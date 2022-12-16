ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien County, MI

WZZM 13

Major Winter Storm Barrels Towards West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The time is now to travel and get any last-minute errands done. After Thursday night, travel will be very difficult. Heavy snow, intense winds, and a rush of arctic air are expected Thursday afternoon through Saturday night. Let's start with a breakdown of the timing...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

What to know about Michigan's Christmas weekend blizzard

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan may not be in the middle of an arctic air mass that's about to engulf most of the country but we're going to see some incredibly cold and windy days as several inches of snow will fall on Christmas weekend. Starting on Thursday we'll feel...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Winter storm to hit southeast Michigan just before Christmas: What to know

Take caution while traveling this holiday weekend: A winter storm is expected to hit southeast Michigan in the days leading up to Christmas. Temperatures are expected to plunge from around 40 degrees on Thursday down to the upper teens on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. While it's unclear how much snow metro Detroit will get, as of Monday afternoon at least several inches are expected in the area. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

INDOT prepares for upcoming winter storm

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- Michiana is expecting heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures going into the holiday weekend, which make for dangerous road conditions. A spokesperson from the Indiana Department of Transportation tells ABC57 that their plans for the storm won’t be officially decided until a day or two before it’s predicted to start, but they’re keeping their eyes on the radar and already getting a good idea of what they’ll need to do to tackle the treacherous roads.
INDIANA STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

A Foot & Falling; Snow Continues in West Michigan!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Through most of the day on Saturday heavy bands of lake-effect snow continued to fall around West Michigan. These bands led to slippery travel and slow conditions on local roadways. As of 10 p.m. on Saturday, snow totals in many locations were either approaching or...
MICHIGAN STATE

