.m. There will be a $5/person charge, and those wishing to attend must make a reservation by Jan. 4. Register by calling the Extension Office at 304-624-8650.
JANE LEW, WV
WVNews

Debra “Debbie” Sue Jones

Debra “Debbie” Sue Jones, 67, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Grafton City Hospital. She was born in Grafton October 11, 1955, daughter of the late Arthur and Leona Arnold Farance.
WVNews

Stanley Andrew Lewis

WESTON — Stanley Andrew Lewis, 73, of Weston, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Weston on June 21st , 1949: son of the late Erban J. Lewis and Eula Mae (Queen) Lewis and stepmother: Charlotte Lewis of Alum Fork, WV. On December 28, 1990, he married Pamela Lynn (Butler) Lewis, who survives.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Grafton man arrested on multiple burglary, theft warrants in Maryland

OAKLAND, MD. — According to a report from Garrett County Sheriff Bryson Meyers, a Grafton, W.Va., man was arrested for multiple counts of burglary and theft in Garrett County. On Dec. 9, Logan Paul Vessecchia, 23, was arrested on multiple warrants charging him with multiple counts of burglary and...
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

WVU faces a serious recruiting dilemma

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — At best, football recruiting is a crapshoot. You take the dice in your hand, roll ‘em and you’re looking for a 7 or 11 but you’re just as likely to have craps staring you in the face.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Man charged with robbing Preston County bank

KINGWOOD -- Bond is set at $1 million for a Pittsburgh man charged with robbing the Rowlesburg branch of Clear Mountain Bank on Monday. According to a Facebook post by the Preston County Sheriff's Department, William Forrest Perry, 73, was apprehended in the Terra Alta area after his vehicle was seen there. A pursuit of "several miles" occurred before his arrest.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

It's Christmas in Kingwood celebrated Saturday

KINGWOOD — Despite the cold Saturday evening, the streets were lined with people eagerly awaiting the Kingwood Christmas Parade to begin. Children, waiting to see the float carrying Santa, grabbed candy thrown into the street from some of the floats and vehicles as they passed by. More than 50 units were signed up for the parade.
KINGWOOD, WV

