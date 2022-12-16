Read full article on original website
Clanton Advertiser
Thorsby approves quote for Helen Jenkins repairs
The Thorsby City Council approved a quote to hire a preservationist company to make repairs to Helen Jenkins Chapel at its meeting on Dec. 19. The council had been looking into multiple repair businesses to make the improvements to the 119-year old building. The repairs will address the windows of the church that need to be replaced, but it will keep the old style of the windows and not change it to a more modern design. The quote will cover other additional repairs that come about as the building is being worked on. The council’s biggest concern when seeking help to repair the chapel was keeping it as original as possible.
Losing Birmingham-Southern College ‘would be a travesty,’ lawmakers say in call for $30 million bailout
Jabo Waggoner said Alabama and Birmingham need Birmingham-Southern “alive and well.”. He and other state lawmakers from the Jefferson County delegation are proposing a plan to spend $30 million of the state’s American Rescue Plan and Education Trust Fund money to bail out the private college, which has been in financial distress for years.
Clanton Advertiser
Minimal basketball action this week in Chilton County
The following are the varsity girls’ and varsity boys’ basketball schedules for each Chilton County area team for the week of Dec. 20-26. Dec. 20: vs. Gulf Shore High School at 11:30 a.m. (Game at Gulf Shores High School) Jemison High School Varsity Boys. No games this week.
Montgomery twins Brooke and Breanna Bennett push to end period poverty
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
WSFA
‘tWitch’ remembered by high school dance teacher
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Behind every star are the role models, leaders, or coaches who helped them along the way. Stephen “tWitch” Boss was a Montgomery native and graduate of Lee High School. During his time there as a student, tWitch made history as the first male member of the dance team.
Clanton Advertiser
Maplesville girls, Billingsley boys pick up first wins of season
In the last few games before Christmas break, some Chilton County area basketball teams captured their first wins of the season while others continued to look for some early season traction. Maplesville’s varsity girls’ team started their Dec. 12-16 week falling to Dallas County High School in a close one...
Clanton Advertiser
Railroad crossing closed for maintenance
The CSX Railroad Company is continuing its maintenance projects on its railroad crossings in Chilton County. The crossing at U.S. Highway 31 and County Road 24 will be closed Dec. 20 while maintenance is being done on the crossing. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has reported that this is a temporary closure, but how long the project will take is unknown at this time.
tdalabamamag.com
What Raymond Pulido’s de-commitment means for Alabama
Raymond Pulido backed off his pledge to Alabama Monday to pursue an opportunity out West, per his father, and his decision has opened the door for Alabama football to add another prospect. Pulido was a massive addition to Alabama’s 2023 recruiting class at 6-foot-7, and he has the potential to...
Clanton Advertiser
Local student performs with Alabama Ballet
It was a magical moment for Mary Henning Dale of Clanton when she attended the Alabama Ballet performance of “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker®.”. She knew it was something that she wanted to be a part of. “One scene, it made me fall in love,” Mary Henning said....
wbrc.com
Columbiana PD announces death of officer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Columbiana Police Department has released the following statement on social media:. It is with a heavy heart and much sadness that the Columbiana Police Department acknowledges the passing of Sgt. Kevin Perry. Sgt. Kevin Perry joined our family in 2016. Sgt. Perry was well-loved and committed to his work. He represented everything a department stood for in his service, bravery, and courage. We send our deepest sympathies to his family. Please keep his family lifted up in prayer as well as his Columbiana Police family during this extremely difficult time.
wbrc.com
Grand jury returns a ‘no bill’ in triple fatality case in Tuscaloosa Co.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa County grand jury returned a No Bill result in the case of involving a triple fatality in Cottondale more than a year ago. Police charged Braxton Connell had faced three counts of criminally negligent homicide but the grand jury’s decision means the charges were dropped.
alreporter.com
Two dead at Bibb, Fountain correctional facilities on Thursday
A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed the death of two incarcerated individuals within the state prison system on Thursday. In a statement released to APR on Friday, the spokesperson said that the names of the deceased are Earl Crenshaw, a 43-year-old incarcerated man at Bibb Correctional Facility, and Eddie Richmond III, a 20-year-old incarcerated man at Fountain Correctional Facility.
Man dead after striking embankment, overturning in Talladega County
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Eastaboga man is dead following a car accident in Talladega County Sunday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported that NaDaniel J. Henderson, 34, was injured around 1:25 a.m., when the car he was driving on Alabama 21 left the roadway, struck an embankment, then overturned. He was not […]
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Kyla Carr: Owner of Birmingham’s 1st Flash Selfie Lounge
Whenever Birmingham’s Kyla Carr is feeling a little down she can hop on a private jet and travel anywhere in the world. “I just sit there, prop my phone up and I tell myself I’m on a private jet headed to whatever destination that comes to mind,” she said.
wbrc.com
Pelham Police Department noticing half of cases involve check fraud
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigator with the Pelham Police Department says around half of their cases involve check fraud. This coming after the department announced Thursday they arrested Rocky Allen Townsend for mail theft and check fraud. “Noticeable increase,” said Detective Sergeant Brad Johnson. “On our end, about 50%...
Clanton Advertiser
Jemison drops matinee matchup to Mortimer Jordan
The Jemison High School varsity boys’ basketball team had a matinee matchup on Dec. 16 with Mortimer Jordan High School that saw the Panthers fall 56-39 at home. Jemison was led by Blake Calloway with 15 points in their last game before Christmas break. Mortimer Jordan jumped into an...
Alabama’s 2023 Recruits Already Getting to Work
Alabama appears to have assembled a recruiting class for the ages in its number one ranked 2023 class. The rich only appear to be getting richer as five-star edge rusher Keon Keeley officially flipped to Alabama last week and the Tide have been crystal balled to land five-star defensive linemen Qua Russaw and James Smith out of Carver (Montgomery, Ala.), the number one and two prospects in the state of Alabama.
CBS News
Jarring shelter in place alert sent to JeffCo residents not in particular area
A jarring wakeup call sent to all of Jefferson County Sunday morning. The entire County was alerted to shelter in place, instead of just a small area of homes in Lakewood.
wvtm13.com
Lawsuit: Man 'baked to death' in overheated Alabama prison cell
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A federal lawsuit against Alabama corrections officials charges that an inmate “baked to death” in an overheated prison cell two winters ago. Thomas Lee Rutledge died of hyperthermia on Dec. 7, 2020, at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Rutledge had an internal...
