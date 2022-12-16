The Thorsby City Council approved a quote to hire a preservationist company to make repairs to Helen Jenkins Chapel at its meeting on Dec. 19. The council had been looking into multiple repair businesses to make the improvements to the 119-year old building. The repairs will address the windows of the church that need to be replaced, but it will keep the old style of the windows and not change it to a more modern design. The quote will cover other additional repairs that come about as the building is being worked on. The council’s biggest concern when seeking help to repair the chapel was keeping it as original as possible.

THORSBY, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO