WVNews
Roy Clifton Goff
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Roy Clifton Goff passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 21, 2022. He was 92 years old. He was born on July 8, 1930 in Keyser, WV. He was the son of Leonard Hilton Goff and Debra Blanche (Johnson) Goff. He grew up and attended school in Terra Alta, WV. He had been a resident of Buckhannon since 1967.
WVNews
Judith Sue 'Nana' Rebrook Grove
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Judith Sue “Nana” Rebrook Grove, 87, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the United Hospital Center. She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on February 3, 1935, a daughter of the late Charles E. and Zula Belle Hamrick Rebrook.
WVNews
Terri L. Lyons
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Terri L. Lyons, 69, of Fairmont passed away Sunday morning at WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center. She was born on June 15, 1953 in Huntington daughter of Ruth Baker Holland of Proctorville, Ohio and the late Davy Holland.
WVNews
Section of W.Va. 20 in Upshur County, West Virginia, to be closed for 'indefinite amount of time'
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — W.Va. 20 South at Hinkleville will be closed for an indefinite amount of time due to a traffic accident, according to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office. The accident occurred Tuesday afternoon at about 3 p.m. involving a logging truck and multiple vehicles, leaving power...
WVNews
Buckhannon, West Virginia Community Calendar
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following are events or meetings occurring in Upshur County.
WVNews
Brian Wickline
JANE LEW, W.Va. (WV News) — WVU Extension will host an educational dinner meeting at the Jan…
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, teen pleads to 3 felonies in return for dismissal of multiple other counts
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — An 18-year-old Clarksburg man pleaded guilty to three felonies on Tuesday in return for the state dismissing five cases that could have sent him to prison for a total of 13-120 years. Harrison Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell accepted the pleas from Patrick William...
WVNews
Delays on Goshen Road in Morgantown, West Virginia, to continue over next three weeks
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Periodic extended delays on County Route 77, Goshen Road, will continue from 6:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. this holiday weekend and into 2023. According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, canopy cutting will continue Dec. 16 through Jan. 13. A single lane will be open at all times, but extended delays are expected.
WVNews
City of Grafton, West Virginia sets holiday refuse collection schedule
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — With the upcoming holidays, normal routines will be altered, and much is the same for the City of Grafton trash pickup schedule. Because Grafton City Hall and its offices will be closed on Friday and Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday, the city has altered its regularly scheduled pickup days.
WVNews
Lights sparkle for loved ones at Anna Jarvis Birthplace Museum
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Anna Jarvis Birthplace Museum held an annual event aimed at honoring family members and friends through a display of brightly lit bulbs. Each year during the holidays, families and friends gather around Christmas trees during festive and joyous holiday get-togethers. For some, the holidays don’t bring as much cheer, but one local entity works to help families recall fond memories.
WVNews
Taylor County, West Virginia, principal charged with wanton endangerment
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Taylor County Middle School Principal Brian Scott Hage was charged Tuesday with felony wanton endangerment involving a firearm. Hage was arraigned by Magistrate Eva Sue Guthrie. The defendant wasn't immediately able to post the $10,000 cash-or-surety bond.
WVNews
WVU Extension to host educational dinner meeting in Jane Lew, West Virginia
JANE LEW, W.Va. (WV News) — WVU Extension will host an educational dinner meeting at the Jane Lew Park Community Building Jan. 10. Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m., with the program to begin at 7:15 p.m. There will be a $5/person charge, and those wishing to attend must make a reservation by Jan. 4. Register by calling the Extension Office at 304-624-8650.
WVNews
Gov. Justice names Monongalia County prosecutor to bench
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Monongalia County Prosecutor Perri Jo DeChristopher has been appointed by Gov. Jim Justice to serve as a judge for the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court. Justice made the announcement during his Tuesday press briefing.
WVNews
Debra “Debbie” Sue Jones
Debra “Debbie” Sue Jones, 67, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Grafton City Hospital. She was born in Grafton October 11, 1955, daughter of the late Arthur and Leona Arnold Farance.
WVNews
Stanley Andrew Lewis
WESTON — Stanley Andrew Lewis, 73, of Weston, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Weston on June 21st , 1949: son of the late Erban J. Lewis and Eula Mae (Queen) Lewis and stepmother: Charlotte Lewis of Alum Fork, WV. On December 28, 1990, he married Pamela Lynn (Butler) Lewis, who survives.
WVNews
Grafton man arrested on multiple burglary, theft warrants in Maryland
OAKLAND, MD. — According to a report from Garrett County Sheriff Bryson Meyers, a Grafton, W.Va., man was arrested for multiple counts of burglary and theft in Garrett County. On Dec. 9, Logan Paul Vessecchia, 23, was arrested on multiple warrants charging him with multiple counts of burglary and...
WVNews
WVU faces a serious recruiting dilemma
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — At best, football recruiting is a crapshoot. You take the dice in your hand, roll ‘em and you’re looking for a 7 or 11 but you’re just as likely to have craps staring you in the face.
WVNews
Buckhannon-Upshur tops Preston, falls to Spring Mills in boys basketball
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon-Upshur’s boys basketball team split two games over the weekend, besting Preston on Friday night before falling to Spring Mills on Saturday. On Friday night, the Bucs used a strong third quarter to break open a tight Big 10 contest on its way...
WVNews
Man charged with robbing Preston County bank
KINGWOOD -- Bond is set at $1 million for a Pittsburgh man charged with robbing the Rowlesburg branch of Clear Mountain Bank on Monday. According to a Facebook post by the Preston County Sheriff's Department, William Forrest Perry, 73, was apprehended in the Terra Alta area after his vehicle was seen there. A pursuit of "several miles" occurred before his arrest.
WVNews
It's Christmas in Kingwood celebrated Saturday
KINGWOOD — Despite the cold Saturday evening, the streets were lined with people eagerly awaiting the Kingwood Christmas Parade to begin. Children, waiting to see the float carrying Santa, grabbed candy thrown into the street from some of the floats and vehicles as they passed by. More than 50 units were signed up for the parade.
