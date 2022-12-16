Read full article on original website
Related
WZZM 13
Major Winter Storm Barrels Towards West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The time is now to travel and get any last-minute errands done. After Thursday night, travel will be very difficult. Heavy snow, intense winds, and a rush of arctic air are expected Thursday afternoon through Saturday night. Let's start with a breakdown of the timing...
fox2detroit.com
Dangerous winter storm: Blizzard, power outages likely in Southeast Michigan
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A massive winter storm that's taking aim at most of the upper Midwest and, while Michigan isn't taking a direct hit with this storm and arctic chill, it's going to be bitterly cold with blizzard-like conditions in time for Christmas. The bitter blast of arctic air...
fox2detroit.com
What to know about Michigan's Christmas weekend blizzard
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan may not be in the middle of an arctic air mass that's about to engulf most of the country but we're going to see some incredibly cold and windy days as several inches of snow will fall on Christmas weekend. Starting on Thursday we'll feel...
Walloping 52 Inches of Snow Forecast for Michigan’s Western Upper Peninsula in Christmas Week Blizzard
Weather forecasters across the upper tier of the country are warning anyone who will be traveling for the Christmas holiday in 2022 to prepare for potentially impassable conditions as a severe winter weather system is set to impact the region. Perhaps the most extreme snowfall forecast will be for the...
wtvbam.com
Winter Storm Watch issued for major Christmas weekend storm with blizzard conditions
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Two years of curtailed Christmas celebrations due to COVID-19 and now a major winter storm is threatening to disrupt holiday plans this weekend. Branch, Hillsdale and St. Joseph Counties are included in a Winter Storm Watch that was issued by the National Weather Service on Tuesday morning.
Could We Get Hit with Another Powerful Snow Storm This Weekend?
Just as we are finally getting dug out from the record breaking snowfall last weekend, we are starting to hear rumblings of perhaps another powerful storm for Christmas weekend. Record Breaking Snowfall Totals Last Weekend. The total about of snow from 7 am on Friday, December 16th through 7 am...
Winter storm to hit southeast Michigan just before Christmas: What to know
Take caution while traveling this holiday weekend: A winter storm is expected to hit southeast Michigan in the days leading up to Christmas. Temperatures are expected to plunge from around 40 degrees on Thursday down to the upper teens on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. While it's unclear how much snow metro Detroit will get, as of Monday afternoon at least several inches are expected in the area. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan
We are still on track for a major winter storm later this week that will strongly impact holiday travel. I’ll discuss in detail below, but let me take you through the forecast for the week ahead in chronological order. Expect lots of clouds on this Monday, although some models...
Here's the list! West Michigan Snowfall Totals
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's no secret that West Michigan got dumped on this past weekend in terms of snowfall, but how much did we pick up? The full list below was compiled by the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids and augmented with reports sent to 13 ON YOUR SIDE.
abc57.com
INDOT prepares for upcoming winter storm
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- Michiana is expecting heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures going into the holiday weekend, which make for dangerous road conditions. A spokesperson from the Indiana Department of Transportation tells ABC57 that their plans for the storm won’t be officially decided until a day or two before it’s predicted to start, but they’re keeping their eyes on the radar and already getting a good idea of what they’ll need to do to tackle the treacherous roads.
abc57.com
Experts recommend adjusting holiday travel plans ahead of winter storm
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind., --- A powerful winter storm expected to make its way to Michiana could impact lots of folks planning on hitting the road for the holidays. ABC57 spoke with an expert who shared some safety tips if you still plan on leaving to see friends and family.
A Foot & Falling; Snow Continues in West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Through most of the day on Saturday heavy bands of lake-effect snow continued to fall around West Michigan. These bands led to slippery travel and slow conditions on local roadways. As of 10 p.m. on Saturday, snow totals in many locations were either approaching or...
Winter storm watch, warning, advisory: what they mean
It's important to understand the various thresholds of watches/warning/advisories that are issued by the National Weather Service.
Weirdest temperature map you’ll see in a long time over Great Lakes region
A strong storm system will have the center of it track right over Lower Michigan. The swirling circulation around the storm will do some strange things to our temperatures across Lower Michigan. A storm system always has the same direction of rotation- counterclockwise. Imagine a top spinning counterclockwise. That’s essentially...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Here’s the timeline of a winter storm arriving in Michigan ahead of Christmas -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan. Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs,...
Intense winter storm set to strike Metro Detroit just before Christmas — What to expect
The National Weather Service is warning of a “rapidly intensifying winter storm” will bring accumulating snowfall, strong wind gusts, and bitter cold to Southeast Michigan just ahead of the Christmas weekend.
Quick update on significant pre-Christmas snowstorm, dangerous flash-freeze
UPDATE: Christmas Week Arctic Front storm: Move your travel plans to Tuesday or Wednesday to be safe. All of the weather data continues to show a very large, high-wind storm system gelling over the Great Lakes region just before Christmas. Here’s a quick look at the timing. I also want to give you a look at the size of the storm.
WNEM
Mostly quiet today and tomorrow, major winter storm expected Thursday night - early Sunday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Its another cooler morning across Mid-Michigan with temperatures continuing to hold in the low-mid 20s across the area. As we head into the afternoon our temperatures should return to the lower 30s for a brief time. Clouds hang around again today with a few isolated flurries possible this morning.
Lake-Effect Snow Continues To Pile Up In West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As of 11 p.m. Friday night, snowfall reports of 2-5 inches have already come in from around West Michigan, with the highest report so far being 5 inches as measured in Ludington. The bad news for those planning to hit the roads over the weekend, more snow is on the way!
Powerful storm looking likely Christmas week
The countdown to Christmas is on, and a powerful winter storm is becoming increasingly more likely for West Michigan and the entire Great Lakes later this week.
Comments / 0